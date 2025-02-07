Jaguar Type 01: Everything you need to know about the British brand’s critical new car

The covers are off, the ticker tape has been cleared away and now the Jaguar Type 01 is out in the open and being prepared for delivery to the first customers in Q2 2027. But how did we get here? Why is the Type 01 the car it is and why does it look the way it does? evo has followed the story of this pivotal – and controversial – car from early in its story. From design concepts to driving prototypes and being present at the car’s global reveal in New York, the Type 01 story is like few others.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How, then, do you solve a problem like Jaguar, the perennial underperformer not only within JLR but also within the market sectors it competed in? The premium-volume space is not for the faint-hearted, and regardless of the cars it produced and the standard they were developed to (often better than their rivals), Jaguar just couldn’t cut it. The barrier to success was seemingly impenetrable; the cost to keep trying unsustainable.

Jaguar is hoping the Type 01 – finally revealed in its production form – is the car to transform its fortunes. @evosamj takes a first look. pic.twitter.com/wrIVdJm4mf — evo magazine (@evomagazine) October 7, 2026

So what to do? ‘Carrying on as we were wasn’t an option,’ Jaguar’s managing director, Rawdon Glover, explained to evo nearly two years ago when the world lost its collective you-know-what over the Type 00 concept. And a few weeks before 00 became Type 01 ahead of its global reveal this month, the answer was no different: ‘We had created some brilliant products, some were best in class, but the competitiveness in that sector was too much for Jaguar to cut through. We had some success but not enough.