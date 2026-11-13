The world's oldest car manufacturer has learnt quickly from the mistakes it made with the EQE and EQS. Along with the new CLA there is now an all-new C-class electric, based on a new platform with new batteries and motors, wrapped in a new slippery next-generation body. We’ve driven it in C400 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus trim costing a not insignificant £68,495. Yes, for a C-class. The world’s gone mad.

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For that near seventy-grand price tag you not only get the most powerful version of Mercedes’s new C-class electric but four-wheel drive too. It means 489bhp and 590lb ft of torque, a 0-62mph time of four-seconds and a top speed of 130mph (these EVs can accelerate like a super saloon but they’ve got no stamina).

There are get two motors, one for the front axle and one for the rear with the latter featuring two speeds to improve efficiency. Talking of efficiency, Mercedes claims 452 miles if you stick with the aero-optimised front bumper and smaller wheels, or you’re down to 433 miles if you don’t. Both are WLTP figures and the most we saw after a handful of days driving was an average of 340 miles. Or in old money, similar to what we’d get from a 4-litre biturbo V8 C63.

What’s the new electric Mercedes C-class like to drive?

Despite its near 2500kg kerb weight it’s plenty fast enough but the C400’s strength is, like many of today’s latest electric cars, how its power and torque is evenly delivered and modulable. The throttle is progressive and linear, with momentum building at a rate you control. It makes for a small Benz that feels like an old-school big Benz wafting around with eight lazy cylinders up front.

Mid-range is its strongest attribute, akin to the biggest-capacity diesels as the C400 delivers its seamless torque instantly but without the uncomfortable kick in the kidneys some EV makers still think is a good thing. This measured delivery also means the C400 doesn’t fall short on an interesting stretch of road, it being easy to balance with the performance in sync with the car’s overall dynamic control and clearly communicated steering. It’s no M3, but it responds and reacts to your inputs to make for a very fluid car.