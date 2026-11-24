So far, prototypes have covered nearly 2.5 million miles of testing in more than 20 countries. The hardware is finalised and the remaining work is mostly on software. Final fine-tuning touches will likely be signed off following ice testing in Sweden in the new year.

As we climb aboard, another prototype drives past. It emits not a whir but a sound very much like a traditional Porsche flat-six, light ‘exhaust’ crackles on the overrun and all. Interesting. It’s quite a drop into the low-set passenger seat, just like in the 982. In fact, it feels very much like we’re sitting in the old car. Some of the interior is covered by shrouds but the seating position and general architecture feel very similar, with decent space for two tall-ish occupants.

Immediately behind the seats there’s a slight bulge in the bulkhead. Moser explains that’s where the 800V battery is positioned. It’s roughly where the engine was in the ICE Boxster, for a traditional mid-engined balance – weight distribution is 40:60 front-to-rear – and that low seating position. Porsche calls the layout E-Core, with the battery a partially stressed chassis component. The 983 is the company’s stiffest ever convertible road car.

The platform is a redevelopment of the previous 718’s, now sharing more components with the 911. The front structure is similar to the old car’s, with MacPherson strut suspension, while the rear is all new, using elements from the current 911 Carrera GTS, including its rear-wheel-steering system – a first for the Boxster. The power steering is also from the 911 GTS, while the e-motor is related to the Macan’s.

Riding the Porsche Boxster EV prototype

We get underway in comparative silence, barring the natural whir of the motor and muted tyre noise. The 983 can be driven with this natural accompaniment or with selectable propulsion sounds. The first is the sci-fi-esque E‑Sound – toggled by a switch on the dash where you’d find the sport exhaust button in older Porsches – with two settings: Sport, or bassier Sport Plus.

Moser mentions finalising the sound was a long process, blending elements from the Taycan and electric Macan. The party piece, however, is the separate E‑Shift mode, with artificial gearchanges as recently applied in the Taycan E-Shift. When it’s selected, what sounds an awful lot like a petrol flat-six comes to life. The sound is based on that of the 4-litre naturally aspirated engine in the previous 718 GTS. There are speakers front and rear, with around 80 per cent of the sound from the rear speaker outside the car, for an experience as similar as possible to a conventional mid-engined car.