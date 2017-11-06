It’s a little more subdued in Comfort mode where there is a bit of gas rush (think Megane R26 R) complementing with the woofle. But once the valves in the pipes open in Sport and Sport+ mode (or when you press the exhaust button) the noise is back to being appropriately bold for an AMG. The noise is then also complemented with an angry rasp on upshifts.

What we said at the time

'The engine is a truly mighty thing. Aurally exuberant and explosively potent, it makes the car heart-poundingly rapid when you pull the pin and merely imperious when you simply wish to make progress. - Richard Meaden, Contributing Editor (evo 211)

A firm ride but a rewarding chassis

Things were equally as serious as the engine underneath the C63’s body. Most obvious are the wider wheels and tyres (255 section fronts, 285 rears), but there’s significant structural reinforcement to better contain the lateral and longitudinal forces generated during maximum cornering, braking and acceleration. AMG also went to town on the suspension, most notably the rear, which features an all-new multi-link axle, which combines a wider track for greater wheel control and increased camber change.

The ride was firm on the original models but from the 2019 model year springs rates were softened by 10 percent to help manage the slightly fidgety ride and manage larger wheel movements. Nicely weighted but numb steering during the initial input stage left it in the shadow of BMW’s M cars of the time, but you never felt not plugged in to what the C63 is doing with the car delivering a constant flow of detail through the car to you.

However, on challenging roads the C63’s chassis can struggle. With the dampers in their most comfortable setting it feels tense, never relaxing to allow the car to react intuitively to the road, with the body locked-in throughout the process. A firmer damper setting increases that sense of tautness, yet the ride doesn’t deteriorate to a similar extent. The stiffest damper setting simply doesn’t gel with the road, both transmitting more shocks through the chassis and unsettling the body. It’s a setting best used on track. The active dampers on early cars were also prone to ‘locking’ in their hardest setting, requiring a dealer reset.