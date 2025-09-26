evo has been testing cars since 1998, the majority being the very best of the best or as close to perfection as you can get. However, we’ve also been exposed to some duffers over the years, too. In fact, there have been quite a few, and most are better forgotten.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Then there are those cars that are neither great, nor bad, but somewhere in between – the cars we had high hopes for but fell disappointingly short. They’re the “greatest misses”, cars which could have been spectacular but whose engines, handling, or abilities let them down against more talented opposition or even their own predecessors.

Which are the, er, greatest Greatest Misses? In our minds they are the cars listed here. They’re not bad cars (well, almost none of them), and some are even pretty good – but they could all have been so much better.

Honda S2000

We had such high hopes. Launched in 1999, the Honda S2000 followed hot on the heels of both the Integra and Accord Type Rs, not to mention relatively fresh memories of the NSX. A front-engined, rear-drive Honda roadster with a 9000rpm limiter had to be perfect, right? Yet somehow, Honda fumbled the ball. It looked great inside and out, but when you got in you found you were sitting too high.