There will be a sportier i3 with the dynamic features of the M350, but the i3 50 xDrive proved quick and dynamic. It costs from £54,425 and offers an M350-beating 469bhp and 476lb ft of electric power, and a range of between 450 and 567 miles. The 108.7 kWh battery pack charges from zero to 100 per cent in 11 hours at 11kW, says BMW, but of course most UK homes are single-phase 7.6kW. At an ultra-fast, 400kW rapid charger, you can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 21mins.

Performance, ride and handling

Excellent refinement, with road and wind noise minimal

Well-measured, progressive throttle responsive

Quick from point-to-point, with great chassis balance

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A consequence of a silent drivetrain is that general refinement comes under greater scrutiny. The i3 doesn’t disappoint, despite rolling on optional 245/40 R20 tyres (standard is 245/45 R19), the lack of road noise and suspension bump thump immediately impressive. The ride is smooth too and although the steering is a little light initially it weights up nicely with speed and the lack of wind noise at motorway speeds adds to the i3’s impressive refinement.

The throttle response is well calibrated too, with progressive response, which can be sharpened with the drive modes. Floor the throttle and it feels properly quick, quicker than the M350 all-out, though it’s not as quick in the benchmark sprint (0-62 takes 4.7sec) and it’s not going to be hassling the ICE versions on the autobahn because it’s limited to 124mph. You can call up an ‘engine sound’ but to me it sounds like an electrified train working hard to pick up speed with a slightly ethereal quality – after a short while it gets annoying. Happily, the sound of silence is pleasingly relaxing, particularly how the i3 rolls quietly over many surfaces.

It’s xDrive, but drive is sent exclusively to the rear until the grip runs out. Like the M350, the i3 has a lovely chassis balance, with a willingness to turn and a natural feel though it lacks adaptive dampers and is shod with less sporty Bridgestone Turanzas. At one point on a challenging road we had a Hyundai i20 N filling the rearview mirror but the i3 didn’t hold it up in the corners, even the trickier sections, and when there was a straight, the breath-taking full-throttle acceleration gapped it impressively. Shame the seats are neither as comfortable or supportive as the M350’s.