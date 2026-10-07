What you’re looking at here is nothing less than the future of Porsche. The Mission S is a concept supercar that the sports car maker vows to make a production reality. It previews the new design language that will shape every future Porsche and spearheads ‘Sportwagenschmiede 35’, new CEO Michael Leiters’ master plan to return the company to profitability. Alongside the new supercar will come a ramp-up in customisability to maximise the profitability of its high-end and GT road car products, as well as plans to lean into one-off customer cars and restorations.

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Porsche needs to rediscover its mojo, both financially and with its powertrain strategy. After years posting the industry’s best margins, the company’s operating profit plunged by 98.5 per cent in 2025 due to a combination of factors: tariffs in the US, which remains Porsche’s biggest market, a slump in Chinese demand, and penalty payments to suppliers for not meeting EV volumes.

Four years ago, high on initial booming demand for the electric Taycan, Leiters’ predecessor, Oliver Blume vowed 80 per cent of Porsche sales would be EV by 2030. The company made a big – and costly – bet to replace the Macan SUV with a zero-emissions successor, just like the 718 Boxster and Cayman replacements due next year. It’s one of the issues that forced Blume to hand day-to-day control to Leiters and focus on running Volkswagen Group.

Porsche Mission S and the supercar it previews

Rather than a successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, the car that appears in the image of the Porsche Mission S will be a series-production model to take the fight to Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini.