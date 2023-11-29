A new M3 is always a crucial model for BMW but the next-generation 2027 model will be little short of pivotal. The badge will for the first time be offered on effectively two distinct cars at the same time. The first will be an EV on a bespoke high-performance electric platform. The second will be a combustion model that will very much be a version of the M3 we know and love today, with an upgraded engine to drag it into Euro 7 emissions rules compliance and a styling makeover in line with BMW’s Neue Klasse transformation.

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Really though, it’s the EV that will be a true new class of M3 – M’s first full performance electric car. Here’s everything we know so far.

Next BMW M3 – Power, performance and tech

Our best preview of the model yet came in the form of BMW’s M Concept Neue Klasse. Wind back the steroidal arches by about 30 per cent and get rid of the harness belts and rear bucket seats on the inside, and it pretty much would be the JA1 BMW M3.

Technologically though, there’s not a huge amount to distinguish the concept from the real thing that’s set to arrive next year. It’ll feature four electric motors (each with its own single-speed transmission), be good for at least 650bhp and 811lb ft of torque, utilise an 800-volt electrical architecture and BMW’s latest cylindrical-cell battery tech. No precise battery size is known yet, but the i3 is offered with a 108.7kW (usable) battery. It’s possible BMW M could have elected to reduce that size to the end of reducing weight.