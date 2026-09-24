The GTi overhaul extends beyond the mechanicals and into the 208’s design. You get some very fetching 18-inch wheels inspired by the 205 GTi’s Speedlines, contrasting arches with red highlights, a roof-mounted spoiler with a red underside, more aggressive diffuser and a few other touches here and there – combine this with a 25mm drop in ride height, a 56mm and 28mm increase in track width front and rear and a dose of negative camber, and you have one great looking hot hatch. The interior is perhaps even more notable.

That red theme continues here, and Peugeot hasn't held back. The carpets are red just like the original 205 GTi, with red stitching on the seats, red seatbelts and red branding tying it all together. You’ll even find a bespoke red theme for the 3D-effect driver’s display (when the top of the wheel isn’t blocking your view), and the central display too, although unfortunately this doesn’t make the system any better to use, as it’s clunky, unappealing in design and highly unintuitive to use. Thankfully there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to solve most of the problems.

The GTi’s seats don’t just feature red stitching, but more aggressive bolstering too. They’re a nice place to sit for the most part and straddles day-to-day accessibility with lateral support well, but they do feel as if they’re mounted a little high in the cabin. Especially noticeable from the passenger seat is the fact that the bulkhead is quite close too, making the cabin feel more cramped than you might expect.

Verdict

After a fallow period where petrol-engined hot hatches were dropping like flies and being pulled from sale almost on a weekly basis, the flow of all-electric variants is at a steady pace, with the e208 GTI the latest to the join the party. Like the iconic originals all offer a step-up in technical and material specification to lift them above the regular models they are based on, and to a greater extent provide distinct characters and personalities, albeit ones that take some probing to uncover.



For Peugeot the 208 GTi it feels a little too close to its Vauxhall sibling, certainly in ride comfort and its dynamics in general. But it looks distinctive without being a pastiche of the original 205 GTi and retains some distinct GTi character traits in how it makes you work with it to get the best from it.



Like the Alpine, Mini and Vauxhall, Peugeot's 208 GTi still feels like a car that has more to offer with a better hot hatch trying to break out. If Peugeot could find a way of ditching 150kg (or more) and fining tuning its springs and dampers to flow with the road with more fluidity it would bring to life the quality that has clearly been engineered into it.

Price, specs and rivals

The Peugeot 208 GTi starts from £34,995 before options and a government grant, which puts it right in line with its rivals. The Alpine A290 is a more attractive proposition at first glance at £30,245, but this is for the entry-level car with under 200bhp: for the 217bhp A290 GTS you’ll pay from £34,245.

Elsewhere in the market there’s Stellantis’s suite of related offerings on the same Perfo-eCMP platform, ranging from the £43,495 Vauxhall Corsa GSE, up to the £37,995 Abarth 600e Competizione, and all the way to the pricey Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce at £42,400.

Peugeot e-208 GTI specs