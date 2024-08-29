Aston Martin, often the underdog in comparison to its Modenese rivals, has traditionally aimed to thread together the fine essential qualities of sports cars, supercars and grand tourers. Do they always dominate group tests or stand out in the cold, objective world of spec sheets? Rarely, but there’s not an evo contributor that hasn’t fallen in love with an Aston or three over the years.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Today, the marque has spread its proverbial wings further than ever, offering everything from the Valhalla, a mid-engined four-wheel drive hybrid supercar, to the DBX S, a super SUV that’ll stomp some supercars around Anglesey before heading off to do the school run. But it is the DB12 S, the Vantage and the Vanquish that resolutely endure as the core lineup of front-engined, rear driven beauties that the traditional ‘Aston’ silhouette is survived by. We’ve also spent some time recently behind the wheel of some of Aston’s past masters, with the V8 Zagato proving to be an unlikely star to join this roster. These are the best Aston Martins evo has driven.

Aston Martin V8 Zagato (1986)

Prices from: £250,000-plus

Pros – Playfulness, raw muscle

Cons – Sharp steering, odd looks

Star rating: Five stars

It might carry the unfortunate title of least pretty Aston on this list but the 1986 Aston Martin V8 Zagato has an appeal all of its own. Its aluminium body might have you wincing a bit to look at it but it also contributes hugely to what is a significant 170kg weight saving compared to the standard V8 Vantage on which it’s based. Not that the 432bhp X-Pack-spec 5.3-litre V8 with its Cosworth pistons needed too much help in making the Zag supercar fast. The ugly duckling is good for 0-62mph in 4.8sec, on the way to a 186mph top speed.