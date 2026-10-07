The new ‘Sportwagenschmiede 35’ strategy, written under recently appointed CEO Michael Leiters, translates to ‘sports car foundry 2035’. The name is a clear signal that Porsche is doubling down on its historic DNA, with Leiters confirming exploration of a mid-engined super-sports car (imagined above with an AI edit of Porsche's Vision Gran Turismo concept) above the 911. Undoubtedly a Ferrari rival.

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‘We are developing a super sports car platform, and we intend to use it as the basis for a new mid-engined car, a car that will sit clearly above the 911,’ he told media including evo at a Weissach HQ briefing. ‘The Mission S is an idea of what such a car might look like, a vision of how Porsche can continue to evolve while remaining unmistakably Porsche. It reflects some of the ideas, proportions, and design principles that will influence our future products and help shape the next chapter of our brand.’

The Mission S follows the naming convention of the 2015 Mission E, which previewed the Taycan, Mission R racer and Mission X hypercar, all electric. Don’t expect the Mission S to slavishly follow suit: going too fast on the electric transition hurt Porsche’s finances, and Leiters was a vocal electric supercar skeptic in his previous role as McLaren Automotive CEO. We’ll find out soon, with the boss confirming the concept will be unveiled in New York on 15 October.

Porsche also wants to recalibrate its line-up with more models in other lucrative segments: that’s why Porsche plans a three-row SUV above the Cayenne, aimed squarely at its biggest market, North America. That’s in addition to the purely electric 718 Boxster replacement, which will go on sale at a considerably higher price point than the now defunct car to pay for its bespoke, mid-engined architecture and drivetrain.