This is the 12 Cilindri Manuale, Ferrari’s first three-pedal, manual-shifter car in about 15 years… only it’s not an actual manual. Instead it features a cleverly manual‑ised version of the regular model’s DCT (dual-clutch transmission). There’s a classic-look Ferrari open-gate shifter and a clutch pedal in the footwell, but their connection to the rear-mounted transaxle is by-wire only.

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That said, you can stall the car or kangaroo away like a novice, though the big question is does the feel and feedback make you believe that the gearlever is physically connected to the gears, and the clutch pedal to a clutch plate? In short, is it convincing?

Customers were obviously confident that Ferrari’s engineers could deliver an authentic feel – all 1499 examples were sold before anyone outside the company had driven one, and Ferrari could have sold more, despite each costing £508,000. That’s a whopping 50 per cent more than the £336,500 of the standard model, and many examples are expected to be enhanced via Ferrari’s ‘Tailor Made’ programme, upping the price again.

The 12 Cilindri was chosen for the Manuale treatment as the purest of current Ferraris: a rear-drive non-hybrid with a naturally aspirated V12, and it will only be built in coupe form. It’s identifiable at a distance by its more simple, five-spoke alloys and, on closer inspection, by the ‘Manuale’ script on the front wings and pinstripe finish on the front splitter and active rear wings, an homage to the Daytona.

Creating and developing a real manual gearbox to pair with the 6.5-litre, 819bhp V12 would have been a big task, but creating a manual-by-wire 12 Cilindri was no walk in the park – in fact it took four years, two and a half of them occupied by software tuning. One benefit of manually controlling the Magna DCT gearbox is that the car can still be driven as an eight-speed auto so did not need new emissions homologation.