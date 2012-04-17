> New Peugeot 208 GTi – all you need to know about the Alpine A290 rival

Few cars possess the timeless perfection of a Peugeot 205. Especially a 1.6 GTI on pepper pots. It’s a common misconception that Pininfarina designed the iconic hatchback, but it was the brilliant work of an in-house team. The exterior design was overseen by Gérard Welter, whose side-hustle was designing the bullet-fast WM Group C Le Mans racer that hit an all-time record 252mph along the Mulsanne Straight in 1988. The interior is by the legendary Paul Bracq, father of the Mercedes-Benz 230 SL Pagoda, first-generation BMW 3-series, 6-series and 7-series, and the influential BMW Turbo concept car, before joining Peugeot to oversee interior design.

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It’s a mark of Welter and Bracq’s work that the 205 is one of the few cars that has never gone through a period where it has looked old or awkward. Today its perfect proportions, pert form and delicate details are as fresh as the day it was unveiled at the 1984 Geneva motor show alongside the production version of the 205 T16 street car. These were glory days for Peugeot.

Of all the ’80s French hot hatches, the 1.6 GTI seems the most ubiquitous. It was certainly extremely popular in period, its numbers bolstered by the introduction of the more potent 1.9 towards the end of 1986. How Many Left confirms they remain a stalwart of the UK hot hatch scene, with some 1152 taxed and roadworthy 1.6 and 1.9s at the end of 2025.

Power steering wasn’t offered as an option on the 1.6 until late 1989, and this car does without. That’s a bit of a shame because the assisted rack was significantly quicker at just over three turns lock-to-lock compared to just under four for the unassisted version. I prefer power steering because it gives the 205 a responsiveness and lightness of touch that matches its looks and build, but the manual rack isn’t a deal-breaker. You just need to adjust your driving style a little. It has a combination of discs and drums for brakes, with no ABS, but with such a light kerb weight, 205s aren’t cars that need big brakes.