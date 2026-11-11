The real reason you suddenly can't afford a classic performance car

There aren’t many advantages to being 55 years old, but it does give you some perspective. I’m old enough to remember when the people who bought big-ticket supercars did so knowing they were going to take a hammering. Both in running costs and depreciation. Even McLaren F1s lost significant value. Rather heroically, those people bought supercars because they really wanted to, not because they were forced to buy cars they didn’t want so they might be considered for an allocation of the one they did, nor because it was somewhere to park money with a view to making more money without paying any tax.

My point? It feels like we’re now at a tipping point. One where the supercar industry – for too long selfishly geared to serve itself (and its wealthiest customers) – is running out of ideas. Not least because the newer generation of supercar buyers who aren’t mega-wealthy but perhaps rode the wave of cheap credit, or became accustomed to the idea of maybe getting ‘overs’ on list price when they came to sell, are now unwilling to take that pain.

Worse, the cars that legislation is forcing supercar makers to build are way more expensive, less desirable and higher depreciating than the cars they replaced. And thanks to hybrid tech they are increasingly viewed as perilous long-term liabilities.

All of which means that spending power is being pointed at the older, more desirable, less complex modern classics. And so, as the values of the most iconic cars become out of reach, people look to the next rung down, and the next, and the next, which means all the values end up rising, often pricing true enthusiasts out of the scene they love.

Buying a performance car shouldn’t feel like speculating on the stock market, and it certainly shouldn’t feel like clawing your way onto the property ladder. Sadly, this appears to be where we’re at. Great if you’re on it. Crap if you’re not.

This story was first featured in evo issue 351.