Aston Martin has announced it will enter an official team in the 2027 Dakar rally, with quite a driver line-up: nine-time WRC champion Sébastien Loeb, reigning World Rally-Raid champ Lucas Moraes and current Aston F1 team driver Fernando Alonso.

The three cars Aston Martin will enter in the rally are based on the Aston Martin Dreadnought concept, a notional military vehicle originally designed for the Call of Duty game series. It’s now being made real, and built to rally-raid spec.

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The cars are being engineered and prepared by British motorsport specialists Prodrive. Last year’s winner, the Dacia Sandrider of Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Fabian Lurquin was also engineered, built and operated by Prodrive. The Oxfordshire outfit has finished on the Dakar podium three times in the last five years.

Fernando Alonso last competed in the Dakar rally in 2020 in a Toyota Hilux, finishing the event 13th overall and achieving second place on the eighth stage. As then, his co-driver will be fellow Spaniard Marc Coma, who has won the Dakar five times in the motorcycle category.

The 2027 event will see the Dakar rally leaving the Middle East, where it has been held since 2020, and returning to its Europe-to-Africa roots, beginning in Portugal and ending in Morocco, taking in stages on the Sahara Desert. It will begin on 9 January in Faro, and end on the 23rd in Marrakech after 4228 miles of competition. The event taking place ahead of the beginning of 2027 F1 testing makes it possible, though challenging, for Alonso to take part:

‘After deciding to continue racing in Formula One with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, I thought carefully about Dakar,’ he says, in an official press announcement.