No matter how hard I try, I can’t make the new Jaguar Type 01 spin. The engineer next to me reckons it’s impossible, and so it proves, because the car is shrugging off my most erratic, hamfisted attempts to unsettle it. Crank the steering on, plant the throttle and it enters a neat four-wheel drift, precisely metering out 1016bhp and dampening your inputs just enough to stop the tail swinging wide. Try throwing its weight around by lifting off and flicking hard from left to right, and the electronics soften the direction change and dial out any sideways momentum in the car.

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There’s never the slightest hint that the rear might want to overtake the front, some 5.2 metres ahead of it. But as well as being fool-proof, the systems feel like an aid rather than a hindrance, keeping the Jag on its path while still giving as much freedom as they can to you, the driver. The most impressive bit? We’re driving on snow, on factory-fit unstudded winter tyres…

Getting a glimpse behind the curtain of a car’s development is always fascinating, but never more so than for something designed and engineered from a totally clean sheet. Jaguar’s new Type 01 is exactly that – the first of a new generation of Jaguars that’s radical in every sense, from its technical makeup to its high-end market positioning. And yes, its design. Much has been said of the Type 01’s bold look but this is a chance to cut through the noise and get under that new skin – and get a taste of what it's like to drive at Jaguar’s REVI winter testing facility in Sweden.