Alpine's A290 is on the (very) short list of EVs that attract the full £3750 Electric Car Grant in the UK. Prices start at £30,245 for the 178bhp GT, though arguably the one to have is the mid-range GT Performance at £32,745, which sees power rise to 217bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time from a briskish 7.4sec to a genuinely lively 6.4sec. And if you want all the bells and whistles, the top-spec GTS (like the car here) has the same 217bhp but a more upmarket cabin and premium audio system and is priced at £34,245.

Which puts it toe-to-toe with a brand new MX-5 2.0, with an almost identical list price and 0-62mph: £34,515 and 6.5sec. So if this were a straightforward twin-test between new MX‑5 and A290, it’d already be a genuinely intriguing match-up, with nothing to choose in terms of price or performance. But for me there’s so much more riding on it. Is the A290 the car to replace my much-loved 5?

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Mine’s an early ‘ND’, which means it started life with slightly less power than the latest model, but a Stage 1 remap by specialist BBR has taken it to within a whisker of the current car’s 181bhp, so the 0-62 should be near enough identical, while peak torque is actually slightly up on the latest 2.0, with 160lb ft at 4750.

Of course, the A290 has its measure there, with a meaty 221lb ft and almost instant access, as is the EV way. And then there are those fuelling costs. With an EV-friendly tariff and a 7.4kW home charger, you can take it from practically zero to fully charged overnight for about four quid. Which in theory should give you a range of about 220 miles. And if you spent your driving life pottering around at 40mph, it might even get close to that. After some spirited driving in our hands, the maximum indicated range dropped to 180 miles, which, allowing for a safety margin, equates to around 150-160 real-life miles.