BMW i3 50 review – more appealing than a Porsche Taycan
The BMW i3 name has returned, but now in a much more conventional form than before. It's quick in 50 xDrive form, and retains Munich's sophisticated dynamic character
BMW’s commitment to electrification is epitomised by the fact that the next M3 will be launched first as an all-electric model with the ICE version coming later. Before then, we get to see BMW’s take on the company’s first regular PHEV 3-series, in this instance the current range-topping i3 50 xDrive. I drove it after the M350 xDrive so I’d overcome the shock of the Neue Klasse interior with its weird, squarish steering wheel and radical Panoramic iDrive instrument display, both of which work well, surprisingly well in the case of the wheel.
> New BMW 3-series review – powerful M350 shows BMW can still be brilliant
Powertrain and technical highlights
- Kerb weight of 2200kg is (much) more than the petrol car
- 469bhp eclipses that of the six-cylinder M350
- Up to 400kw charging is class-leading
Externally, the ICE and BEV versions of the new 3-series appear remarkably similar, though they are on different platforms. The wheelbase of the i3 is longer, its roof height is 25mm higher, a small amount given that the battery pack is in the floor, an integral part of the structure, which improves rigidity and saves weight. Even so, the circa 2200kg i3 50 is a substantial 345kg heavier than the six-cylinder M350.
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There will be a sportier i3 with the dynamic features of the M350, but the i3 50 xDrive proved quick and dynamic. It costs from £54,425 and offers an M350-beating 469bhp and 476lb ft of electric power, and a range of between 450 and 567 miles. The 108.7 kWh battery pack charges from zero to 100 per cent in 11 hours at 11kW, says BMW, but of course most UK homes are single-phase 7.6kW. At an ultra-fast, 400kW rapid charger, you can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 21mins.
Performance, ride and handling
- Excellent refinement, with road and wind noise minimal
- Well-measured, progressive throttle responsive
- Quick from point-to-point, with great chassis balance
A consequence of a silent drivetrain is that general refinement comes under greater scrutiny. The i3 doesn’t disappoint, despite rolling on optional 245/40 R20 tyres (standard is 245/45 R19), the lack of road noise and suspension bump thump immediately impressive. The ride is smooth too and although the steering is a little light initially it weights up nicely with speed and the lack of wind noise at motorway speeds adds to the i3’s impressive refinement.
The throttle response is well calibrated too, with progressive response, which can be sharpened with the drive modes. Floor the throttle and it feels properly quick, quicker than the M350 all-out, though it’s not as quick in the benchmark sprint (0-62 takes 4.7sec) and it’s not going to be hassling the ICE versions on the autobahn because it’s limited to 124mph. You can call up an ‘engine sound’ but to me it sounds like an electrified train working hard to pick up speed with a slightly ethereal quality – after a short while it gets annoying. Happily, the sound of silence is pleasingly relaxing, particularly how the i3 rolls quietly over many surfaces.
It’s xDrive, but drive is sent exclusively to the rear until the grip runs out. Like the M350, the i3 has a lovely chassis balance, with a willingness to turn and a natural feel though it lacks adaptive dampers and is shod with less sporty Bridgestone Turanzas. At one point on a challenging road we had a Hyundai i20 N filling the rearview mirror but the i3 didn’t hold it up in the corners, even the trickier sections, and when there was a straight, the breath-taking full-throttle acceleration gapped it impressively. Shame the seats are neither as comfortable or supportive as the M350’s.
Pull back on the stubby gear selector and you get strong regen braking allowing one-pedal driving on twisting roads. You can choose the level of regen in one of the menus or select ‘Adaptive’ which, with a route set in the nav, is remarkable. It ‘knows’ the road and will use regen to slow the car to the right degree for each corner. The oddest thing is approaching blind corners and knowing from the level of regen how tight it will be. A great mode for roads you don’t know, especially in difficult conditions.
Price, specs and rivals
Refined, dynamic and solidly built, the i3 is seriously impressive. I’ve not driven a huge number of BEVs but I have tried the Tesla Model S, Polestar 2 and Taycan Turbo S, and to me this i3 50 xDrive is the most appealing. Didn’t expect to be writing that. There’s an i3 40 xDrive with an 82.8 kWh battery, 374hp and up to 441 miles range for £47,925 but the i3 for drivers will be the upcoming i3 60, which will have more performance and the M350’s adaptive damping and variable steering ratio, and hopefully its seats too.
BMW i3 50 specs
|Engine
|Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|469bhp
|Torque
|476lb ft
|Weight
|2200kg
|0-62mph
|4.7sec
|Top speed
|124mph
|Basic price
|£53,425