The ingredients that make an iconic BMW M car are difficult to precisely define, but the M2 Competition encapsulates most of them. With significant revisions that improved it compared to the first M2, a delicious full ‘M’ engine and involving dynamics it’s certainly a car that defines the breed. That they can now be had for under £30k only compounds our interest.

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The BMW M2 was a car that came so close to greatness. With its pugnacious looks, compact dimensions and biddable rear-drive handling it had all the key ingredients to fill that 1M-sized hole in the BMW line-up. Yet while it had the measure of more traditional hatchback rivals such as the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the M2 never really caught the imagination like it should. Some of the shortfall could be traced to the slightly ragged on-limit handling, the rest to an engine that was effective enough but lacked the fizz expected of a top-tier M car. Happily, both of these areas were addressed in the M2 Competition of 2018.

Engine, gearbox and performance

The Competition featured more of the good stuff. There’s a ‘real’ M engine under the bonnet, a twin-turbocharged, 2979cc, 404bhp in-line six-cylinder S55 that was later upgraded to 444bhp for the CS.

The engine features a ‘closed deck’ block, lightened crankshaft, enhanced cooling system, strengthened pistons and all. There was a new exhaust system too, complete with de rigueur active bypass valves for a more bombastic soundtrack. Despite this some owners upgrading from an M2 to the Competition model did mourn the purer sound of the earlier car as while the Comp was definitely louder, it was also less cultured.