Mazda MX-5 (NC, 2005-2015) review – a rear-wheel drive roadster bargain
It took us a while to warm to Mazda’s third-generation MX-5, but for enthusiasts on a budget it might be the best option of them all
How will history view the third-generation, ‘NC’ Mazda MX-5? Possibly as something of an odd one out, we reckon. Assuming Mazda sticks to its compact and lightweight guns whenever the fifth-generation MX-5 comes around (presuming the market demands such things by then), the third-gen car will be unique among MX-5s in being a little larger and a little heavier.
It also arrived on the market with a bit of a stumble, losing some of the communication and delicacy to its handling that the first couple of MX-5s had offered. Mazda fixed the problem, and the third-gen car certainly made strides in other areas, but it’s perhaps not viewed quite as fondly as a result.
You could argue however that it’s also currently a bit of a sweet spot if you’re in the market for a used MX-5. More affordable and more practical than the fourth-generation car, and more capable and easier to use every day than its predecessors, the third-generation MX-5 now deserves another look.
Engine, gearbox and performance
- 1.8 is peppy, 2.0 usefully quicker and torquier
- Five and six-speed manuals are both great; auto is available
- Not one of the great 4-cylinder engines, but they’re revvy, reliable and frugal
The Mazda MX-5 grew in stature in its third generation and with it, received the largest engines yet. Where a 1.8 had previously been the largest option, now a 1.8-litre four was the base unit, while a 2.0-litre petrol topped the range. Both were from Mazda’s MZR family of engines, related closely to the Duratec engines used in contemporary Fords, and they’re simultaneously both one of the car’s biggest strengths and weaknesses.
In the merit column, both the 124bhp and 158bhp units were usefully punchier than their equivalents in older MX-5s, though some of that extra urge was absorbed by the extra weight. The 1.8 just nipped under 10 seconds for the 0-62mph run and the early 2.0 knocked that down to 7.9 seconds (the equivalent figures for a late second-gen car were 9.7 and 8.4 for the 1.6 and 1.8 engines respectively), while top speed was 120mph for the 1.8 and 132mph for the 2.0. The larger engine did get a six-speed automatic option, which was a second slower to 62mph while top speed dropped to 119mph.
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A slick-shifting manual gearbox was again standard. 2.0 Sport models received not just a six-speed gearbox but also a limited-slip diff. Standard too was reliability – other than some oil consumption that’s been apparent over time, problems are few and far between.
If there was a limitation of these new engines, it’s that they’re not the last word in character, feeling quite buzzy and harsh in standard form, despite otherwise being enthusiastic revvers. Post-2009 facelift cars are slightly better – internal engine changes, including a stronger crankshaft, allowed for a higher redline, though in the UK at least Mazda quoted no more power for the updated unit. If you plan to modify your car, it could be the better starting point however.
Ride and handling
- Better to drive today than the reviews of launch cars might imply
- Less roly-poly than earlier MX-5s, but still on the soft side
- LSD and Bilstein suspension of Sport models is desirable
Cast your mind back to 2006 and you might remember an evo feature delving into why the new MX-5 had performed so poorly at evo Car of the year 2005. We gathered both 1.8 and 2.0-litre cars along with examples of the first and second generations and concluded that their handling balance felt forced and unnatural, and their steering was hard to read. The 1.8 was the more consistent handler, but the 2.0’s standard stability control made it a safer bet with the unpredictable handling.
> Mazda MX-5 RF review – evo Car of the Year 2024’s people’s champion
Clearly, given the number of enthusiasts driving NCs today, and their widespread use as weekend toys and in club motorsports, those early findings showed any issue with the car was temporary, and even driving a standard car today, it feels little removed from the other three generations of MX-5, rather than the expected feel-free handful.
Mazda retained hydraulic assistance for the power steering, and things still feel pretty good at the wheel, while a good NC feels just as nicely balanced as any other generation of MX-5. It's more progressive in hard cornering thanks to a longer wheelbase and multi-link rear suspension rather than the double wishbones of earlier cars. Things improved further with the tweaks undertaken at the first and second facelifts in 2009 and 2012.
There were small differences underneath depending on the model too. 1.8-litre cars received 16-inch wheels with 205/50 tyres as standard, while 2.0 Sport models bumped that to 17-inch wheels with 205/45 R17 tyres. Sports also got Bilstein dampers and that limited-slip diff, and while they’re not mad oversteer machines, they were certainly the most lively MX-5s yet.
Despite not leaning over as heavily in corners, NCs also ride better than the earlier generations, and thanks to a much stiffer structure, don’t twist, shake and shimmy as much on a broken surface. This was a big step up in terms of refinement on all kinds of roads, but it also reduces that wince factor when you hit a pothole, and ultimately makes for a more precise, grown-up feeling car on a country road. The NC is still great fun, but in that slightly more capable, insulated sense of a modern car, rather than the now notably ‘classic’ feeling of an older MX-5.
Mazda MX-5 NC updates (Roadster Coupe, NC2 and NC3)
Previous generations of MX-5 had been available with removable hardtops for winter, but in 2006, Mazda adopted the then in-vogue trend for retractable hardtops. Dubbed the MX-5 Roadster Coupe in the UK, the two-piece arrangement folded neatly into the same space as the manual soft-top, taking only 12 seconds and adding a mere 36kg to the car’s kerb weight. A removable hard top was still available for the canvas-roof cars, but now buyers could enjoy the greater security and refinement of a hard top without having to store an awkwardly large object every time summer rolled around.
2009 brought further changes to the MX-5 range. Commonly known as the NC2 or Mk3.5, the first facelift was most recognisable for its new, ‘smiley’ grille design shared with several other cars in the Mazda range, while at the rear the once silvery tail lights were now mostly tinted red. Cabin changes include redesigned door panels (whose cupholders no longer rubbed against taller drivers’ legs) and new gauge cluster graphics. The most notable mechanical change was the aforementioned stronger 2.0-litre engine, with a 500rpm higher redline (now 7200rpm) and 7500rpm limiter, but there were tweaks to the steering, suspension, and gearshift feel too.
In 2012 Mazda refreshed the MX-5 again, conscious that the next generation car was just over the horizon but far enough away that the NC needed a bit of a pep-up. It retained the smiley grille design but ditching some of the chrome gave the car a more serious appearance. New colour and wheel options joined the range and there was an active bonnet too, designed to pop up slightly in a pedestrian impact to reduce the risk of injury.
‘The newer car has the more instant reactions, allowing you to dart one way then the other through a sequence of turns. Keep the engine buzzing (which unfortunately is still about as appealing a sound as it makes) and you can feel the rear end almost gliding along behind you, swishing left then right as it follows the grippy front.
‘It probably wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that we didn’t top 50mph all day in the MX-5s – the road simply wouldn’t allow it. And that may sound boring. But it wasn’t, and that’s the magic of the little Mazda. Speed is not the answer. We all get seduced by impressive numbers, but the most gobsmacking bhps and 0-60s would have been useless and frustrating on this fantastic piece of road. What was required was poise, a small footprint and not a lot else.’ – evo 131, 2009.
What’s the interior like and is the tech any good?
2015’s MX-5 ND really moved the game on for MX-5 cabins, and stepping back into the NC’s interior, it’s undoubtedly not as stylised, nor do its materials look and feel as rich. On the other hand, it’s a much less austere environment than the first two MX-5 cabins, and has one big advantage over any other MX-5. Being a slightly larger car, it’s also slightly more accommodating of various shapes and sizes of driver and passenger. It may be the only MX-5 some drivers can realistically fit in.
Even if you’re on the smaller side, the extra room is welcome. You sit naturally lower than in the NA and NB and there’s a touch more room in the pedal box. Visibility is still excellent (with the usual caveat that in both convertible and Roadster Coupe, there are reasonably large blind spots over your shoulders due to the roof arrangement) and the driving position is fundamentally sound.
Build quality is also good. Even a couple of decades on, trim should be standing the test of time, and while there’s a bit of a rattle to the way the doors shut when the roof is down, they actually feel a bit chunkier than those of the fourth-gen car. Roofs tend to seal well too, even if some cars may now be admitting water in particularly wet conditions.
Tech? Well, this is a car built between 2005 and 2015, so there’s not a lot of it by modern standards. Touchscreen infotainment only came in later, and in some special editions, and even then it was really a glorified aftermarket headunit, though this means today it’s easy to bung in an aftermarket touchscreen of your choice. Bose audio was a popular feature in some higher-spec cars. Otherwise, you get air con, central locking, and H7 headlights, and that’s about your lot.
Mazda MX-5 NC MPG and running costs
The NC’s new engines were frugal as well as strong performers. Combined economy was up to 39.8mpg for the five-speed 1.8, 37.2mpg for the five-speed 2-litre car, and 36.2mpg for a six-speed 2.0 Sport. Opt for the auto and it’s 35.3mpg combined.
While those figures can’t quite match the 50-odd that some versions of the ND MX-5 can achieve, a real-world 40mpg or so is well within reach in mixed driving, and even if you’re a trackday regular the third-gen MX-5 isn’t outrageously thirsty. Being relatively light, nor is this car hard on brakes or tyres, though again those spending more time on track might want to at least swap in some appropriate pads and fluid, as it makes all the difference.
Tax is between £325 and £410 at current rates depending on which model you go for (1.8s put out around 167g/km of CO2 depending on year, the thirstiest 2.0 auto is 188g/km), while insurance costs aren’t too bad, with the caveat that as popular platforms for modification, you’ll want to inform your insurer of any tweaks. Servicing is no biggie either, with MX-5s straightforward enough to take to your local grease monkey for most things. There are however plenty of specialists too if you want to delve into specifics. NCs aren’t outside the realms of home maintenance either, given these are pretty simple cars.
evo Car of the Year 2005 result – Peter Tomalin
'The MX-5 crashes out first. As we went to press we were still trying to get hold of another example, just to double-check that this wasn’t a rogue car. It might seem melodramatic to report the death of a much-loved sports car, but that was what it felt like to us on those testing Scottish roads. On this evidence, the MX-5 has become just another car in the Mazda range.
'Better built, better equipped, but they’ve misplaced its soul. It feels as if the programme was led by marketing men, not engineers. With its much more obviously impressive interior and extra gizmos, the new car will no doubt find a big audience with people who bought mks 1 and 2 for their cute looks and easy top-down motoring; the new air of sophistication may well stop them from deserting to a 2-litre Z4.
'Perhaps tellingly, the Mazda felt better on track, where you’re not so dependent on nuances of feedback. But we can’t see many of these getting into the hands of keen trackday-goers. Barker has a theory: ‘I suspect that it does all the numbers on a test track – higher lateral g, peak cornering speeds and all the rest. It’s the stuff you can’t put numbers to that’s missing.’
‘In the steering and chassis it feels closer not to the old MX-5 but the RX-8, which is an agreeable coupe but no sports car. We sincerely hope that Mazda will take another look at the suspension bushing and damping, if not the geometry, and also recalibrate the electro-hydraulic assistance for the steering. The engine needs a shot more power and character too. The last MX-5 was a close rival for the brilliant MR2; without these changes the new one would struggle to match an MGF.'
evo Car of the Year 2009 result – Henry Catchpole
‘It seems a long time since we brought the Mazda's immediate predecessor to Scotland two years ago. That car was one of the worst we've ever taken on an eCoty but, with the latest iteration, Mazda is back on message.
‘The basics are all there now, with good steering and a vastly better suspension set-up, so that the whole car reacts neatly and faithfully. It's just that it lacks a bit of engagement and you can't make it move quite as sweetly as a Mkl or 2.
‘Bizarrely, the little fella might actually be more fun if it had slightly less grip. This top-of-the-range Sport model has 45-profile Bridgestones that you feel nicely secure cornering on, but the chassis is really crying out to be let free. As Barker says, 'the progression and smoothness of the taller Yokohamas on the non-Sport car would have given it a more E30 M3, momentum-preserving vibe, which would have allowed the front-engine/rear-drive balance to shine
‘That the Mazda feels outgunned and overawed on the big roads was to be expected, but the fact it never quite comes alive on the twistier stuff wasn't. Blame the wrong spec perhaps, but the MX-5 never moved us with quite the subtlety and sweetness of the best of its predecessors.’
Mazda MX-5 NC prices and buying checkpoints
With the values of good first generation MX-5s now rising and NBs following suit, and with the very cheapest tidy NDs in the £8k-£9k range, the NC is at the time of writing the bargain of the MX-5 pack. Two grand is all it takes to get into a scruffy but honest 1.8, and a grand more than that is into 2.0-litre territory.
You don’t need to spend much more than that for genuinely nice, looked-after cars either. Your author paid around £4500 for a 70k-mile 2.0 Sport Roadster Coupe in 2024, with plenty of paperwork and very little sign of any corrosion, and similar cars are similar money today, with prices not yet on the move. The same eight grand that gets you a well-used ND will secure something that’s basically immaculate, and you’ll struggle to spend more than about £13k – less than a new Dacia Sandero – on the very latest, lowest-mileage cars.
The NC is not a difficult car to buy either. Like basically any MX-5, corrosion is probably the main issue they can suffer, and in the same places as earlier cars too: sills, rear arches, and subframes. But they do resist it better than they used to: a 15-year-old MX-5 looks in better nick today than an original MX-5 did in 2005.
The MZR engines can burn oil, which is difficult to check on a test drive but worth bearing in mind, and NCs are now old enough that some engine bay ancillaries, like the plastic coolant overflow bottle which is prone to cracking, can be reaching the end of their lives. Replacement and upgrade parts are abundant, though. Being an older convertible, they’re not immune to leaks either. The roofs are generally okay, but if the footwell carpets are damp, the culprit is probably the little plastic grommets in the scuttle panel, whose rubber seals degrade over time. They’re an easy fix with replacement parts and some extra sealant.
Other than that, checking out an MX-5 before you buy is little different to poking around a supermini. These are straightforward cars with no major deal-breaking issues; find a good one with a well-documented history, and there’s very little to worry about.
Specs
|1.8
|2.0
|Engine
|1798cc, 4-cyl
|1999cc, 4-cyl
|Power
|124bhp @ 6500rpm
|158bhp @ 6700rp
|Torque
|123lb ft @ 4500rpm
|139lb ft @ 5000rpm
|Weight
|1075kg (117bhp/ton)
|1122kg (143bhp/ton)
|0-62mph
|9.9sec
|7.9sec
|Top speed
|120mph
|132mph
|Price new
|£15,420 (2006)
|£18,900 (2005)