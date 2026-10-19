As Mercedes-AMG’s first serious stab at a rival to Porsche’s ultra-successful 911 GT3, the AMG GT R is a great success. It’s hugely desirable and genuinely credible, with star quality (no pun intended) and its own distinct character. As a road car the GT R delivers a distinctive and dynamic driving experience: one that’s unique among front-engined, rear-drive supercars.

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On track, it’s a car that’s to be enjoyed rather than feared. With Race mode selected and the ESP system active in its most relaxed setting, you can work the GT R’s throttle hard with confidence. It’s bullet-fast out of the corners and down the straights, aided by a DCT transmission that delivers clean upshifts and snappy downshifts, complete with a fusillade of bangs and crackles through the exhaust. It’s still one of AMG’s most talented and complete super sports cars. We’ve established as much with extensive road and track testing against rivals.

Engine, gearbox and performance

The twin-turbo V8 is brutally performant, with old-school AMG character on the road

Though it doesn’t feel entirely distinct from other versions of this engine in ‘lesser’ cars

Gearbox solid for the most part, save for occasional downshift hesitation

Like all GTs of this generation, the heart of the GT R is AMG’s stonking M178 twin-turbo 4-litre V8. This engine might feel familiar thanks to its use across a whole generation of AMG models from C-classes to G-classes, but for the GT it was a specific iteration designed for AMG’s supercar and motorsport programs. There were a whole range of small detail changes, but the most obvious difference was its dry-sump layout, a feature that allowed AMG to mount it much lower in the chassis than other AMG models.

Given its placement at the upper end of the AMG range (later usurped by the AMG GT Pro and GT Black Series), the R increased its peak power compared to the standard AMG GT and GT S to 577bhp, together with 516lb ft of torque from just 1900rpm right through to 5500rpm.