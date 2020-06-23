How will history view the third-generation, ‘NC’ Mazda MX-5? Possibly as something of an odd one out, we reckon. Assuming Mazda sticks to its compact and lightweight guns whenever the fifth-generation MX-5 comes around (presuming the market demands such things by then), the third-gen car will be unique among MX-5s in being a little larger and a little heavier.

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It also arrived on the market with a bit of a stumble, losing some of the communication and delicacy to its handling that the first couple of MX-5s had offered. Mazda fixed the problem, and the third-gen car certainly made strides in other areas, but it’s perhaps not viewed quite as fondly as a result.

You could argue however that it’s also currently a bit of a sweet spot if you’re in the market for a used MX-5. More affordable and more practical than the fourth-generation car, and more capable and easier to use every day than its predecessors, the third-generation MX-5 now deserves another look.

Engine, gearbox and performance

1.8 is peppy, 2.0 usefully quicker and torquier

Five and six-speed manuals are both great; auto is available

Not one of the great 4-cylinder engines, but they’re revvy, reliable and frugal

The Mazda MX-5 grew in stature in its third generation and with it, received the largest engines yet. Where a 1.8 had previously been the largest option, now a 1.8-litre four was the base unit, while a 2.0-litre petrol topped the range. Both were from Mazda’s MZR family of engines, related closely to the Duratec engines used in contemporary Fords, and they’re simultaneously both one of the car’s biggest strengths and weaknesses.

In the merit column, both the 124bhp and 158bhp units were usefully punchier than their equivalents in older MX-5s, though some of that extra urge was absorbed by the extra weight. The 1.8 just nipped under 10 seconds for the 0-62mph run and the early 2.0 knocked that down to 7.9 seconds (the equivalent figures for a late second-gen car were 9.7 and 8.4 for the 1.6 and 1.8 engines respectively), while top speed was 120mph for the 1.8 and 132mph for the 2.0. The larger engine did get a six-speed automatic option, which was a second slower to 62mph while top speed dropped to 119mph.