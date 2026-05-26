Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric review – Ferrari Luce too pricey? Porsche has a solution

My curiosity that a hair over 400 miles of range in a car with a battery that’s the same size as that in BMW’s iX3, which manages 500 miles of WLTP-certified range, remains. The Coupe’s slipperier body (0.23cd down from 0.25) aids an 11-mile improvement in range in the Cayenne S, at least, bumping it to 414 miles as measured on the WLTP cycle.

Our test took place around Munich in Germany, which included everything from mountain roads, to derestricted Autobahns. So it’s not exactly helpful consumer information that the Cayenne Coupe Turbo feels rocksteady at 163mph, where it’s consuming electricity at a rate to empty the battery in under 100 miles.

Over the course of a day of driving, we saw efficiency of between 25kWh/100km and 35kWh/100km, or between 1.7m/kwh and 2.5m/kWh (claimed is over 3m/kWh for all Cayenne Electric variants) which means range of around 170-250 miles in the real world. I expect in more realistic driving, between 250 and 300 miles on a charge is perfectly possible. Not great, not terrible, similar distances to a twin-turbo V8 in fact.

Ease of filling up in an EV can be more variable than for a V8 of course. Porsche’s innovative 11kW wireless charging system helps in that regard, allowing owners to simply park their car in their garage and it will start charging automatically. And yes, it’s pet safe. We tested it and found the car easy to position over the induction pad, the car guiding you via its cameras and graphics on the screen. You control it with the My Porsche app, including during what hours the car takes charge. Between the pad in the car and the pad on your floor (sold separately), it’s expected to be a c£6500 option when available later this year.

Price and rivals

The Cayenne Coupe Electric starts from £86,200 for the base car, £103,100 for the Cayenne S and £133,300 for the Turbo, which equates to around £3000 more than the equivalent Cayenne SUV models.

Rear-axle steering adds £1389, PTV Plus adds £1215 and Active Ride adds £6,799. Carbon Ceramic Brakes add a further £7592 while electric sport sound adds £408. The real kicker is the Lightweight Sport Package at £13,676, though this does include 22-inch wheels with P-Zero R tyres, the GT Sports steering wheel and roof lining in Race Tex, open-pore carbon interior trim and Pepita fabric seat centres. Add that all to a Cayenne S and yes, you do get to just over the starting price for a Turbo, but it’ll be the better car.

In the world of the all-electric super SUV, only the Lotus Eletre gets close, starting from £84,990 for the base model. Its interior looks and feels a bit more special and it offers more performance for the money, but its powertrain leaves plenty to be desired where efficiency is concerned.