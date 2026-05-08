New Cupra Raval review – EV hot hatch targets the Alpine A290

A small front-drive hatch with 222bhp, a sub seven-second 0-62mph time and a limited-slip differential. A decade or so ago, a car of this description would've gotten us very excited indeed, suggesting something from Renault Sport, or maybe fast Ford. Today you'll find these specs attached to the Cupra Raval – a brand new electric supermini based on Volkswagen's ID. Polo. Is there still cause for excitement? Not to the same level that would have applied to hot hatches from the bygone era, certainly, but this is still a warm hatch with plenty of ability and appeal – enough to give the Alpine A290 something to think about.

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The Cupra Raval isn't a cut down version of its bigger brother, the Born. Far from it, actually. It's front rather than rear-wheel drive for a start, and sits on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ architecture (shared with the ID.Polo as well as the Skoda Epiq crossover). Being front driven aids packaging and makes for a deeper boot, but also gives the Raval the layout of a classic hot hatch, with its drive unit and driven wheels up front. As much as the idea of a rear-drive hatch is enticing, the benefits haven’t really come to fruition in the Born, which is straight-laced and neat rather than fun.

On paper, the £34,995 Raval VZ we're testing seems like a proper performance model, rather than just an EV with the wick turned up. The chassis setup includes a 15mm ride height drop, 10mm widened tracks, sport tuning for the adaptive dampers and different suspension knuckles for more negative camber at the front. There's also an electronic limited-slip diff and 235-section tyres – which Cupra says are the widest in class – to put its power to the ground.