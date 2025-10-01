There is more choice when it comes to high-performance SUVs in the new car market than there are hot hatches and sports cars combined, which tells you all you need to know about the habits of car buyers and the desire by car manufacturers to cash in. From Alfa Romeo to Range Rover your choice of 2+ton/500+bhp four-wheel drive behemoths makes deciphering a mid-2010s Renault Sport Megane line-up look easy. In 2026 Aston Martin added another into the mix: the DBX S, all £210,000, 717bhp of it.

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When it first arrived, the S joined the existing 707 in the line-up as part of CEO Adrian Hallmark’s strategy to broaden the offerings within the current line-up with more tailored derivatives. The 707 has since been dropped from the line-up replaced by the new GT, which was launched this month and will drive in January 2027.

> Aston Martin DBX GT - the ultra-high performance SUV for those wanting to blend in

The DBX S follows a similar route as the Vantage S and DB12 S with more power, alternations to the aerodynamic elements and revisions to the chassis, transmission and drive mode software to extract more from the cars.

Hallmark wants to offer Aston Martin’s customers more choice, providing a line-up on a par with those of its rivals. Therefore, just as Bentley and Porsche customers have the choice between various flavours of Cayenne and Bentayga, Aston Martin has joined the party by creating a more powerful, more focused, and yes, more expensive model to sit alongside the new GT model, which shares the S’s underpinning but not its performance orientated aero additions.

Six years on and there’s still a presence to the DBX that few rivals this side of Ferrari’s Purosangue can match. Changes to the S are light, including a new front splitter and rear diffuser, with the exhausts now stacked vertically within the latter. The side sills are more expressive, but when finished in gloss black they look a little cheap, drawing your eye to the sizable gaps between each individual piece of the bodykit.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

717bhp 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from AMG

Increased output makes itself known at higher revs

Nuanced mechanical changes from DBX707