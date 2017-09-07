The lineage of Mercedes’ performance flagships has been blurred throughout its history and the last two decades have been no exception. First the near-hypercar McLaren Mercedes SLR, then 2010’s SLS AMG supercar, and then the AMG GT of 2014 to 2023 which was arguably a sports car, aimed as it was squarely at Porsche's 911. None was directly related to the next, but nor were they simply jazzed-up versions of a CL or SL (until 2023’s second-generation AMG GT, at least).

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The 2014 AMG GT strode into battle with a dry-sumped V8, transaxle layout, and dramatic long-bonnet proportions, as well as a competitive price tag and the clear potential for even more extreme versions down the line. From a car that we took some time to gel with at first, the GT left us on a high with models like the GT R and GT Black Series - cars that left us in no doubt that the GT was a proper sports car and at times a worthy pretender to supercar status.

Engine, gearbox and performance

Supercar-fast in all its forms

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sounds fantastic, Black Series’ flat-plane version less so

Paddleshift isn’t quite as snappy as a Porsche PDK

Mercedes designated the GT’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo, 90-degree ‘hot vee’ V8 as the M178. While similar to the four-litre M177 engine found in everything from the W205 generation Mercedes-AMG C63 to the current Aston Martin DB12, the key difference is that in the GT (and the other car to use it, the Aston Martin Valhalla, albeit paired with hybrid tech) it uses a dry sump setup for its lubrication.

Aside from the performance benefits, this also allowed AMG to slip the V8 underneath the GT’s long, low bonnet, while the use of a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle meant the V8 could also be pushed back to the firewall for a front-mid-engined layout.