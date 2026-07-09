Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Porsche tuner Ruf is back with a surprise 1000bhp B8 engine, and that’s not a typo

Long-standing German Porsche tuner and manufacturer Ruf has announced a new boxer eight-cylinder engine, and it’s already up and running

by: Sam Jenkins
9 Jul 2026
RUF boxer eight6

German Porsche tuner Ruf hasn’t made much noise in the last decade or so, but it’s changing that with its attendance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Out of the blue, it’s announced the development of a new 1000bhp boxer eight-cylinder engine, and we won’t have to wait long to see (and hear) it in action: American racing driver Tanner Foust will be driving a test car up the famous Goodwood hillclimb.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nestled at the core of an extended CTR3, a Ruf creation based on the 987 Porsche Cayman with Multimatic underpinnings, is the new 4.8-litre twin-turbocharged unit. Codenamed B8 for obvious reasons, it’s paired with a six-speed manual transmission in this application, producing 986bhp and 738lb ft of torque – it’s fair to say it’s not short on performance.

> Ruf CTR3 review

The use of a boxer-type engine isn’t necessarily beneficial for output though, instead it typically offers smoother running thanks to horizontally opposed cylinders. The configuration also opens up the ability to mount the flatter engine lower in the chassis for an improved centre of gravity. They do tend to be more cumbersome than a ‘V’ equivalent, however, hence the requirement to lengthen the CTR3 test car by 100mm.

RUF boxer eight6

Precisely where this engine will find itself in Ruf’s lineup is not yet known, but the firm does say it 'hints at the next generation of Ruf performance,’ acting as a testbed for future models. Company founder Alois Ruf said: ‘There are moments in a company's history that define the future. For Ruf, the Boxer 8 is one of those moments. A boxer-eight has never been part of our story, or anyone else's in this form, so we decided to write a new chapter in automotive history. We look forward to letting the engine speak for itself at Goodwood.’

Ruf says it prefers to ‘show rather than tell’, and given this is the first we’ve seen of this engine, it appears to be standing by that claim. Spectators will be able to see and hear the test mule in action on the Goodwood hillclimb this week.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best Porsches – from Boxster to Carrera GT, there's a Porsche for everyone
Best Porsches
Best cars

Best Porsches – from Boxster to Carrera GT, there's a Porsche for everyone

Not all the best Porsches are 911s and not all the best 911s are GT3s, though as you’re no doubt expecting, there are plenty of both peppering this li…
30 Apr 2026
Ex-Porsche man returns home after stint at Ferrari and McLaren
Michael Leiters
News

Ex-Porsche man returns home after stint at Ferrari and McLaren

Michael Leiters, the ex-McLaren CEO named as new boss of Porsche
17 Oct 2025
Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead
Porsche 911 GT3 RS – front
News

Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead

It’s official. Porsche has delayed incoming EV models in response to poor demand, extending the lifespan of combustion-powered models in the process
22 Sep 2025
Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind
Kamm 912T – front
News

Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind

Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled a new Porsche 912-based restomod, and it could be the perfect antidote to the modern power race
7 Aug 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

MST Mk1 Evo is an extreme Ford Escort road rally recreation
MST Mk1 Evo front
News

MST Mk1 Evo is an extreme Ford Escort road rally recreation

MST’s Mk1 Evo is a tarmac rally weapon that only vaguely resembles a Ford Escort
7 Jul 2026
Citroën AX GT review – the ultimate forgotten 1980s hot hatch
Citroën AX GT front
Reviews

Citroën AX GT review – the ultimate forgotten 1980s hot hatch

The underdog French hot hatch of the 1980s might just be the most fun to drive. If you can find one.
3 Jul 2026
I daily drove a Lamborghini Revuelto, and I’m convinced it’s the world’s best supercar
Revuelto
Long term tests

I daily drove a Lamborghini Revuelto, and I’m convinced it’s the world’s best supercar

The Revuelto has blown us away each time we’ve driven it – including at evo Car of the Year 2025, where it took top honours. What’s it like in the rea…
3 Jul 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content