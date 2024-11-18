It also gets the sport variable ratio steering and M Sport differential, which as above, can now be tasked with delivering power only to the rear wheels in ‘Drift Moment’ mode. BMW says that the M Sport Plus setting on the suspension is ‘ideally suited to use during track days at race circuits’. Not very ‘M-lite’...

2027 BMW 3-series – design and interior

What do you think of the way it looks? It’s clear this new 3-series shares much of its underpinning with the outgoing car, so in ways all the signature Neue Klasse design language sort of looks draped over the top. The proportions are a bit odd, which the 10mm longer wheelbase within the massive 52mm longer overall length could have something to do with. There’s a bit of a big forehead look at the front and contrary to what you might have expected, the redesigned kidney grilles are like on the i3, not intakes. All the breathing happens lower down.

At the rear the slim lights, much like those seen on the i3 and M Concept, sit on a very tall-looking tail end. The M350 gets a more aggressive M5-style lower intake at the front, CS-style yellow DRLs when the headlights are on and quad pipes set within a more aggressive diffuser at the rear.

Inside, the new 3-series is what you’d now call familiar Neue Klasse. That means a weird two-spoke steering wheel that we’re still not used to, trapezoidal 17.9-inch Panoramic iDrive infotainment screen and a panoramic display at the base of the windscreen. Being a combustion car, there’s more of what you’d call a central tunnel through which the prop shaft spins, plus shift paddles for actual gears, highlighted in red in the M350.

The whole software set-up gets quite a loud red and blue M theme in addition to a nice front view of the original M1 on the M350’s screen. Nice and sharp-looking in a studio, that will likely feel overbearing in the real world if it’s anything like as punchy as the M5’s, that makes the Blackpool Illuminations look like a selection of candles in jam jars.

New tech includes the ability to tell the car to change lanes by itself, simply by checking the mirror – another box to untick in the submenus, then.

BMW 3-series price and availability

The next BMW 3-series will go on sale in the UK towards the middle of next year from £44,975 for the 320. That’s a decent jump from the current 320 which is for now listed on BMW’s configurator in Sport trim, from £41,945.

The current M340i is a £62,475 proposition as standard. While you might expect the M350, being a not-so-lite M-lite, to get a bump in price commensurate with its bump in performance and aggression, it’s only up to £66,785.

Audi’s S5 is priced from £65,905 on the road, rising to over £73,000 in fully loaded Vorsprung trim. The M350 will also have Mercedes-AMG’s forthcoming C53 to contend with, which is set to arrive next year with a turbocharged straight-six and over 440bhp.

The new combustion BMW M3 will be along before too long, though not before the introduction of the electric variant next year. Likewise the 3-series Touring, 4-series and crucially, M3 Touring and M4 are all expected to return too.