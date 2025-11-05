How a terrifying 53G crash proved just how impressive this entry-level Porsche is

The Boxster is well and truly back in action. Since returning from the bodyshop, it’s racked up an awful lot of miles, ferrying me to tests, photoshoots, airports and a few racetrack visits: Goodwood for Members’ Meeting, Castle Combe for a trackday, and Brands Hatch – to visit the Boxster’s racing cousins in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Great Britain.

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Supporting the British Touring Car Championship, the Sprint Challenge is a one-make series for GT4-spec 718 Cayman Clubsports, organised by Porsche Motorsport GB. This means the race cars have plenty of shared DNA with our road-going Boxster, the Cayman’s roofless twin.

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‘The race car and road car are virtually identical structurally, the main difference being the roll-cage,’ explains front-running driver Tom Bradshaw of the Toro Verde GT team. ‘The lap-time advantage comes from bigger brakes, racing dampers, slick tyres and more power: the engine is the 4-litre, 500bhp flat-six from the 911 GT3 Cup car. The gearbox is the road car’s PDK transmission, with a different final drive.’

That’s a handy 100bhp or so advantage over the similarly sized flat-six in our Boxster, although it still looks the part rubbing silver shoulders with the cambered slicks of the race cars lining up in the assembly area. The racers are based on the body-in-white from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS rather than the regular 718, for its unique vents and airbox relocated to the interior. The Sprint Challenge has two classes, one for the GT4 RS race car, and one for the older 3.8-litre, 420bhp non-RS car. Drivers in both classes are further divided into Pro and Am categories, according to their experience.