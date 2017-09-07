Mercedes-AMG GT (2014-2022) review – AMG’s Porsche 911 rival for Golf GTI money
The Mercedes-AMG GT wasn't perfect but had its own appeal by comparison to the Porsche 911 at which it was aimed
The lineage of Mercedes’ performance flagships has been blurred throughout its history and the last two decades have been no exception. First the near-hypercar McLaren Mercedes SLR, then 2010’s SLS AMG supercar, and then the AMG GT of 2014 to 2023 which was arguably a sports car, aimed as it was squarely at Porsche's 911. None was directly related to the next, but nor were they simply jazzed-up versions of a CL or SL (until 2023’s second-generation AMG GT, at least).
The 2014 AMG GT strode into battle with a dry-sumped V8, transaxle layout, and dramatic long-bonnet proportions, as well as a competitive price tag and the clear potential for even more extreme versions down the line. From a car that we took some time to gel with at first, the GT left us on a high with models like the GT R and GT Black Series - cars that left us in no doubt that the GT was a proper sports car and at times a worthy pretender to supercar status.
Engine, gearbox and performance
- Supercar-fast in all its forms
- 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sounds fantastic, Black Series’ flat-plane version less so
- Paddleshift isn’t quite as snappy as a Porsche PDK
Mercedes designated the GT’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo, 90-degree ‘hot vee’ V8 as the M178. While similar to the four-litre M177 engine found in everything from the W205 generation Mercedes-AMG C63 to the current Aston Martin DB12, the key difference is that in the GT (and the other car to use it, the Aston Martin Valhalla, albeit paired with hybrid tech) it uses a dry sump setup for its lubrication.
Aside from the performance benefits, this also allowed AMG to slip the V8 underneath the GT’s long, low bonnet, while the use of a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle meant the V8 could also be pushed back to the firewall for a front-mid-engined layout.
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Output increased with each more focused version that hit the market, but at launch the V8 made 456bhp in standard form and 503bhp as the AMG GT S. Even the former essentially gave the GT supercar performance, in part thanks to a kerb weight only a little over 1500kg, with 0-62mph coming up in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 194mph. The S shed a tenth from the acceleration time and got 2mph closer to the double-ton.
Power and performance numbers then jump around a bit depending on version, but to keep things brief, updated 2017-on GTs got 469bhp and the GT S jumped to 515bhp. 2017 also added the GT C with 550bhp, and in 2018 the more track-focused GT R launched, with 572bhp, a figure matched by the GT R Pro; both sprint to 62mph in 3.6 seconds, while the GT R manages 199mph and the higher downforce of the GT R Pro clips that to 198mph.
Topping the performance tree was the Black Series, which arrived in 2020. This still featured the M177 engine, but a different version designated LS2, with a flat-plane rather than crossplane crank. Output skyrocketed to 720bhp, and top speed finally climbed over 200mph by a single mile per hour, while the 0-62mph time dropped to 3.2 seconds.
Needless to say, even a standard GT is a very quick car. All have what feel like limitless reserves of torque (443lb ft from only 1600rpm even in the regular GT) yet are just as happy blustering their way to the red line, with quick (albeit not PDK-quick) shifts from the dual-clutch gearbox. It’s in the GT where AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 is at its most aurally intense too (save for the side-piped AMG G63s…), while the flat-plane Black Series has a more linear, more purposeful, but less appealing soundtrack.
Ride and handling
- Early cars were a little disappointing, but it got better with time
- GT R, GT R Pro and Black Series are all mighty on track
- GT R models feature adjustable traction control
The standard AMG GT didn’t quite hit the mark for us at first. The combination of sitting over the back axle, controlling very quick but slightly light and uncommunicative steering, and dampers that sometimes didn’t quite control the car’s movements, made for a car that was hard to trust. But AMG worked at it and by the end of the GT’s run, it became a much more satisfying and involving machine – and a hugely exciting one in the right guise, too.
The first flash of true genius came with the GT R, essentially AMG’s take on a 911 GT3. Wider, stiffer, more responsive than other GTs, it proved searingly fast and delightfully balanced on a track, but wasn’t out of its depth on the road - though wide-bodied GTs especially often feel like a little too much car for a typical narrow British B road. The Pro’s manually-adjustable, more race-car-like suspension setup made for an even more serious machine that walked away with a second-place finish at eCoty in 2019. As agile as a fighter jet yet still friendly at the limit, it was one of the most exciting cars we drove that year.
The Black Series meanwhile could be considered a good example of “more is more”. While our test ended up being on a sodden race track, the GT’s inherent balance shone through, while the controls displayed even less slack than even the two GT Rs.
Mercedes-AMG GT updates
The first notable changes to the AMG GT came in 2017, when the 68mm wider-bodied GT C joined the range, as did a Roadster available in both GT and GT C forms, while the GT and GT S received increases in their power outputs. Facelift cars are easily recognisable for the upright bars in their grille design, inspired by the classic W194 that spawned the Gullwing, rather than the single lateral bar in standard GTs until that point.
AMG had previewed the GT R at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2016, and this officially joined the range too in 2017, with the GT R Pro following in 2019. Most GT models disappeared in 2021 (the year the GT, GT C, and GT R all left the range), but that year was when the Black Series made its debut, which carried on until the end of production in 2023, to be replaced by the second-generation, SL-based AMG GT.
‘The engine and throttle’s enthusiasm in Sport, Sport+ and Race modes does make it tricky to get smoothly back on the power when you hit an apex. With the top portion of the throttle providing an extraordinarily large amount of shove, it can feel jerky as you try to feed in the power. In fast corners with dry tarmac, the abrupt acceleration isn’t an issue, as there’s enough traction from the 305-section rear tyres to keep them stuck to the road.
‘Tighter corners or wet conditions can cause traction issues, though, and you have to be very tentative with the throttle, but with the help of Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres rather than the R’s Cup 2s, the chassis is transparent, while the fast steering makes it easy to react appropriately when the tail slides. With really well judged controls – aside from the throttle – and accessible, dependable handling, the GT C is a fun and satisfying sports coupe. That it’s also such a competent grand tourer as well is a welcome bonus.’ – Will Beaumont
What’s the interior like and is the tech any good?
There’s not the theatre of stepping into the AMG GT that you got from the old SLS AMG and its gull-wing doors, but that’s not to say there’s no drama. Sitting low, far back in the car, and to the side of a wide centre console, it certainly feels more dramatic than in a Porsche 911 or Aston Martin Vantage. That’s especially the case with GT R Pro and Black Series versions with their deep one-piece bucket seats and roll bars, though all GTs share one slightly irritating ergonomic quirk: the gear selector is mounted unusually far back, so shifting between drive and reverse feels like rehearsing for an “I’m a little teapot” dance.
Above a striking quartet of air vents sits an infotainment screen that worked well enough in period but in all but the most recent GTs, which got a slightly fresher, wider setup, it’ll feel somewhat dated. Later cars can also be identified by their fully digital driver display, which replaced a pair of analog dials for speed and revs, flanking a smaller information display. You can make your own mind up on the merits of the screen and dials, but at the same time, swapping the physical centre console buttons for touch-sensitive equivalents was a definite backwards step.
Mercedes-AMG GT MPG and running costs
It’s probably fair to assume fuel efficiency isn’t as high up the list of an AMG GT buyer as it is say, the driver of a diesel E-Class taxi, and the 22-25mpg quoted of the GT, GT S, GT C and the GT R is about what you’d expect. Thankfully it’s also achievable, though falls behind the numbers you could get from a Porsche 911 on a cruise; it’s the price you pay for that boisterous V8 yelling away up front.
CO2 of 290g/km puts it into the same ballpark as many of its contemporaries and means a pre-April 2017 car is subject to a hefty £790 annual bill at the time of writing. By comparison, the £200 a year for post-April 2017 cars looks like a bargain, given sloshing super unleaded into the 75-litre tank is an easy three-figure bill these days. Some Black Series cars will still be subject to the tail end of the VED luxury-car surcharge though, for a £640 annual bill.
Tyres? Expect to pay a bit for those. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S come to £260 for each of the 265/35 R19 front tyres, or £240 each for Continental Sport Contact 7s, while the equivalent rear is around £290 each for the Michelins and £275 for the Continentals.
evo Car of the Year 2015 result – Dan Prosser
‘You need to take time to tune into the AMG’s steering, for it’s light and vague around the straight-ahead, with an artificial rate of response. Some can’t forgive the Mercedes for that – Nick [Trott] says the vague steering prevents the GT S from feeling like a sports car to him – but after a short run I feel like I can trust it, particularly when it’s loaded up mid-corner.
‘The AMG GT S split opinion all week. It’s only when I drive it along a faster road with a rippled surface that I find its limitations. I switch endlessly between the three damper settings, but I can’t persuade the car to stop bouncing vertically. Ultimately, as Dickie says, it isn’t focused enough to really stand out in this company: “Prior to this week I’d thought of the GT S as a hardcore sports car, but compared to the 675LT or the GT3 RS, the AMG lacks connection and clarity.”
‘A few of us knew the Mercedes-AMG GT S would produce a shock result, but we didn’t think that shock would be it finishing ninth. Editor Nick Trott gets to the root of the AMG’s issues: “I tried so hard, with numerous settings, to find the sports car in the AMG, but only found something that was pretending to be one. After so many authentic experiences on eCoty, the GT S just felt contrived.”’
Mercedes-AMG GT prices and buying checkpoints
If you’re feeling brave, the AMG GT market currently starts from around £40,000, which seems tempting for a car that started at £97,200 brand new in regular GT form. The S was around £110,000 originally, and around £50,000 seems to be the starting price for those. Add another ten grand for the most affordable roadsters. Realistically, you’re looking in the £50k-£100k window for most AMG GTs, at which point they begin intersecting with the second-generation car, though the rare GT R, GT R Pro, and Black Series are still well into six figures – we’ve seen Pros at £130k-£175k, and the Black Series, £335k when new, is still trading at its new value or more.
The good news for those in the market is that AMG GTs, their V8s and their dual-clutch gearboxes, are pretty reliable. You’ll want to make sure the 12,500-mile service intervals have been adhered to for ultimate peace of mind, and that any recalls have been carried out. But with a predominantly aluminium body and chassis, you won’t need to get on your hands and knees and check for rust – though as a powerful rear-wheel drive car, potential accident damage may need a closer inspection.
Specs
|Mercedes-AMG GT
|Mercedes-AMG GT S
|Mercedes-AMG GT C
|Mercedes-AMG GT R
|Engine
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Power
|469bhp
|503bhp
|549bhp
|577bhp
|Torque
|465 lb ft
|479 lb ft
|501 lb ft
|516 lb ft
|Weight
|1,540kg (305bhp/ton)
|1,570kg (320bhp/ton)
|1,625kg (338bhp/ton)
|1,555kg (371bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|4.0sec
|3.8sec
|3.7sec
|3.6sec
|Top speed
|189mph
|193mph
|197mph
|198mph
|Price new
|c.£98,000 (2017)
|c.£110,500 (2015)
|c.£125,000–£132,000 (2017)
|c.£144,000 (2017)
|Value now
|From £40,000
|From £40,000
|From £65,000
|From £90,000