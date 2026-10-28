Roof removed, the airflow cannot be marshalled into the snorkel as it is on the coupe. ‘One of the obvious challenges with taking the roof off is that the minute you take the [roof] panel away, the air tends to wander off unsupervised,’ is how Kay puts it. The Valhalla Spider therefore has a taller snorkel, and a crucial addition at the top of the windscreen: a deflector which is clipped into place when the roof is removed.

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The deflector features aerodynamic elements to redirect air downward into the intakes, yet also directing it above occupants’ heads. ‘We wanted very high levels of comfort in the car because it's an Aston Martin, but we had to feed that snorkel, so that was probably the single greatest challenge in [creating] the car,’ Kay says.

Without the wind deflector installed, the Valhalla Spider is restricted to parking speed only. The deflector folds into three parts, and can be stowed in the side sill storage area. With the hard-top in place, more than 600kg of downforce can be achieved, as per the coupe. Without the roof fitted, the active aero systems rebalance the car continuously.

‘Because we've got active aero front and rear, we can control exactly where the balance point in the car is,’ Kay explains. ‘So if the rear wing is getting less “switched on,” we wind down what we do in the front to make sure we keep the balance. Generally we aim for a 40:60 aero balance, front axle to rear axle, which is the same as the weight distribution because you want the car to continue to feel natural. If you had lots more front downforce because you’re going faster, suddenly you might feel like you're driving a different car,’ he continues, ‘so we try to maintain a natural feeling through the speed range so that it doesn't suddenly change its character.’

Whether the hardtop is on or the roof is off completely, the top speed is limited to 217mph, the same as the coupe. That makes the Valhalla Spider the fastest open-top Aston Martin ever (since the Valkyrie Spider’s top speed was limited to ‘only’ 205mph with the roof open). With the soft-top in place, top speed is automatically limited to 200kph (124mph).