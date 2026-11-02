This is one tempting idea. Less than £20,000 could buy you the ultimate TVR coupe, the Cerbera, a monstrously rapid machine powered by that most daring of engineering adventures, an engine designed and built in-house. For a tiny specialist car maker to do such a thing, and get it through all the requisite legislative hoops, was extraordinary, and it’s reason enough in itself to want a Cerbera.

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TVR hit its stride in the ’90s in spectacular fashion, led by the much-missed Peter Wheeler. The Blackpool-based marque became Britain’s largest independent car company and rapidly launched a stream of new models, from retro V8 S to beautiful Griffith to (slightly) softer Chimaera. All were fast, innovative and characterful, but the Cerbera – shown as a concept at the 1993 London motor show and in production by 1996 – was the first TVR that could comfortably wear the label ‘supercar’. Powered by that unique V8 engine, top speed was in the region of 180mph (190 for later versions), and it looked like nothing else, inside and out.

TVR Cerbera: Engines and performance

‘TVR didn’t make much money out of the Cerbera – they did it partly to prove that they could,’ says specialist James Agger, who supplied the immaculate blue Mk2 car tested for this story.