My BMW is great for big miles, but cheap fuel uncovered an unusual flaw in the M2

A couple of longer journeys in the BMW M2 this month, heading from home in Cambridgeshire to as far west as the Llŷn peninsula, just below Anglesey in Wales, then a few days later trekking all the way back east and beyond, into the depths of Norfolk.

The M2 is an excellent long-distance machine, calm and relaxing at a motorway-speed cruise, to the point where you barely even think about the car you’re travelling in. (Actually, is that a good thing or a bad thing?) The spell is only broken by road surfaces with rough textures, which bring on some prominent tyre roar, or repeated expansion joints or seams, the thump-thump thump-thump from which are on the harsh side aurally. It’s a small price to pay for the performance you get elsewhere, though.

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Those fancy M Carbon bucket seats remain remarkably comfortable on a long run too, supporting you in all the right places and keeping fidgeting at bay, which is a good job because they don’t give you much wriggle room anyway.

When the speeds drop, you do notice the M2’s low-speed ride, which even in Comfort mode jiggles and jars on bumpier roads and over north Wales’ endless bloody speed bumps. The more weather-ravaged surfaces also unleashed a new rattle from somewhere in the driver’s door, to add to the one coming from the driver’s seat-back (squeezing the top corner of the seat over your right shoulder silences that one for a while).