There’s a reason the Jaguar Type 01 looks that way, but the logic isn’t all sound

Jaguar picked this design from a total of 18 and put all of its engineering might (and budget) into creating a production car as faithful to a concept as we’ve ever seen. Inviting an engineer back from retirement in order to master the fabrication technique required to stamp its vast aluminium ‘impossible panel’ – the rear-quarter panel with its complex shapes and crisp lines – is one of many examples of how far it took things.

Speaking to evo, designer Alexey Andreev said: 'Everyone, not just the designers, the engineering teams, the commercial teams, everyone said we’re going to make this. We felt the might of the whole company get behind that mission, so when you were with an engineer in a room talking about the impossible panel, you weren’t trying to sell to them why you need to make the impossible panel with no split lines through it. Everyone agreed.’ This car doesn’t look this way by accident.

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Jaguar will tell you the Type 01 looks this way because it wanted to bring the long-bonnet, GT spirit of its heritage into this EV, and while that is quite clear, it serves an even greater purpose. The shock value of such a radical design gets people talking, making it an effective element of what is already an extreme marketing campaign; some may dislike the design, but as they’re standing in a Jaguar showroom complaining, they might just place an order for one of its incoming alternatives.

Seeing it out in the context of Manhattan traffic, I think it looks spectacular, but I do have one reservation about the choices Jaguar made. Launching a bold statement car with questionable practicality as a flagship is nothing new, but applying that formula to a 5.2m-long saloon is. Its sheer size will make it a tough sell for those simply looking to buy a statement car, and while it might have Mercedes S-class dimensions, its unusual packaging and a tight rear door aperture will exclude it as an option for most chauffeur fleets. The fact we have such an interesting new saloon car on the market is something that should be celebrated, but its use case does seem limited in my eyes.

I’m not sure exactly who the Jaguar Type 01 is for, but then I don’t think sales are the only way it will contribute to the relaunch of this iconic British brand.