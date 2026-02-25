Journos often share a car on launches like this, and I take the first stint as a passenger alongside evo contributor Stephen Dobie. He’s a handy driver, but after a few miles I’m feeling quite ill. The culprit is the car: the brisk acceleration and regen drag in B mode are quite uncomfortable as a passenger, but worse is the ride. It’s unsettled on anything but the smoothest of surfaces, and while it’s not crashy, it’s relentlessly busy and adds an unpredictable up-and-down motion to the nodding-dog effect of acceleration and regen. From the driver’s seat, Dobie remarks that it makes his Hyundai i20 N feel like a limousine.

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I’m relieved when we swap, giving my brain a chance to predict the next move, and after the spinning has subsided there’s thankfully a lot to like. Steering weight is very nicely judged and the firm setup and super-stiff rear anti-roll bar give the Corsa a confident, pointy feel with every roll of your wrists. Traction is excellent, and with regen turned off you can make pretty smooth and very swift, if not especially engaging progress with minimal effort. The upgraded GSE seats are spot on for support and comfort too (at least when you’re not being bounced out of them). I even quite like the Sport Sound – usefully present but not intrusive.

It’s more fun on track at Croft though, where the GSE loses none of the feeling of straight-line punch, but a more engaging and biddable chassis comes to the fore. You’re conscious of the extra patience needed to encourage 1.5 tons to hook onto your chosen line, but the looser ESP reins let you almost four-wheel drift through quicker turns. The brake pedal is a little softer than is ideal, but the Alcons don’t struggle for power, with the caveat that each circuit run was a brake-and-tyre-friendly two laps at a time.

Like the other cars on this platform, it’s a shame the Corsa GSE only really shows its best in an arena where few will drive it. A little more on-road personality wouldn’t go amiss, and it might go hand-in-hand with more compliance over bumps, at the expense of some track ability. With 220 miles of range in gentle road driving (232 on the optional Hankook tyres), you’d want the track to have some fast chargers.

Price, specs and rivals

The GSE starts at £34,495, but with a £1500 bung from the government in the UK, the £32,995 on-the-road figure is somewhere in the middle of Alpine A290 post-grant pricing, yet the Vauxhall offers much more pace (and space) for the cash. Along with styling, value has always been another Vauxhall hot hatch strong suit, of course. If you can live with the ride – I couldn’t, sadly – the Corsa GSE justifies a place amongst the brand’s best.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE specs