​Best hot hatchbacks 2026 – fast, fun and family friendly cars

The only way Honda ever disappointed us with the FL5 Civic Type R was when it announced its imminent discontinuation. Indeed it’s now gone form the configurator, though dealers will still have cars available. If you can find one of the ultra-limited Ultimate Editions arriving with their ten lucky buyers now, maybe you can convince one to let it go…

Yes, its hardware is very similar to the previous FK8 model, but everything from the engine, gearbox, chassis and suspension has been further honed to within an inch of perfection. The FL5 feels more like a super touring car than a hot hatchback, with a low, flat cornering stance and a level of clarity and precision you’d expect from a bespoke sports car.

The Civic’s 2-litre turbocharged engine revs cleanly and pulls hard throughout the rev band, but it could do with a little more aural excitement to accompany the performance. And the manual gearbox? Still one of the best available at any price.

‘With single steering inputs you carve neatly through the turns, while adding to the sense of precision and calm is the chassis, rotating the car just so and filtering out noise from the road surface. There’s a rare and wonderful quality to its dynamics, a clean, effortless precision that genuinely does bring to mind the 911 GT3.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large.

Alternatives to the Honda Civic Type R

It’s difficult to find many weaknesses in the package, but the Type R’s near £52k price tag does sting a little. Context is important, though, because a well-specced Golf R can cost over £50k. The Mercedes-AMG A45 S is £13k more expensive and the Audi RS3 is now over £60k. The Honda feels more special and rewarding than both.

Used five-star hot hatchbacks

The relative dearth of new hot hatchbacks should have the committed looking to the used market for some bygone icons. These five are some of the very best we've ever driven.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (Mk7)

Prices from £35,000

The Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI was already good. Probably one of the best Golf GTIs, in fact, befitting the years of refinement VW had put in after striking gold with the Mk5 GTI. Handsome, good to drive, refined, classy… but not quite up there for excitement. That’s where the Clubsport S came in. Think of it as VW’s take on a Mini Works GP or a Megane Trophy-R, with similar treatment – no rear seats, revised suspension geometry, bespoke dampers, and a useful kick of extra power, the familiar EA888 making a Golf R-like 306bhp, albeit through the front wheels alone. Along with aero tweaks for more stability at high speed, the Clubsport S nailed that balance we look for in the very best hatches: usable, but engaging and exciting too.

Renault Sport Mégane R26.R

Prices from £25,000

Another all-time great hot hatch, the is the Renault Sport Mégane R26.R. One of those rare beasts that’s great fun on track, but somehow, despite a raft of changes you think would knacker its on-road ability, is somehow even better as a B-road blaster. Renault Sport trimmed an impressive 123kg from the hardly porky Mégane R26, a saving visually represented by a carbonfibre bonnet, a lack of rear seats, lightweight bucket front seats, and Lexan rear windows you can flex with your finger. Less weight allowed Renault Sport to fit softer suspension without compromising body control. It’s fabulously fluid on a B-road, and the Akrapovic exhaust’s ‘blast furnace’ sound is one of the most distinctive ever to grace a sporty hatch.

Ford Focus RS500 (Mk2)

Prices from £50,000

The RS500 badge returned in 2010. First seen on the ultimate Sierra Cosworth homologation special, the Focus RS500 didn’t quite have the same kudos, but it did take an already five-star hot hatch, the Mk2 Focus RS, and turn up the heat. 300bhp became 345bhp, and the 0-62mph time dropped to only 5.6sec; pretty brisk for a front-driver. To continue the heat analogy, the paintwork looked a bit like a non-stick pan thanks to matte black 3M wrap, and in 2010 the £36k price was pretty spicy too. But it was even more exciting to drive than the regular RS, and the RS500 had rarity on its side too – Ford built only 500 examples.

Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9

Prices from £8000

Of all hot hatches, the 205 GTI 1.9 perhaps needs the least introduction. Few have ever looked better than the hotted-up version of Gerard Welter’s already pretty 205 shape, but it’s the involvement and feel that really secured the 205 GTI a place in the history books. Some will argue the 1.6-litre car is the better GTI, but these days the 1.9’s extra power and torque is welcome. It rolls more than a modern hatch, but not excessively, and the ride/handling balance is spot on, and the power-steered versions are worth going for to cut down on steering effort - the non-assisted cars really need muscle when they’re loaded up.

Mini Cooper S Works GP (R53)

Prices from £12,000

The foundations of the Mini Cooper S Works GP of 2006 were solid in the standard R53. A 218bhp version of the Cooper S’s 1.6-litre supercharged four-pot provided the power, but the key factor in the GP’s appeal was the reduced weight, from binning the rear seats (replaced by a brace bar), cutting 15kg with new aluminium rear control arms, unique four-spoke alloys that trimmed 2kg a corner, and tearing out a bunch of sound insulation. It offered a more vivid experience than the Cooper S but one that, like the best hot hatches, seems to gel when you’re tonking on. It’s not as unrefined as you might expect either - the first Works GP feels at its best on regular, everyday B-roads.