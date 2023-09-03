Volkswagen has launched its first ever electric GTI product, giving the charming new ID.Polo a full hot hatch makeover to create the ID.Polo GTI. With order books opening soon and deliveries set to begin in early 2027, VW’s first all electric GTI now has a price… and it’s a punchy one. The ID.Polo GTI will start from £35,295, which is a higher starting point than both the top-spec Alpine A290 GTS and Peugeot’s E-208 GTI. It’s also pricier than its cousin, the £34,995 Cupra Raval VZ.

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That price is however without the UK’s plug-in electric car grant, which could yield a £1500 reduction. The Alpine gets the full £3750 to put it at £34,245 starting, while the Peugeot is £34,995 after a £1500 partial grant.

Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI: in detail

The Volkswagen Polo GTI has never quite hit the spot in the same way the Golf GTI. Each and every iteration somehow failed to fully replicate the traits of a truly engaging hot hatch. Now though, the hot Polo has been given its biggest shake-up since its original launch 28 years ago. It’s gone all-electric in the shape of the new VW ID.Polo GTI.

Not only does this mark a huge change for the Polo GTI, it’s an even bigger one for GTI as a whole, as this is the first electric model ever to wear the badge. Until now, mildly tweaked variants of Volkswagen’s electric ID. products have only gone as far as the middling ‘GTX’ badge, but now they’re gone all the way with GTI – according to Volkswagen passenger cars CEO Thomas Schäfer, there’s much more to come too…