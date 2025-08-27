‘Our aim was to reinterpret the look of the 935 without compromising on safety, technology or road-legality. Thanks to thorough lightweight measures, this one-off car now weighs 31.6 kg less than before. That may sound unspectacular at first, but the 911 GT2 RS with Weissach Package is already uncompromisingly optimised in terms of weight reduction.’

The development included digital crash simulations and structural analysis, production of new tooling, evaluation of the new components on test rigs, plus creation of three test vehicles for real-world testing to validate the new body on the road, at Weissach and at the Nürburgring. The new front wings have also meant the fuel filler system has needed to be modified.

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Porsche is publicising the car partly to promote its Sonderwunsch department, which is connected to its Exclusive Manufaktur operation but offers more bespoke projects, from tailored options on new cars to ‘factory recommission’ restorations of older models up to ‘factory one-off’ cars such as this. The Flachbau follows the first factory one-off machine, a yellow 993 Speedster LT built for collector Luca Trazzi in 2024.

Does this mean Porsche is expanding Sonderwunsch to do more one- and few-offs as per Aston Martin and Ferrari? Potentially, though not necessarily: it emphasises projects such as this will always be restricted by staff and resource availability. We can expect there to be around two years between projects like the Flachbau RS, and they will be driven by customers’ requests rather than Porsche product planning, though the factory retains the right to veto any requests which are ‘completely contrary to Porsche history.’

Will any further Flatnose cars follow? Porsche registered the model designations ‘Flachbau’ and ‘Flachbau RS’ with the European Patent Office in May 2025 (triggering interest and conjecture from industry observers as a result). This one-off car was the trigger but it’s possible further similar projects will follow.

Sonderwunsch representatives say that there will never be another car exactly configured and produced like this one but add that the Flachbau shape is not saved for this car exclusively.