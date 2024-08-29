Best Aston Martins – British brilliance from Valhalla to Zagato
Aston Martins often trade heavily on emotion, but there are a few that are as beautiful to drive as they are to look at and these are the ones we feel deserve your attention.
Aston Martin, often the underdog in comparison to its Modenese rivals, has traditionally aimed to thread together the fine essential qualities of sports cars, supercars and grand tourers. Do they always dominate group tests or stand out in the cold, objective world of spec sheets? Rarely, but there’s not an evo contributor that hasn’t fallen in love with an Aston or three over the years.
Today, the marque has spread its proverbial wings further than ever, offering everything from the Valhalla, a mid-engined four-wheel drive hybrid supercar, to the DBX S, a super SUV that’ll stomp some supercars around Anglesey before heading off to do the school run. But it is the DB12 S, the Vantage and the Vanquish that resolutely endure as the core lineup of front-engined, rear driven beauties that the traditional ‘Aston’ silhouette is survived by. We’ve also spent some time recently behind the wheel of some of Aston’s past masters, with the V8 Zagato proving to be an unlikely star to join this roster. These are the best Aston Martins evo has driven.
Aston Martin V8 Zagato (1986)
- Prices from: £250,000-plus
- Pros – Playfulness, raw muscle
- Cons – Sharp steering, odd looks
- Star rating: Five stars
It might carry the unfortunate title of least pretty Aston on this list but the 1986 Aston Martin V8 Zagato has an appeal all of its own. Its aluminium body might have you wincing a bit to look at it but it also contributes hugely to what is a significant 170kg weight saving compared to the standard V8 Vantage on which it’s based. Not that the 432bhp X-Pack-spec 5.3-litre V8 with its Cosworth pistons needed too much help in making the Zag supercar fast. The ugly duckling is good for 0-62mph in 4.8sec, on the way to a 186mph top speed.
But it’s the driving experience that affords this car membership of the club of the world’s best Astons. Because it’s a genuine hoot. There’s real meat to all the controls, from the steering to the gearshift but it transforms at speed, where you could even charge the Aston’s steering with being a bit jumpy. Happily, the Zagato has a natural, playful balance that’s just there to be exploited. Keeping the advancing age of the Goodyear tyres on the car we featured in our 1980s Eras supercars test in mind, there’s an athleticism to the Zag that’s alien to most Vantages of the period.
Aston Martin DB12 S (2026)
- Prices from £211,500
- Pros – Composed and engaging, refined, strong design
- Cons – Expensive, large dimensions
- Five stars
The Aston Martin DB12 S represents a significant evolution over the core, entry-level DB12, moving beyond a mere facelift to address the identity crisis of the regular model. While the standard DB12 was criticised for a hyperactive feel, the S introduces a newfound sense of composure. By recalibrating the Bilstein DTX dampers and refining the chassis, Aston Martin has eradicated the sharp edges to create an offering that breathes with the road rather than fighting it. The result is a refined grand tourer and a focused performance car in one, which is precisely what the DB12 set out to be.
evo Editor in Chief Stuart Gallagher was one of the first to drive the new DB12 S on the road: 'That calmer ride is immediately evident, the S’s composure eradicating any nervousness that would creep through you and the car previously. Small surface imperfections evaporate between your eyes seeing them and you running over them and you barely, if at all, feel anything. Fractured surfaces and subsidence induced cambers barely challenge the Michelin Pilot S 5 tyres.'
Steering has been honed to provide a more natural, unassisted feel, while geometry changes to the rear axle, including a stiffer anti-roll bar, improve agility and traction. Its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 receives a modest 20bhp bump in output, but mapping has been overhauled for a sharper top end and more controlled low end throttle response. Priced at £211,500, the DB12 S bridges the gap between a plush GT and a feral supercar well, offering a more engaging, pure internal combustion experience than hybridised alternatives.
Aston Martin Valhalla
- Prices from £850,000
- Pros – Agile and exciting handling on road and track; fascinating engineering; looks a million dollars; unique character
- Cons – Flat engine note; sparse interior; no luggage space
- 5 stars
There were concerns about the Valhalla, given it’s a car that on the surface appears to digress from what we know an Aston Martin to traditionally be. It lacks the V12 you’d expect of a Gaydon Era Aston flagship, instead using Mercedes-AMG’s flat-plane crank V8 coupled to a hybrid system, albeit one with a combined output of 1064bhp. It’s mid-engined, not front-engined; four-wheel drive and not rear-wheel drive. It has a carbon tub, no boot and seemingly prioritises enormously intricate aerodynamic adornment over elegance and an unwavering apparent focus on performance. Now we’ve driven it, we can confirm Aston’s claim that it’s very much focused on driving pleasure too. Any fears it would underdeliver as an Aston, if not a supercar, were overwrought. We’d underestimated Aston’s understanding of what the Valhalla should be and indeed, its ability to pull that off.
The entertaining supercar the Valhalla has turned out to be could very easily have been lost in the complication and technical noise but it hasn’t. Because the Valhalla is a proper next-generation Aston – one that’s an astonishingly potent track car with huge performance and one without as expressive an engine as we’d like. But the first clue that true Aston-ness hasn’t been sacrificed can be noted in the fact that the Valhalla actually limits its downforce-generating abilities. Not because it might pop its own tyres, rather so that the suspension set-up that’s been deftly tuned for road compliance, doesn’t have to be stiffened (and therefore spoiled) to take the load.
It’s a car that’s as much a pleasure to pootle around town in, as it is to thread up a winding road, as it is to tour long distances in, as it is thrilling to drive flat-out on track. It’s entirely usable (despite its luggage capacity matching that of a Caterham), special-feeling regardless of what you’re doing with it and as such, entirely deserving of the Aston Martin badge.
Aston Martin Vantage S (2026)
- Priced from £175,000
- Pros – Gorgeous design, visceral V8, usability
- Cons – Price, muted steering
- Five stars
The Aston Martin Vantage S refines the already-excellent standard car to bring it right in-line with some much more exotic alternatives. Its form has been honed with deeper bonnet vents and a functional carbonfibre ducktail spoiler, and inside, the cabin balances daily usability with a proper sense of occasion – there's even a surprisingly useable boot. It's this that makes it such a desirable option in a segment full of low-slung supercars, as this is a car you really can use every day.
Henry Catchpole drove the Aston Martin Vantage S on UK roads: 'Second gear, delve deep into the throttle travel and… holy moly it’s quick! The initial response is impressive and there’s more than enough performance to unstick the 325-section rear tyres. It’s the top end however that’s the real surprise, because what feels like a big-displacement muscle-car most of the time then revs really cleanly and quickly towards the limiter. It’s not the highest-revving engine, but there’s no sense it’s tying up at the top end.'
The Vantage S is defined by its 671bhp 4-litre twin-turbocharged AMG-sourced V8, but recalibration of the chassis sharpens it further. By bolting the rear subframe directly to the body and sharpening the steering to a 12.8:1 ratio, Aston Martin has created a car that needs to be driven hard to reveal its true abilities. Ride remains taut and the V8 delivers a visceral, firm punch through the gears, but the Vantage S is remarkably friendly at the limit thanks to a sophisticated e-diff and eight-stage traction control. At £175,000, it occupies a unique space in the market as a more emotive and refined alternative to the Porsche 911 GT3, while also undercutting the £200,000 Ferrari Amalfi and McLaren Artura.
Aston Martin DBS 770 (2023)
- Values from £240,000
- Pros – Chassis upgrades allow you to use more of the DBS’s astonishing performance
- Cons – Infotainment wasn't acceptable when new
- 4.5 stars
The DBS Superleggera, or just the DBS as it eventually became known, like many of those Palmer-era cars, had an air of incompletion about it. It epitomised the brawn and beauty balance that only Aston seems to master but without the absolute last tenth of chassis finesse, of rear axle control and of transparency, that makes a performance car truly spectacular. But Aston has a habit of iterating, reaching close to perfection often at the last minute and only for a limited few. And so to the DBS 770 Ultimate, we look; the run-out special that he standard DBS – undoubtedly a great car in its own right – always should have been.
Yes, there’s more power – a bump up 44bhp to 759bhp to be precise – but the DBS was never short on that. It’s the subtle stuff under the skin that ties it all together. With its stronger front subframe and solidly mounted steering column, the DBS 770 ups the feel and engagement with the driver, while the updated dampers give it a hair more control of its own mass over a road. John Barker highlighting that the ‘sport’ setting for the suspension is the sweet spot on the road, in a world where many performance cars have to be in ‘comfort’ to be tolerable, probably says all you need to know about how deftly executed the DBS 770 was. A shame then, that just 499 of them were made in total. We hope the Vanquish picks up where the DBS 770 left off.
Aston Martin Vantage (2024)
- Prices from £165,000
- Pros – Superb balance; communication; massive yet usable performance; greatly improved interior
- Cons – Ride quality is tough on coarse roads; fiddly touchscreen; loud exhaust can be wearying on long journeys
- 5 stars
The DBS 770 was sort of the spark to start a blaze of great form from Gaydon, carrying well into its new generation of so-called super tourers and sports cars, first with the DB12 and then, the Vantage. As we found on the launch of the updated car earlier this year, the new Aston Martin Vantage is Gaydon's sports car debug, offering balance, communication, response and performance, in the finely-judged measures and with a level of coalescence Aston lovers have always dreamed it could muster some day. Of course, the tradeoff is that the new Vantage isn’t quite as refined a continent crosser as its softer-edged grand touring stablemates are.
You could argue a bump in power from 503bhp to 656bhp might seem overkill, too. Yet it only speaks to Aston’s ambitions for the Vantage to graduate from Carrera S-fighting middleweight to Turbo S-busting heavyweight; from sports car to supercar-adjacent. The rest of its composition, from the chassis to the steering, to the balance, is complemented by the power rather than overwhelmed by it. It’s a masterclass.
Aston Martin Vanquish S (2004)
- Values from £40,000
- Pros – Beautiful, incredible engine, glorious to drive
- Cons – Intimidating at the limit, dated transmission
- 4.5 stars
The original Aston Martin Vanquish of 2001 was the genesis for Aston as we know it today. While the DB7 pioneered the broad silhouette and Ian Callum-penned proportion-lead beauty, the Vanquish brought the revolutionary extruded aluminium chassis structure to bear. But even with that spectacular V12, innovative underpinnings and carbon kevlar bodywork that clothed it, as is so often the case with Aston, there was more potential left on the table.
Enter Vanquish S in 2003, with a bump in power to 520bhp from 460bhp and a glob of much-needed speed and response for the still-shonky automated manual transmission. But it was the subtle tweaking of the steering and suspension that allowed the Vanquish S to come into its own. Was it a car that ever really became all it could be? Probably not. But it stands broad-shouldered in the pantheon of Aston’s super GTs.
Aston Martin Valkyrie (2023)
- Prices from £2.3million
- Pros – Breathtaking design, unmatched occasion, 11,100rpm V12
- Cons – Steep learning curve, horrendous cockpit noise
- 4 stars
Could anyone in 2001 have imagined anything like the Aston Martin Valkyrie would ever exist, let alone that it would come from Aston Martin and in less than 20 years? With a Formula 1 mindset from conception to construction, with a screaming 11,100rpm V12 heart courtesy of Cosworth and Adrian Newey-honed aerodynamics, it’s not really like any other production car yet made.
The engine, the looks, the dedication to the concept, and the pure shock value are utterly undeniable. It’s the fact that in many ways (but definitely not others) it blindsides you with what a sweet road car it is, which came as a total surprise. Deputy editor James Taylor discovered as much on his 700-mile road trip to Le Mans, where the Valkyrie revealed what a smooth, controlled ride that clever interconnected hydraulic suspension afforded it.
If only the rest of the experience weren’t totally and utterly undermined by the borderline intolerable noise within the cabin. The Valkyrie is one of the best sounding supercars of all time from the outside. On the inside, it’s like being trapped in a chain-driven washing machine full of bolts. It’s also ruinously expensive to look after and temperamental to operate at anything other than flat-out speeds. Yet none of that was ever going to get in the way of its status as a sheer mythical monolith in the history of Aston Martin.
Aston Martin V12 Vantage (2009)
- Prices from £60,000
- Pros – Character, personality, performance,
- Cons – Sportshift transmission not the best
- 5 stars
Big engine, little car. It’s a formula that produces cars that are almost always huge on charm but often lacking a little in balance. Not so with the V12 Vantage. Shoehorning the 5.9-litre V12 – in rorty 510bhp spec as in the Aston Martin DBS – under that bonnet can’t have been the work of a moment or of meagre minds, but somehow they made it work and crucially, made the whole car work around it.
There’s muscle car character, yes, but it’s not belligerent, certainly not in the company of what were some of its key rivals at the time like the Corvette ZR1 and Porsche 911 GT2. We hailed it as the best car Aston made at the time, for the way it blended brutality and beauty, pugnaciousness and poise. One of the most beautiful, exciting and engaging cars of its day and a worthy north star to which we hope Aston looked when shaping the character of the new Vanquish.
Aston Martin DBX S (2025)
- Prices from £210,000
- Pros – Drives like a super saloon rather than an SUV
- Cons – Looks like an SUV with a bodykit
- 4.5 stars
When Aston Martin announced it was to join the SUV furore there must have been more than a few concerned looks exchanged between evo readers. But with promises of a sophisticated, bespoke aluminium structure and the same focus on dynamics, performance and style that you’d expect of any other car to wear the wings, there was hope against the at-a-glance odds, that this would be a proper Aston. It wasn’t unfounded, with the DBX impressing right from the off, albeit with room to grow and improve. The DBX707 was the iteration that made the DBX all it should be and the DBX S edged it forward again.
Even among stiff competition from Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, BMW and now even Range Rover with the excellent Range Rover Sport SV, the new DBX S might just be the pick of the pack. Its dynamic character is tantamount to witchcraft, dispensing with that 2245kg weight and high driving position to deliver a natural, collaborative, even playful driving experience. Compared to the standard DBX, the wet-clutch nine-speed Speedshift gearbox is much more up to the job of hustling between cogs. There’s also an electronically-locking rear diff that can take all of the DBX’s 664lb ft if the systems decree it necessary, and make sure the right wheels are spinning to let the tail run wide under excess power. As for the damping? Only Ferrari's Purosangue – shod with trick Multimatic dampers and configurable to double the price – can bloody its nose for body control. The cherry on the cake is that the interior is finally to a proper standard, with the Vantage style overhaul carrying over from the upgraded DBX707. It really is unironically one of the best cars Aston Martin has ever made. Blasphemy, we know…
Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation (2021)
- Prices from £4million
- Pros – timeless beauty, raw driving experience
- Cons – Not road legal
- Star rating NA
If any Aston could be described as being at the opposite end of the spectrum to the marque’s brutish super SUV, it’s this, the DB4 GT Continuation. Quite literally an old car made new, the DB4 GT Continuation is one of a run of cars made to be sold alongside the DBS GT Zagato within the DBZ Centenary collection. Just 19 pairs of cars were built to mark 100 years of the Italian carrozzeria, with the DBS the modern roadgoing portion and the DB4 the Newport Pagnell-built, panel-beaten track-only classic portion.
And therein lies the genius of the DB4 GT Zagato, for it puts those 19 buyers back in touch with the joys of historic motoring, reminding us of just what a joy a racing car from the golden era is to drive. It’s a barrage of undiluted sensations, unfiltered and unfettered by adjustable systems, meddling software and heavy-duty hardware. It’s a car that demands entirely alien inputs to those of a modern performance car but still, that they are applied with forethought, precision and delicacy. This is a car you need to find a rhythm with, to unlock the throttle-steerable rear end, to fully exploit the steering and to push those high-sidewall tyres into their window. Patience, re-education and appreciation for what the DB4 GT Zagato is are limitlessly rewarded. Would the Hollywood star that is the DB5 be the pick of most as an all-time great Aston Martin? Probably. But for those with evo sensibilities, the DB4 GT Zagato embodies what we want in an old Aston.
Aston Martin One-77 (2009)
- Prices from £1.5million
- Pros – The engine, the looks, the drama
- Cons – - Gearbox hates manoeuvring
- 5 stars
On the reveal of the Valkyrie project and throughout its gestation, there was an underlying conversation about what an Aston Martin should be. For diehards, nothing other than a front-engined, rear-driven super GT deserves to wear the wings and as such an Aston Martin hypercar shouldn’t be anything like the Valkyrie. It should be more like the Aston Martin One-77 of a decade earlier.
A Cosworth-fettled V12 and carbonfibre chassis it might have, but it sets that howling 750bhp, 7.3-litre mill ahead of the passenger cell – albeit still in a front-mid position partly under the endless sprawling bonnet and partly under the windscreen and dashboard. To look at the One-77 is Aston Martin as you know it, exaggerated in every direction. It’s not got the Valkyrie’s billowing venturi tunnels and porous carbon bodywork to bully the air into downforce development. In fact, the bodywork of the One-77 is aluminium. But it’s wider, lower, with broader hips, a longer bonnet and a bigger mouth than any other traditional Aston Martin.
At the back, the Aston ‘wing’ lights are width-spanning LED-shod single element – very ahead of its time – while the full hatch and decent boot of ‘normal’ Astons made way for an opening rear window that reveals a boot full of exposed suspension and bracing, albeit in a bed of sumptuous leather. As above; Aston as you know it, in the extreme.
The evo team discovered as much was true about the driving experience during a two-part test over a decade ago, when we exposed the One-77 to both a track drive around Millbrook and a tour through North Wales. There’s an extremeness to it – the way the clutch slips and the car jerks at low speeds is almost race car-like, just like the sound and response of the V12 engine. It’s a visceral challenge by all accounts, that you undertake from a leather-bound, carbon and aluminium-trimmed boudoir. It’s Aston Martin triple distilled.
Aston Martin Vanquish (2025)
- Prices from £334,000
- Pros – Looks; sound; performance; exploitable handling
- Cons – Some road noise; not much space; can get busy on bumpy roads
- 5 stars
The One-77 is fairly forgotten by hypercar standards in the wider car enthusiast community but clearly not in Aston’s own design department. The latest round of GTs and sports cars, from the DB12 and V8 Vantage, to the new Vanquish flagship, are massive nods to Aston’s original hypercar styling wise. They’ve got the hips, they’ve got the mouth, even the stretched lights. The Vanquish being the flagship, of course, has a V12, albeit a turbocharged one. And such is progress, it’s a V12 with an additional 74bhp compared to the multi-million-pound few-off.
> Who makes the best V12 supercar? Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin go head-to-head
The Vanquish also leads a lineup of Aston Martins that’s perhaps the strongest it’s ever been. These are cars for which no excuses need to be made, cars that stand toe-to-toe with rivals on dynamic merit, without apologies for compromises. For probably the first time since the original Vanquish and the 550 Maranello battled it out almost 25 years ago, the Aston actually has more power than the Ferrari against which it is positioned. And the rest of the car is there to meet that brute force.
You wouldn’t imagine 824bhp and 737lb ft could be effectively contained by just the rear wheels, but the Vanquish doesn’t just feel like a missile. It has balanced handling, its engine can be enjoyed without bonfiring the rear tyres. That’s obviously possible – big smokey drifts are foremost in the Vanquish’s talents should you ask, but it isn’t a one trick pony. Rather a consummate all-round super GT of a quality we wouldn’t have thought Aston capable of just a few years ago, able to take the fight to its rivals, as we found out when we tested it against the Ferrari 12 Cilindri and Lamborghini Revuelto
Aston Martin Vulcan (2016)
- Prices from £2.5million+
- Pros – Astonishing performance mixed with approachability
- Cons – Track exclusivity unless you get a conversion
- Star rating NA
If the One-77 recipe sounds like it's ripe for adaptation into a track car, that’s because it is. And frankly, it took Aston a bit too long to realise as much for itself. The One-77 had been out of production for a couple of years before the wild Vulcan appeared, with its bespoke 7-litre 820bhp engine, side-exit exhausts, crazy aero, straight-cut GT3 gears, bespoke suspension, brakes and substructures.
Aston were careful in their calibration of the Vulcan, for this is no race car designed for competition. It’s a track supercar designed to thrill drivers of all abilities. So the aero starts pushing the car into the ground well before the limits of mechanical grip are being reached. It’s compliant and communicative, with electronic systems that allow room for error and forgive a bit of slip. The engine is obviously mighty and the gearbox pure race car, but the amount of adjustability in the chassis, from the damping to the anti-roll bars, means you can make the Vulcan your own, as forgiving or as thrilling as you want it. A magnificent thing.
Aston Martin Vantage GT8 (2016)
- Prices from: £130,000
- Pros – It's loud, has lovely balance and looks fantastic
- Cons – It's loud
- 5 stars
Starting the job of sending the VH platform out with a bang was the aim of the game in 2015 when Aston Martin revealed its widened, bewinged pair of Vantages. But while the Vantage GT12 had the majesty of that 5.9-litre naturally-aspirated V12, it was more a 911 GT2 equivalent, than the 911 GT3-fighter that Aston tried to make it out as. It was the tighter, taughter, Vantage GT8 that followed, with its option of a manual gearbox, that established itself as the true driver's car of the pair and secured itself a spot on evo Car of the Year in 2016.
It was a divisive thing among the team at the time, with the loud looks and louder noise not hitting the mark for some. But it demonstrated a character and commitment to the joy of driving that eventually unified almost all in reverence of it. The perfectly calibrated brakes lend confidence to lean on them, while the passive damping setup comes alive at speed and serves diligently as a middle man for your senses and the road.
The aero addenda, aural aggression of the 440bhp 4.7-litre V8 and 100kg drop in kerb weight sell a 911 GT3 rival and it kind of is, in the traditional 997-and-older sense. This is a characterful, challenging fast road car with braking and suspension hardware to hold up to track abuse, if not an appointment for record-breaking lap times. As stated in our review, its placing of ninth says more about the strength of the opposition in eCoty that year, than the weakness of the GT8. It’s an Aston for the ages that heads a family of exceptional sports GTs.
Aston Martin Rapide AMR (2019)
- Prices from £105,000
- Pros – Glorious V12, sharper dynamics, underrated driver’s gem
- Cons – Not really a four-seater, they only made 210
- 4.5 stars
The Aston Martin Rapide was never a car totally dedicated to its apparent purpose. Sitting in the range as the only car with four doors and four proper seats, it was often ridiculed by comparison to obvious rivals for not offering anything like the space and comfort that it really ought to have when four up.
The same is the case with the run-out special, Aston Martin Rapide AMR. But evo isn’t about four-door practicality, it’s about the thrill of driving and when it comes to how an Aston Martin should go about the job of delivering that, the Rapide in its puffed-up, pugnacious run-out AMR form, is by all accounts a tonic. The true last hurrah of the VH platform, winding up its 210-car production run in 2019, the Rapide AMR is a Rapide S that’s been through dynamic finishing school, with a 10mm drop in ride height, recalibrated adaptive dampers and a tightened chassis. The 5.9-litre V12 in one of its most potent 595bhp forms brings it all to life and is made eminently usable through the preferable ZF eight-speed transmission – remember, the Vantage GT12 was hobbled with the Sportshift single-clutcher.
Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2005)
- Prices from £25,000
- Pros – Gorgeous, awesome soundtrack
- Cons – Can't quite match the 911 dynamically
- 4.5 stars
Just as a bog standard 997 Carrera S manual is a perfectly valid answer to what the best 911 is, among all the GT3s and GT3 RSs and S/Ts and 911 Rs, so too is one of the most affordable used Aston Martins among its kin. A brave individual with plenty of spare cash for unexpected remedial work can grab a VH era early V8 Vantage for around £20,000. And yet here is one of the sweetest Aston Martin sports cars of all.
Arriving in 2005 with a rapturous 4.3-litre V8, many found the Vantage’s 385bhp bite didn’t match its considerable bark when new and that the 997 Carrera S against which it was positioned was the lighter, better balanced, more responsive sports car. The Aston was classier though, with a character all of its own. The Vantage was far from an unworthy rival to the 911 and with time, age and depreciation, that character has only brightened.
Yes they got better and better over the years through numerous updates and additions – an N430 manual is the dream. But these models are enhancements, not overhauls. The magic is there in the original for folding money less. We’d challenge anyone to buy a tidy-enough early Vantage manual and not think they’d stolen a gem. That’s how everyone felt on our evo Eras: the 2000s test – ‘how can these be had for so cheap?’
Aston Martin Victor (2021)
- Prices from: Whatever its owner will take
- Pros – A spectacular interpretation of the ultimate Aston Martin
- Cons – There's only one
- 5 stars
Quite in the opposite direction to the most affordable and numerous Aston, an absolute one-off. In fact, the Aston Martin Victor was so one-off that no matter how much people offered and how much Aston Martin wanted to make more, they were contractually obliged to not indulge. So it sated demand instead with a limited-run special that’s coming further down this list.
The Victor is amazingly desirable though. Take the Vulcan, a mad track-only version of the One-77, and make it old-school. Keep the exotic construction, road car certification and 7.3-litre V12 engine of the One-77 and get Cosworth to take it out to 836bhp, and give the old Graziano six-speed a stick and extra pedal. The Vulcan track car meanwhile donated its suspension, underfloor aero (including side exhaust solution) and carbon brakes.
Finally, swap the slippery nose for a bluff snout aping Aston’s muscle racers of old. That’s a simplification of course. The Victor is basically all new in terms of bodywork and frankly, a wondrous looking thing, quite inelegant compared to the curvaceous standard fare for Aston. It drove how it looked – raw, engaging, enthralling. It really is what the commissioner requested: the ultimate expression of Aston Martin, numbered one of one.
Aston Martin V12 Speedster (2022)
- Prices from: £600,000
- Pros – Makes every journey feel like an adventure
- Cons – Loses a degree of usability
- 4 stars
Aston Martin never used to follow trends. Its cars were three sporting GT cars and that was it. Then again, Aston Martin never used to make money. Not that it does now, but a more diverse lineup does cater to more people, from an SUV, to hybrid hypercars. Perhaps the most pointless trend of the last couple of decades that Aston also got swept up in, was that of the Speedster.
Take one of your production cars (a Vantage with a V12 stuffed in), lop the roof and windscreen off, give it some styling touches that are a nod to racing models of your distant past (DBR1 Le Mans winner) and then send it on its way. Then of course, you don’t sell any, unless you’re Ferrari who did well with the Monzas. Indeed like the McLaren Elva, the V12 Speedster was a struggle to shift for Aston but not for lack of appeal. Though the V12 Vantage that followed it was flawed, the V12 Speedster was softer-edged and in truth, the whole ‘make every journey an adventure’ vibe of having no roof or windscreen gelled well with Aston’s V12 hot rod. Check your cynicism, if not some warm waterproofs, at the door.
Aston Martin Vantage (1992)
- Prices from: £160,000
- Pros – Monstrous performance, enormous presence and grandeur
- Cons – As archaic as it is fun
- 5 stars
If you’re looking at this list thinking ‘wow, there’s not much real Aston here’ as you sip your brown beer and adjust your tweed jacket, fear not. The glorious Vantage of the 1990s is in serious need of a mention. The last of the truly hand-built Astons, the old-school Vantage is in many ways nothing like the relatively dainty, lithe sports car that took the name in the mid 2000s.
Rather, it’s a fire-breathing muscle car, with a glazing of stately, almost Imperialist style and appointment. This is the car King Charles would drive to a round of Monster Jam if he were so inclined. If that sounds like a fairly specific use case, the Vantage has plenty of others rest assured. Like the Vanquish that took its place at the head of the lineup, the Vantage is Aston at its best – a roaring grand tourer, using a minimum of 550lb ft and 550bhp to spit the hundreds of miles that lay ahead of you out the back as briskly and effortlessly as possible. It’s not a light, nimble, biddable sports car but it is adjustable. The sensation of it squatting on its axle as the rear wheels over rotate will just take some getting used to.
Aston Martin Valour (2024)
- Prices from £1.5million
- Pros – Looks, rarity, a manual box with a V12
- Cons – You might have more fun in a Vantage
- 4.5 stars
Remember the Victor from earlier and how Aston weren’t allowed to make more? Well, here’s what they made instead. Draping new bodywork that’s aesthetically inspired by the Victor over V12 Vantage bones, with a manual transmission and mechanical limiteds-slip diff added for good measure, this car goes some way toward recreating the magic of that unicorn.
Any number is more than one but 110 is, well, 109 more. That still makes the £1.5m Aston Martin Valour an incredibly rare and special Aston, as does the fitment of that beautifully mechanical looking manual transmission. The 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 isn’t as inherently musical as the Victor’s 7.3, if that’s not obvious to say, but it’s almost as mighty, with 705bhp and 555lb ft – the latter is very close to the Victor’s 599lb ft and more than the 549lb ft of a One-77.
The Valour like the V12 Speedster is a more refined car than the V12 Vantage to which it’s closely related. It breathes with the road, and is calmer across ground. It’s as much a bespoke grand tourer as it is a driver-focused sports car. Quite in contrast to its looks, deputy editor James Taylor found the car to be remarkably easy to tour around, with even the clutch and gear shift a doddle. It’s a car that invites regular use, a trait that a collectable special that’s unlikely to see mega miles does not need, but that Aston nonetheless cultivated. The more the better.