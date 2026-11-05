AMGFORCE S+ is the primary reason this EV retains the AMG feel, simulating a nine-speed gearbox and the meaty swell of torque and sound of its ICE predecessors. As the owner of an S204 C63, a ‘fake’ V8 AMG should be repulsive, but the polished execution of this system makes it impossible to deny its benefits – Hyundai and Porsche have both implemented their own takes on simulated ICE powertrains in the Ioniq 5/6 N and Taycan, but neither are as convincing as the AMG. This is a considerably more engaging car to drive than it would be otherwise.

Seat ‘exciters’ and a highly granular, detailed replication of the V8 sound - developed out of 1600 separate AMG GT R sound files - make it just as addictive to run up and down its snappy gears as an ICE car. This, plus torque cut on upshifts, simulated torque curves and subtle (if a little exaggerated) vibrations on downshifts all conspire to convince your brain there’s a V8 ahead. The ratios are shorter than they probably should be, but this is something you quickly adjust to. Long ratios were after all often a product of emissions reduction requirements, not an issue here. It improves the experience on the limit where you rely on it for a sense of speed, but adds theatre at road speeds too. Exactly what an AMG is all about.

Price, specs and rivals

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe starts from £103,275 in GT53-form, but that’s not the model you’ll want – it doesn’t get the same trick dual-motor rear axle as the GT55 and GT63, or the V8 sound experience. Stump up £120,095 and the GT55 comes into view, which seems reasonable value for what is such a well-rounded performance EV. It has range, everyday comfort and genuine engagement to make it a much more attractive proposition than virtually anything else on the market at this price point. The much less powerful 590bhp Porsche Taycan 4S is perhaps the closest alternative at £102,200, but has less performance, a lower 394-mile range and a much less convincing simulated gearshift should you opt for the £750 E-Shift option.

If you want the range-topping GT63 you’ll pay much more at £159,870, and while that gives you a ludicrous power output, you’re getting the same hardware as the GT55 – the only physical difference is the Dynamic Plus Pack as standard, swapping steel rear brakes for carbon ceramic, and giving you ride height control out of the box. Porsche's closest alternative is the 939bhp Taycan Turbo S, but you'll pay more for less on paper, with its output and 393-mile range marginally down on the AMG. The Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire are both c1000bhp electric saloon alternatives, but neither are readily available in the UK.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe specs