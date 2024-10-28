Aston Martin's 697bhp DBX707 super SUV is now half price, but I can't see why

The investment that went into developing the 707’s chassis was one that Aston couldn’t afford when developing the original DBX, and the dynamic improvement was abundantly accessible when the right road came along, or when I found myself on Silverstone’s GP circuit: a car of this size and bulk has no right to carve such clean lines and make you such an integral part of the process. There were drives in the 707 that had me thinking Aston Martin had created an upscaled M3 Touring.

Its size and mass never truly drift away, though, and the deeper you dive into the 707’s character, the closer you get to reaching the limit of its (high) ability. Allow your enthusiasm to run away with you and that solid body control begins to soften, the forces squeezed through the air springs and active dampers eventually gaining the upper hand as body roll takes hold, removing some of the clarity and precision the 707 displays until that point.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It outperformed the standard DBX in every area bar ride quality, the more powerful model’s 23-inch wheel and tyres far more sensitive to tyre pressures. Where it does stumble, however, is when it comes to expected luxury. Even before the elegance of the new DB12 was revealed, the DBX’s interior came in for criticism. A carry-over from the DB11/Vantage/DBS era, it never had the design, details or material finish expected of a car costing the thick end of £200,000. It looked dated in 2020 when it was launched. The old Mercedes HMI system has now been replaced, along with a large proportion of the car’s interior, but despite the impressive configurability Aston Martin offers – who knew gold carbonfibre would work with tan leather? – the 707 lacks the quality of a Range Rover and the detailing of a Bentley.

The team at Gaydon also needed to work on the 707’s exterior fit and finish, specifically the aerokit that completes the car’s design. From afar it adds the aggression we’re told the market demands, but up close the gaps between the additional trim elements on our car were unforgivable. Thankfully, the range-topping DBX S and more subdued DBX GT launched since this car go some way to resolving these issues.

Is the DBX still one of the best of its breed? Yes it is. The Purosangue costs an additional six figures again and, V12 aside, I struggle to see where the extra money goes, the Bentayga can’t shake off its VW Group DNA dynamically, and the Urus makes the 707 look smart and sophisticated. Yet having been fortunate to run both versions of Aston’s SUV, my choice would be the 707’s engine and chassis clothed in the original’s simpler, cleaner and more classy design. Better still, you'll now pay half of its original list price if you dive through the classifieds...

Total mileage 10,085 Overall mpg 21.7 Total costs £0 Purchase price £223,000 Value today c£115,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 318.