One of the Corvette’s biggest selling points, going back decades, has been extraordinarily competitive pricing compared to rivals. The hardcore Z06, going back to the C5, always offered near-supercar performance for sports car money; it was a 911 GT3-fighter for the price of a Carrera. The catch was always that it was a bit tacky inside, a bit unrefined on the road and unless you had it converted, left-hand drive was all you could get.

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The new C8 Corvette Z06 solves a couple of those problems: It can be had in RHD and it’s much nicer inside, though we’re still not sure it’s well-suited to rutted and jutted UK roads. It is, however, very expensive. The MY27 car, with the updated interior, is now priced from £182,920. A GT3 can technically be ordered from £159,700 if you don’t add any optional extras…

Happily, there’s a way to save almost £50,000 on a new Z06, if you’re interested and willing to settle for the slightly older interior. A number of cars, listed as brand new or with delivery miles on the clock, are available for discounts of between £47,000 and £53,000 in relation to list prices.

> Search for deals on new cars here, or find out what your car is worth here.

In fact, none that we could find were actually listed for over £160,000, with one brand-new unregistered right-hand-drive Convertible example priced at under £145,000. The catch is that strictly speaking, it’s a 2025 car, having been in stock for over a year unregistered, prompting the discount. When it sells, though, it’ll leave the dealer on a 76 plate. Incidentally, the £47,000 saving off RRP is roughly what you’ll pay for an entire C6 Z06 – and a nice low-mile example at that…

As for whether you should? Well, the Z06 does have an extraordinary engine, its 5.5-litre, 8600rpm-revving, 600bhp flat-plane-crank V8 openly inspired by the Ferrari 458. It looks great and is extremely capable, though we’ve found it can be a fighty thing to cover distance in on UK roads, at least with the more hardcore Z07 pack fitted. Regardless, at Carrera GTS prices rather than 911 GT3 prices, it looks like great value.