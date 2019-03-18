Best hot hatchbacks 2026 – fast, fun and family friendly cars
The new Peugeot 208 GTi and Vauxhall Corsa GSE join a great variety of current hot hatchbacks that we've ranked
It’s not all doom and gloom in what is now a more sparsely populated hot hatch market than ever. Even with Renault Sport, Peugeot Sport, Hyundai N, Ford and Honda bowing out of the combustion hot hatch game, there are still great hot hatches to be enjoyed on the market right now.
There’s still variety in this market, from the rally stage refugee that is Toyota’s GR Yaris, to Volkswagen’s Nürburgring-ready Golf Edition 50. These are the best hot hatches you can buy in 2026 – with a handful of past icons given a mention at the end for good measure.
Best hot hatchbacks 2026 ranked
- 1. Honda Civic Type R
- 2. Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance
- 3. Toyota GR Corolla
- 4. Mercedes-AMG A45 S
- 5. Audi RS3
- 6. Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
- 7. Cupra Leon 300
- 8. Mercedes-AMG A35
- 9. Peugeot 208 GTI
- 10. Alpine A290 GTS
- 11. Vauxhall Corsa GSE
- 12. BMW M135
Peugeot 208 GTi
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £34,995
- Read our Peugeot e208 GTi review
Peugeot’s GTi badge makes a long-awaited return, albeit slightly controversially, on the back of an EV. Still, what is technically called the E-208 GTi has proven a tantalising prospect since its reveal at Le Mans 2025. The finished product remains so, with 277bhp and 254lb ft courtesy of an electric motor, directed to both front wheels via a mechanical limited-slip differential and standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
The result is a car that while futuristic in the sense of what powers it and (sadly) how heavy it is (1546kg), is also old-school in aspects of its character. It doesn’t just channel its potency to the road with a scalpel-like precision. Rather it’s scrappy, punchy, sometimes barely-contained and truthfully, flawed. There’s that ‘big engine, small car’ character that so many hot hatch greats have in their arsenal. That doesn’t mean it’s not capable. The Peugeot is possessed of real recognisable balance and typically French playfulness.
‘Just like the other models that use this platform, the action of the differential is front and centre, with the wheel twitching in your hands as the front tyres find traction. There’s both torque- and bump-steer on occasion too, and while these are typically traits you look to avoid, it does give the GTi some old school charm.’ – Sam Jenkins, evo senior staff writer.
Alternatives to the Peugeot 208 GTi
Plenty of models within the Stellantis group pull from the 208’s mechanical box of bits – Vauxhall’s Corsa GSE is effectively the same car for £2k less as we’ll go into below, but you could also go for Alpine’s A290, or Mini’s JCW Electric - though the latter sits firmly at the bottom of this class.
Vauxhall Corsa GSE
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £32,995
- Read our Vauxhall Corsa GSE review
Sharing its bones with the Peugeot 208 GTi, there’s a degree of inevitability about the Corsa GSE, in terms of its specs, facts, figures and how it drives. However, while the Corsa shares the hot 208’s 277bhp front electric motor and limited-slip diff, it’s still a comprehensive job, with a bespoke rear axle incorporating stiffer bushes, hydraulic bump stops and Alcon brakes. Like the Peugeot, it’s wider and stiffer, with spring rates up 67 and 29 per cent at the front and rear, with 54mm and 20mm added to the front and rear tracks.
The result is a sporty and potent little hot hatch, albeit one that doesn’t tackle the road with much in the way of subtlety or fluidity. If you're after a supple ride, the Corsa isn’t for you, though it falls more on the side of busy than crashy. Happily the upshot of the changes that have made it a fighty thing, is that it’s also pointy and responsive. It has good seats, nicely weighted steering and a cool synthetic sound.
‘Like the other cars on this platform, it’s a shame the Corsa GSE only really shows its best in an arena where few will drive it. A little more on-road personality wouldn’t go amiss, and it might go hand-in-hand with more compliance over bumps, at the expense of some track ability. With 220 miles of range in gentle road driving (232 on the optional Hankook tyres), you’d want the track to have some fast chargers.’ – Antony Ingram, evo contributor.
Alternatives to the Vauxhall Corsa GSE
The Vauxhall is a value proposition next to its platform-mate Peugeot 208 GTi, costing £2k less at base. There’s also Alpine’s A290 (more stylish but lacks a diff) and Mini’s JCW Electric (flawed dynamics) to consider.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
- Star rating 4.5
- Prices from £48,075
- Read our VW Golf GTI Edition 50 review
The Mk8 Golf GTI didn't quite hit the spot like its predecessor did and while the Mk8.5 facelifted Golf GTI Clubsport moved things in the right direction, it’s to the Golf GTI Edition 50 that we look to as the best hot Golf Volkswagen currently makes. Edition 50 spec yields extra power, with the EA888 producing a Type R-beating 321bhp and 310lb ft here. That power goes to the front wheels via the seven-speed DSG and ane-LSD with tweaked control software.
The big changes to the Edition 50 are in the suspension. Spring rates are up by 57 per cent at the front and 63 per cent at the rear. Roll is down by 13 per cent, while there are new front uprights to allow increased camber. New bushings and stiffer mounts (the rear toe links in particular) make it tauter and stiffer, with less flexion in its suspension under load. The DCC dampers remain with 15 stages of adjustment that have been tweaked in accordance with the rest of the changes to the Edition 50.
The result is undoubtedly the best Golf Mk8 there’s yet been, eclipsing all past R and GTI variants for response, engagement and focus. The Edition 50 is the model we’ve been praying would come for six years.
‘As it stands, the Edition 50 is undoubtedly the most exciting and engaging Golf GTIs since the Clubsport S. So much sharper and more vivid than any other Mk8 in how it drives and pulls performance from the road, it connects you to the process of carrying speed rather than simply delivering the numbers. It’s stiffer and more uncompromising, yes, but this early taste suggests that the rewards are worth the trade-off – and then some.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer.
Alternatives to the Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
The Edition 50 is the most hardcore Golf GTI since the fabulous Clubsport S of 2016. That said, it’s still not as pure a hot hatch driving experience as the Honda Civic Type R. Happily, Cupra will soon bring the limited-run hopped-up Leon VZ TCR to challenge the Edition 50 from within the VW Group family.
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance
- Star rating 5
- Prices from £48,995
- Read our Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance review
Toyota has followed up the introduction of its second-generation GR Yaris with an even more focused ‘Aero Performance’ version, which packs in a number of desirable revisions under that winged and vented skin.
It retains the second-generation car’s added bite and precision and 276bhp three-pot driving through a revised four-wheel drive system. What’s new are six key aerodynamic modifications – an adjustable wing, vented bonnet, tweaked lip spoiler, wheelarch ducts. Also new, inside, you immediately notice the rehomed, rally-style vertical handbrake that’s a handspan away from the steering wheel. It also features retuned power steering and a stiffened structure, even by comparison to the Gen 2 car.
The GR Yaris’s unique, competition-derived DNA already separates it from conventional hot hatches – few other performance cars have the same built-for-purpose feel. But the Aero Performance model compounds that with its detail upgrades. This is an even more eager, even more enjoyable GR Yaris – feel, response and consistency are improved.
‘The older car feels a little more numb, a little lazier changing direction; the Aero feels more eager, more precise, and more consistent in its responses. It’s a car you quickly feel at ease with. The difference isn’t night-and-day compared with the regular car but the Aero Performance is definitely more nimble and enjoyable, and has a more polished ride quality too.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor
Alternatives to the Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance
The GR Yaris is without conventional rivals simply because in a world where the hot hatch is a dying breed, a rally-bred homologation special is a glaring anomaly. The Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 are as close as it gets, in terms of the levels of engineering they boast. They also make over £48k for the Yaris look cheap… More akin to the Yaris? The old Subaru Impreza Turbo has a similar dynamic alacrity on all roads, in all conditions.
Mercedes-AMG A45 S
- Star rating 4.5
- Prices from £65,465
- Read our Mercedes-AMG A45 S review
Mercedes-Benz didn’t start the hot hatchback game off particularly well with the original A45 AMG. It was certainly powerful, trading blows with the Audi RS3 for the title of hottest hot hatchback, but it was too inert to be considered a truly great performance car. The same cannot be said for the latest A45 S though, as this model is as far removed from its predecessor as you could possibly imagine.
Gone is the harsh wooden-like suspension and numb steering, in their place a supple feel and an interactive chassis when the right modes are selected. With more power under the bonnet (415bhp), it’s even faster than its predecessor, too.
In some ways, the A45’s adjustability and rear-led balance feels more like an old Mitsubishi Evo than a conventional hot hatch, and when the road allows, it’s hard not to become absorbed in the ferocity of that engine. A shame, that like so many other hot hatches, its days are numbered, with Mercedes not set to replace the A-class at all.
‘Once you start trusting it you can add more aggression to your driving and the A45 gives you more options. Turn in hard on the brakes and there’s a sense of mobility at the rear, and with the revs up high you can carry this attitude through as you jump back on the power, straighten the wheel and fire onto the next straight. Suddenly you realise how the A45 wants to behave and how rewarding it can be – it just takes a bit more time to get there.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG A45 S
The Mercedes-AMG A45 enjoys what is a rare thing in the hot hatch space these days: a direct rival. The Audi RS3 has recently undergone a significant update, with a new torque-splitter differential at the rear for some welcome adjustability in its driving dynamics. The best indirect rival? Front-driven it may be, but the Civic Type R is unmatched in its capability but also its intensity.
Cupra Leon 300
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £44,315
- Read our full review of the Cupra Leon 300
In recent years, Seat (now Cupra) has been able to squeeze just a little bit more out of the same ingredients than Volkswagen with its Golf GTI. The Cupra Leon 300 is a case in point; compared to the Mk8 GTI, it’s more exciting and energetic to drive with a greater sense of fun. It also has a rapid turn of speed thanks to a 2-litre turbocharged engine with 296bhp.
That engine is paired to a crisp-shifting DSG gearbox that allows easy access to the engine’s potential. The Cupra isn’t an especially great communicator – certainly not compared to the likes of the Civic Type R – but its clean, accurate steering makes it easy to place on the kind of technical roads that hot hatches thrive on. The standard Dynamic Chassis Control is great too, allowing you to tailor the ride to the demands of the road surface but not to the detriment of platform control. While not the last word in interactivity, it feels more alive than any Mk8 Golf GTI yet produced.
The recent facelift has also given it a more ‘Cupra’ identity, too, which is handy in the fight to have it seen as more than a hot Seat. On the inside it’s a bit sharper too with an updated infotainment system and praise be, physical controls on the steering wheel.
‘Do you almost wear the Cupra Leon 300 like you do the total-engagement Honda Civic Type R? Not at all. It’s still no pretender to Golf Mk7 Clubsport S or Leon Sub8 status in the VAG hot hatch hall of fame but it delivers a pleasantly surprising level of enjoyment by comparison with its current VW-badged cousins.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor
Alternatives to the Cupra Leon 300
While the Cupra Leon is for the moment the best Golf GTI you can get, you can still count the Mk8.5 GTI Clubsport as a firmly appealing alternative. It’s less bold and brash, less frenetic, which some people surely welcome in their hot hatch. Want more anger? There’s no better than the Honda Civic Type R, though the Focus ST Performance is a fine thing.
Toyota GR Corolla
- Star rating 4.5
- Read our full review of the Toyota GR Corolla
The Toyota GR Corolla has been around for some time now, having been initially launched in 2022 as a more practical alternative to the excellent GR Yaris. Despite the fact production is now moving to the UK, though, we still don't have it. Regardless, we've been behind the wheel on track and can confirm that it is indeed something worth waiting for. Let's just hope we can buy it soon...
Under the bonnet is the same 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder as in the Yaris, but in this application power is bumped to 300bhp versus 276bhp in its smaller sibling. Also carried through is a permanent four-wheel-drive system paired with a Torsen limited-slip differential on each axle, with buyers able to choose from either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.
It shouldn't be much of a surprise given the mechanical similarities, but Gazoo Racing's take on the Corolla is a close match to the Yaris in dynamics terms – that's to say, excellent. Turn-in isn't quite as keen as a consequence of its 215kg weight gain, but it inspires just as much confidence, a touch more stability at speed and superb balance into and out of a corner.
'...loosening the leash does allow the car to rotate more at every stage of the corner, and the effects of the 30:70 torque split are more profound. It turns in smartly and feels usefully neutral – at least until the front tyres get a little too hot and begin to muddy the GR’s precision.' – Antony Ingram
Alternatives to the Toyota GR Corolla
The closest alternative to the GR Corolla is, funnily enough, its GR Yaris relative. For UK buyers this is the closest you'll get by quite some margin, as the Corolla is still not on sale here. For an all-wheel drive 300bhp package with a different flavour, Volkswagen offers the long-standing Golf R for £46k, but it doesn't quite have the same dynamic polish and flare as Gazoo Racing's offerings.
Mercedes-AMG A35
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £48,030
- Read our Mercedes-AMG A35 review
The Mercedes-AMG A35 might look almost identical to the A45 S, but it’s less expressive, less exciting and not as explosive to drive. That’s to be expected, though. This car operates at a much lower price point than the flagship, and when judged with that in mind, it’s worthy of a spot on this list.
Against the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf R, the Mercedes wins out for its more upmarket feel and sense of fun. With a 302bhp turbocharged four-cylinder engine it achieves a swift 4.7sec 0-62mph time, and while it doesn’t have the A45’s clever torque vectoring rear diff, it deploys its power cleanly with a slight sense of adjustability at the rear.
Climb inside and the A35 has a glitzy, tech-packed interior, but it’s one that can be frustrating to use unless you’re intimately familiar with the UI. The infotainment system is controlled via a central touchscreen and haptic steering wheel pads, and we wish there were a few more physical controls to make it easier to operate on the move.
‘Driven hard, the A35’s immense traction, impressive braking and undoubted agility mean it covers ground at an astonishing rate. It’s a more grown-up experience than that of the terrier-like hot hatches of old, but it does feel hugely capable.’ – Jordan Katsianis
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG A35
The A35 is a good match from Mercedes for a number of alternatives that punch around the same weight. There’s the Audi S3, the Volkswagen Golf R and most recently, BMW, with a refreshed M135 hot hatch. All are AWD, with punchy four-cylinders, that don’t throw out the essential usability and drivability that makes a great all-round hot hatch.
BMW M135
- Star rating 3.5
- Prices from £45,555 (£50,100 with M Performance pack)
- Read our BMW M135 review
The bods at BMW M have sprinkled a bit of silliness on the somewhat staid M135 hatchback with the M Dynamic pack that adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, a dash of camber at the front end, drilled compound brakes and sportier 19-inch wheels.
Certain M135 traits are difficult to iron out – the 296bhp, 295lb ft engine remains a bit flat even if it’s effective, you sit a bit high and the steering wheel is too fat. But the M Dynamic pack M135 has an extra playfulness to it that’s very much welcome. The changes to the suspension add a degree of crashiness - it’s almost Mini-like in this respect - but that’s a worthwhile tradeoff to bring it to life a bit. The only shame is that there isn’t a sense of feel and communication through the steering to match its sharpened responses. It’s still a decent choice however and certainly the best yet from this maligned front-driven era of BMW’s hot hatches.
‘You sit high in those sports seats and the wheel rim is too fat in typical M style, but there’s a pointiness that’s reminiscent of a hot Mini, the nose car feeling firm and tense. Its reactions have been cranked right up to imbue it with a sense of sportiness and agility, but it feels a little unnatural somehow. There’s little to no sense of connection to the front tyres to go with that sharpness either, the wheel being lifeless in Comfort mode and heavier but still lacking feel in Sport.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer.
Alternatives to the BMW M135
We’d seriously consider a Mercedes-AMG A35 over the M135. It’s a hot hatch in which you sit lower and feel more in touch behind the wheel. It’s not as pointy as the BMW but there’s more polish. Look too towards Audi’s S3, which sort of splits the difference between the Mercedes and BMW. Or, swerve towards Cupra’s Leon, which doesn’t have the badge kudos or AWD capability but beats all the Germans for pugnacious hot hatch personality.
Alpine A290
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £30,245 (including £3750 electric car grant)
- Read our Alpine A290 review
There’s a lot riding on the A290 – the future of Alpine, the future of the French hot hatch and the future of hot hatches as a whole. For as much as it follows in the footsteps of other highly-decorated machinery from Dieppe – the Renault Sport Megane R26.R is an evo all-time favourite – it also leads the charge, so to speak, for the hot hatch as a breed, if it is to experience a resurgence going into an uncertain new era.
Here is a car whose power, performance and dynamics have been very carefully judged, to deliver a potent if not uproarious small sporty electric car, that isn’t compromised at the point of real use. That’s to say, it still rides well, it’s still (relatively) light, it still has usable range and it’s still practical. No, 217bhp in top level A290 GTS trim isn’t spectacular, nor the 6.4sec 0-62mph time. But 1479kg is a commendably low mass figure and 236 miles is an adequate maximum range.
So how is it? In a word, good… if not outstanding. Judged by the standards of its forebears, it is a lukewarm, slightly inert device. Judged by comparison to contemporary machinery like the Abarth 500e and Mini Cooper SE, it’s a big step in the right direction – lighter (than the heavyweight Mini), better to drive, with more range (than the Abarth) and with a really engaging design. It does have a sense of humour, it does have dynamic polish. The R5 is a car Renault was very careful to get right. Alpine has taken a similar approach, albeit erring on the side of caution.
Is the A110 DNA Alpine claims it's baked into the A290 luminous in the driving experience? When we got Alpine's outgoing sports car and its new hot hatch together, it was clear they were two very different cars. But the A110's serving as a heady benchmark is clearly part of why the A290 is as good as it is.
‘The A290’s fundamentals are sound, though, the handling neat and intuitive. It doesn't have a mechanical locking diff, but the front end still finds good bite and traction, and if you lift off into a corner you can feel the rear taking an attitude to set you up for a straighter exit. It’s not as expressive as Renault Sport hatches of old, or the A110, but there is fun to be had – and you sense that an A290 S or R would unlock an extra edge to its performance.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer
Alternatives to the Alpine A290
The small hot hatch market and the electric small hot hatch market are now one and the same, given there pretty much aren’t any petrol-powered cars left in the segment, unless you want your teeth shaken out by the latest Mini Cooper S JCW. There’s the Abarth 500e if you don’t like going as far and having less fun while doing so, than in the Alpine. What we’re really looking forward to is getting it alongside the new e-208 GTI for an old-school French hot hatch showdown with an electric twist.
Audi RS3
- Star rating 4
- Prices from £62,570
- Read our Audi RS3 review
The Audi RS3 has always been a bit of a charming pariah in the hot hatch arena. Its 2.5-litre turbocharged engine is bewitching but it’s never been attached to a car that can match it for addictive charms. Happily, over the years, Audi has committed to its hyper hatch with incremental updates, edging it closer and closer to a balanced all-round star. But even this latest model with its revised chassis can’t quite match the granular tactility of the likes of the Honda Civic Type R as a devoted driver’s car.
It remains devastatingly fast of course, managing 0-62mph in under four seconds thanks to its 394bhp, 369lb ft, all-wheel-drive and dual-clutch transmission. On top of that the engine that lends the RS3 all that shove is still a joy. It’s also a much more balanced, neutral car than early RS3s ever were thanks to its trick torque-splitter rear differential. You can play with the RS3 to under or oversteer depending on your inputs. It’s controlled and devastatingly effective on track, in acceleration, braking and cornering.
But it does take speeds appropriate only on track, for the RS3 to really come alive. We found as much during our three-car hot hatch test, where we pit the RS3 against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and the Toyota GR Yaris Auto. It proved to be monstrously capable, with a strange split personality on track, with traits of both a front- and rear-driven car.
The optional (£2000) carbon bucket seats get you closer to the action of course and indeed being an Audi, it’s a proper quality item with which to interact. In its genre of hyper-hot hatch, it and the Mercedes-AMG A45S are without peer, even for £60k.
‘Fully unleashed, the RS3 is really exciting, with the brutality and muscle you’d expect of a fast Audi underlined with real edge and adjustability. On a damp, bumpy road you need to stay right on top of it, not just because of how quick it is, but because of how excitable the rear end can get as it skips across the surface and you learn to exploit that diff. It’s a very different thrill to the one you get from a traditional front-drive hatch, but a thrill it most definitely is.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer
Alternatives to the Audi RS3
The Germans have their own little thing going on at this level, with only Mercedes-AMG’s A45 S there to meet Audi’s RS3 as a proper level-pegging rival. Want less performance, expense and intensity? Go for a Golf R. Want more intensity, if not the same AWD capability? Get a Honda Civic Type R.
Honda Civic Type R
- Star rating 5
- Prices from £57,905
- Honda Civic Type R review
The only way Honda ever disappointed us with the FL5 Civic Type R was when it announced its imminent discontinuation. Indeed it’s now gone form the configurator, though dealers will still have cars available. If you can find one of the ultra-limited Ultimate Editions arriving with their ten lucky buyers now, maybe you can convince one to let it go…
Yes, its hardware is very similar to the previous FK8 model, but everything from the engine, gearbox, chassis and suspension has been further honed to within an inch of perfection. The FL5 feels more like a super touring car than a hot hatchback, with a low, flat cornering stance and a level of clarity and precision you’d expect from a bespoke sports car.
The Civic’s 2-litre turbocharged engine revs cleanly and pulls hard throughout the rev band, but it could do with a little more aural excitement to accompany the performance. And the manual gearbox? Still one of the best available at any price.
‘With single steering inputs you carve neatly through the turns, while adding to the sense of precision and calm is the chassis, rotating the car just so and filtering out noise from the road surface. There’s a rare and wonderful quality to its dynamics, a clean, effortless precision that genuinely does bring to mind the 911 GT3.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large.
Alternatives to the Honda Civic Type R
It’s difficult to find many weaknesses in the package, but the Type R’s near £52k price tag does sting a little. Context is important, though, because a well-specced Golf R can cost over £50k. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is £13k more expensive and the Audi RS3 is now over £60k. The Honda feels more special and rewarding than both.
Used five-star hot hatchbacks
The relative dearth of new hot hatchbacks should have the committed looking to the used market for some bygone icons. These five are some of the very best we've ever driven.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (Mk7)
Prices from £35,000
The Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI was already good. Probably one of the best Golf GTIs, in fact, befitting the years of refinement VW had put in after striking gold with the Mk5 GTI. Handsome, good to drive, refined, classy… but not quite up there for excitement. That’s where the Clubsport S came in. Think of it as VW’s take on a Mini Works GP or a Megane Trophy-R, with similar treatment – no rear seats, revised suspension geometry, bespoke dampers, and a useful kick of extra power, the familiar EA888 making a Golf R-like 306bhp, albeit through the front wheels alone. Along with aero tweaks for more stability at high speed, the Clubsport S nailed that balance we look for in the very best hatches: usable, but engaging and exciting too.
Renault Sport Mégane R26.R
Prices from £25,000
Another all-time great hot hatch, the is the Renault Sport Mégane R26.R. One of those rare beasts that’s great fun on track, but somehow, despite a raft of changes you think would knacker its on-road ability, is somehow even better as a B-road blaster. Renault Sport trimmed an impressive 123kg from the hardly porky Mégane R26, a saving visually represented by a carbonfibre bonnet, a lack of rear seats, lightweight bucket front seats, and Lexan rear windows you can flex with your finger. Less weight allowed Renault Sport to fit softer suspension without compromising body control. It’s fabulously fluid on a B-road, and the Akrapovic exhaust’s ‘blast furnace’ sound is one of the most distinctive ever to grace a sporty hatch.
Ford Focus RS500 (Mk2)
Prices from £50,000
The RS500 badge returned in 2010. First seen on the ultimate Sierra Cosworth homologation special, the Focus RS500 didn’t quite have the same kudos, but it did take an already five-star hot hatch, the Mk2 Focus RS, and turn up the heat. 300bhp became 345bhp, and the 0-62mph time dropped to only 5.6sec; pretty brisk for a front-driver. To continue the heat analogy, the paintwork looked a bit like a non-stick pan thanks to matte black 3M wrap, and in 2010 the £36k price was pretty spicy too. But it was even more exciting to drive than the regular RS, and the RS500 had rarity on its side too – Ford built only 500 examples.
Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9
Prices from £8000
Of all hot hatches, the 205 GTI 1.9 perhaps needs the least introduction. Few have ever looked better than the hotted-up version of Gerard Welter’s already pretty 205 shape, but it’s the involvement and feel that really secured the 205 GTI a place in the history books. Some will argue the 1.6-litre car is the better GTI, but these days the 1.9’s extra power and torque is welcome. It rolls more than a modern hatch, but not excessively, and the ride/handling balance is spot on, and the power-steered versions are worth going for to cut down on steering effort - the non-assisted cars really need muscle when they’re loaded up.
Mini Cooper S Works GP (R53)
Prices from £12,000
The foundations of the Mini Cooper S Works GP of 2006 were solid in the standard R53. A 218bhp version of the Cooper S’s 1.6-litre supercharged four-pot provided the power, but the key factor in the GP’s appeal was the reduced weight, from binning the rear seats (replaced by a brace bar), cutting 15kg with new aluminium rear control arms, unique four-spoke alloys that trimmed 2kg a corner, and tearing out a bunch of sound insulation. It offered a more vivid experience than the Cooper S but one that, like the best hot hatches, seems to gel when you’re tonking on. It’s not as unrefined as you might expect either - the first Works GP feels at its best on regular, everyday B-roads.