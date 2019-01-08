Best supercars 2026 – The latest dream cars rated and ranked
Go fast and make a statement with the best supercars of 2026
The supercar is the classic bedroom wall poster; what many of us dream to drive, and one day aspire to own. Yet while we all know what a supercar is, there isn’t really a go-to template for one in 2026 – it can be front, mid- or rear-engined, two or all-wheel drive and be powered by either petrol, batteries or both. Some of today’s best supercars operate at the leading edge of technology, while others hone the traditional formula to the highest level.
So whether you’re in a longer-legged V12 machine like the Aston Martin Vanquish or Ferrari 12 Cilindri, a doors-up pantomime on four wheels like the McLaren Artura or Maserati MCPura, or a full-on track weapon like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, all fall within the supercar universe.
The good news is that despite less-than-favourable market and legislative conditions putting pressure on these types of cars, there are more and more offerings joining the party. The boundaries are being pushed, not just of performance by cars like the new Aston Martin Valhalla and Lamborghini Revuelto SV, but of how the driver interacts with their supercar by the likes of Ferrari’s 12 Cilindri Manuale. The supercar landscape’s constantly evolving, but right now things are looking good; these are our picks of the current crop.
Best supercars 2026
- Lamborghini Revuelto SV
- Ferrari 296 Speciale
- Aston Martin Valhalla
- McLaren 750S
- McLaren Artura
- Aston Martin Vantage
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing
- Maserati MCPura
- Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale
- Aston Martin Vanquish
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Ferrari 849 Testarossa
- Lamborghini Temerario
- Audi Nuvolari
Lamborghini Revuelto SV
- Prices from: TBC
- Pros – An even more exciting, more exploitable Revuelto
- Cons – We're yet to drive it on the road
- evo rating: 5 stars
There are few better ways to make a statement than a V12 Lamborghini. Especially one with a big wing, in a bright colour, with black wheels and ‘SV’ down the side. The Revuelto SV is the latest in a long-line of hopped-up V12 Lamborghinis. While it doesn’t necessarily look like the most dramatic departure from what was a jaw-dropper as standard, there’s a lot going on underneath that raises the stakes. The standard Revuelto is one of only two Car of the Year victors to win a unanimous vote in evo’s history and the first in over a decade.
The spec sheet is tantalising. Mounted in the middle of the carbonfibre chassis is a new naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, which in combination with three electric motors now generates 1050bhp, up from 1001bhp. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox mounted transversely behind it – the larger 7.3kWh battery is in front where the gearbox was on the Aventador, as per the standard Revuelto.
But now it features a new 6D sensor that communicates across the Revuelto’s myriad dynamic systems, as well as manually adjustable KW coilover suspension that's derived from Lamborghini’s GT3 racers and features four adjusters – slow and fast compression, slow and fast rebound – each with 14 clicks. The result is a Revuelto that takes a bit longer to trust, but that is more richly rewarding and more capable at rising speeds once you do.
‘The deeper and harder you brake into corners, the more you appreciate the stiffer front suspension and the stability this provides. You’re still very aware of the big V12 behind you, but you can use it to your advantage, turning in with the weight pinned on the nose and the rear gently swinging around to aim you at the apex. Then your attention turns to the throttle, and using the four-wheel-drive system to generate maximum drive onto the next straight. Traction is tremendous, but overcoming it by holding the car in a subtle four-wheel drift is the fastest and most satisfying way. Launching from corners with the wheels gently overspeeding, V12 wailing as you pull for the next gear, is unbelievably exciting. – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Revuelto SV on track at Vallelunga.
Alternatives to the Lamborghini Revuelto SV
The Revuelto has direct rivals in the Ferrari 849 Testarossa and the Aston Martin Valhalla but neither has a more aggressive answer yet for the hopped-up SV. Nor do they really have an answer for just how charismatic its V12 engine is. Until the rumoured GTO arrives, the Ferrari 12 Cilindri isn’t really anywhere near the SV. On track at least, the Lambo is in a class of its own.
Ferrari 296 Speciale
- Prices from £359,779
- Pros – Meaningfully sharper, keener and faster than the GTB
- Cons – We need more seat time for a definitive verdict
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Speciale badge carries an enormous weight of expectation. The first car to wear it, the 458 Speciale, was utterly sublime, and remains one of the very best supercars of the modern era and a member of the evo Car of the Year winners’ club. The second car to carry the name, the new 296 Speciale, is a world away in terms of its tech and complexity, but if our first taste of it in Italy is anything to go by, it has the makings of another spectacular Ferrari track special.
The 296 GTB is already one of the most impressive supercars you can buy, but Ferrari has honed and tweaked every element to make the Speciale harder, sharper and even more potent. It takes learnings from the F80 in its powertrain, which remains a 120-degree twin-turbo V6 but boosted from 819 to 868bhp, and the chassis has been reworked with revised springs, dampers and a lowered ride height. The bodywork has been redesigned to produce 435kg of downforce, too.
The result is a 296 with meaningfully more bite and intensity, while retaining the approachability that makes the GTB so much fun to exploit. There’s a greater sense of connection and purpose to the Speciale from the word go, from the way it sounds – thanks to a titanium exhaust and additional sound ducts to the cabin – and there’s fantastic precision and stability to lean on. We’ve only driven it in Italy so far mostly in poor weather, yet there’s no doubting the Speciale’s stellar capability and added character over the GTB. More time with it will reveal whether it’s good enough to succeed the 458 Speciale.
‘It’s tempting to suggest that the Speciale is a junior F80, but to do so would be a gross exaggeration. There’s certainly scope to make it more hardcore if Ferrari fancied giving it the XX treatment, but whatever the future might hold, the good news is that the F80’s influence can be seen and felt in the meaningful trickle-down of technology, amplifying the character and capability of the 296.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Ferrari 296 Speciale on road and track in Italy.
Alternatives to the Ferrari 296 Speciale
The Lamborghini Temerario and McLaren 750S are two of the 296’s closest rivals, but the McLaren is not long for this world and a more hardcore Temerario is a couple of years off. In the meantime Chevrolet sells a mid-engined track car lower down the supercar food chain in the Corvette Z06.
Aston Martin Valhalla
- Prices from £850,000
- Pros - Progressive handling, comfortable cockpit, stunning design
- Cons - Lack of luggage space, generic UI
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Aston Martin Valhalla marks a pivotal shift for Gaydon as its first series-production mid-engined supercar and its debut into the plug-in hybrid segment. Using a 4-litre flat-plane crank twin-turbocharged V8 augmented by three electric motors, it produces a staggering 1064bhp at its peak to put it up there with the Ferrari 849 Testarossa and Lamborghini Revuelto. While it draws aerodynamic and structural inspiration from the track-focused, Cosworth-powered Valkyrie, the Valhalla is designed with a broader focus, aiming to provide hypercar-level performance with a more usable, road-going character.
On the track, it distinguishes itself through a sophisticated blend of active aerodynamics, generating over 600kg of downforce, and an intuitive dynamic balance. Despite its immense power, it maintains a progressive, rear-biased handling character that encourages you to play around on the limit. The driving experience is defined by immense front-end grip and a playful Sport+ mode, though the engine's 7000rpm redline and the transmission's lack of absolute precision compared to some Italian rivals do knock it back a smidge.
Inside, the Valhalla offers a low-slung, F1-inspired seating position and a surprisingly spacious cockpit given its looks. The interior is functional and spartan, featuring crisp digital displays and a unique rectangular steering wheel. While the car sits in a lonely price bracket at £850,000, well above mainstream supercars but below million-pound 'holy trinity' successors, it carves out a unique niche as a more attainable alternative to ultra-exclusive hypercars.
> Aston Martin Valhalla review – a new era for Aston, and the supercar genre
'There’s a huge amount of front-end grip, both on corner entry and exit. The front motors’ torque vectoring capabilities have all manner of benefits, from keeping the Valhalla straight and true under heavy braking to helping it rotate on turn-in, lock down mid-corner and claw out of slow corners with maximum traction.' – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the Valhalla on the road and track
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Valhalla
The Valhalla occupies a burgeoning new hypercar middleground, junior to the likes of Ferrari’s F80 and McLaren’s W1, but more limited and specialised than the unlimited-production Ferrari 849 Testarossa and Lamborghini Revuelto. The Aston splits the two in terms of price but is closer to the latter on performance. Certainly, you’d consider a Revuelto in its place on merit of its spectacular engine and wonderful dynamics.
McLaren 750S
- Prices from £244,760
- Pros – Astonishing performance, balance, glorious steering
- Cons – Slightly dull industrial engine, spikey on the limit
- Evo rating 5 stars
In amongst the transition to electrification and hybrid supercars, the 750S is a refreshing hit of unadulterated turbocharged fury. The ingredients are familiar to those of the 720S that came before (and won eCoty in 2017), but there isn't a better starting point to build an exciting, usable supercar. Get one while you can, though. McLaren is ending production in 2027.
The 4-litre twin-turbo V8 now generates 740bhp, and the gearbox now has shorter ratios for an even more intense delivery. It's still a featherweight in a modern context too, weighing 1389kg, and McLaren has fine-tuned the suspension and steering to offer shades of the ultra-hardcore 765LT.
The results are astonishing. The performance is even more eye-opening than before, with an insatiable appetite for revs at the top end. The rear tyres spin up over bumps and yet there's a calmness to the steering and the ride that defines all McLarens. It's an amazing blend of precision and savagery.
‘It’s still driveable and intuitive, however, perhaps more so than something with about as much power as a ’90s F1 car behind your shoulder blades has a right to be. It really is a definitive 21st century supercar: truly thrilling, brilliantly exploitable. Just a little more ragged than we expected beyond eight or nine tenths.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the McLaren 750S on track.
Alternatives to the McLaren 750S
Perhaps the £245k 750S’s most compelling alternative is a used 720S for half the price. More focused and more potent the 750S may be, but it’s not double the car. In the new market, its obvious foe is the Ferrari 296 GTB, with the new Lamborghini Temerario now on sale too, though it hasn’t a patch on the McLaren for pure driving thrills.
McLaren Artura
- Prices from £201,400
- Pros – Delicious steering, beautiful balance and control
- Cons – Slightly dull powertrain
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Artura was McLaren’s first series production plug-in hybrid and has matured into one of the best supercars money can buy. Fundamentally, the Artura retains the ideological centre points of McLaren Automotive, running a carbon tub chassis with four corners of double wishbone suspension, a mid-engined twin-turbo engine and dual-clutch transmission. But the Artura’s brought a few new toys to the playground.
The first of which is a hybrid powertrain module, giving the Artura an all-electric mode as well as a useful performance boost. It’s paired with a new engine, a Ricardo-built 3-litre V6, that produces a total power figure of 690bhp and 531lb ft of torque. It’ll hit 62mph in 3sec and carry on to 205mph; big numbers for a supercar that carries on from junior Sports Series models.
What’s the result of all this change in the real world? The trademark elements that define modern McLarens, such as hydraulically-assisted steering and a superb driving position, have been retained, but there’s a new level of sophistication and complexity that buffs off the edges. No, it doesn’t quite have the inherent sharpness of the 600LT, or the simply outrageous performance of Ferrari’s 296 GTB, but with its communicative steering, supple ride and poise, it’s a triumph.
> McLaren Artura Spider review
‘The Artura is so polished and precise, and the steering so feelsome, that it’s impossible not to be blown away by the McLaren way of doing things. The overall impression is of a brilliantly honed and blisteringly fast car. One that applies complex technology to vividly define what a contemporary supercar should be, without stinting on tactility or relying on raw speed to feel special.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Artura against rivals in the UK.
Alternatives to the McLaren Artura
The Artura is a do-it-all driver’s car and supercar. That said, the Maserati MCPura is a worthy alternative with a bit more old-school supercar charm. The Aston Martin Vantage is impossibly talented in its new pumped-up form, even if it lacks the exotic flair of a proper supercar.
Aston Martin Vantage
- Prices from £165k
- Pros – Beautiful super GT with the perfect split personality
- Cons – It’s inherently not as exotic as some ‘proper’ supercars
- evo rating: 5 stars
Traditionally, the Aston Martin Vantage has straddled the line between sports car and supercar, but the latest iteration has moved much closer towards the latter category. It’s been designed in accordance with Aston’s repositioning as a maker of sharper, more explosive and more technologically advanced performance cars, and the results are…intense.
With 656bhp, the Vantage’s 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates a massive 153bhp more than the car it replaces, and the chassis has been comprehensively reworked to deliver faster reactions and more precision. These changes proved popular with our testers on eCoty 2024 with the editor making it his outright winner and two other judges placing it on their podium.
Despite the colossal power levels there’s a natural feel to the way the Vantage drives – the suspension is firm but the controls are intuitive, allowing you to lean on its available grip and the plethora of electronics Aston has deployed for the new model, variable traction control among them. It’s a superbly balanced car with thunderous performance, one that feels like a true Aston to its core.
‘It feels and sounds sharp, with a great consistency across its major controls and an addictive appetite for fast driving. It’s the one that eggs you on from the onset and then rewards you richly for being easily led. You need to be prepared to explore the dynamic modes to get the best from it, and there are times when it can feel like it’s fighting the road rather than working with it, but its agility, rotational energy and sheer verve are very special indeed.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Vantage against rivals in the UK.
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Vantage
The latest Vantage has been on the steroids both in terms of price and performance, to the point where a Porsche 911 Carrera S is no longer a fitting alternative. A Carrera GTS would run it close but even that is some 120bhp down on this supercar botherer. So you may wish to look to a ‘proper’ supercar for an alternative – the McLaren Artura would be a phenomenal choice, if a bit more clinical than the effervescent Aston.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing kit
- Prices from C£291,000 (including £99,999 Manthey kit)
- Pros – Enthralling engine driving experience, racer-for-the-road looks
- Cons – Cost, compromises; a regular RS is already ample for most
- Evo rating: 5 stars
Ignore for a moment that Porsche emphatically calls its 911 a sports car and not a supercar, because there is no doubt that the current GT3 RS is one of the most desirable cars on sale right now. This isn’t because Porsche has turned it into a poser’s car, but because it's the most extreme iteration of a road-going 911 yet – and the Manthey kit takes it further still.
The new GT3 RS is a firm-riding, loud, intense experience, with steering that’s so quick and precise that a sneeze on the motorway will have you crossing three lanes. It’s also loud inside – not from its exhaust noise (although this is all-consuming at the 9000rpm redline), but the road noise its massive rear tyres generate on anything other than freshly surfaced tarmac.
To drive, though, the RS is one of few road cars that feels capable of battling for a class win at the Spa 24 Hours. The numbers might look a little meek in this company with ‘just’ 518bhp, but in terms of raw performance and lap time, the RS is almost unbeatable. Even extreme track toys such as the Radical SR3 XXR and Ariel Atom 4R, neither of which could match the Porsche at our 2024 Track Car of the Year test. Add the Manthey kit and it becomes more intense still, even if it doesn’t ruin the RS for road use.
‘In a nutshell, the faster you go, the better this car feels. Both in terms of how it settles into its damping, and how the downforce supports those dizzying responses by giving you growing confidence in being able to lean on both ends of the car. Even the DRS is more pronounced, a nudge of the steering-wheel button noticeably freeing the RS.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the GT3 RS Manthey on the road in the UK.
Alternatives to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Manthey kit
A Cup car? A McLaren Senna? An Aston Martin Valkyrie? These are the cars the Manthey RS must be compared with, such is the way the aero makes most other supercars feel like they’re on bald tyres. In all seriousness, it’s pretty much in a class of its own. A used McLaren 620R wouldn’t be a bad shout.
Maserati MCPura
- Prices from £209,930
- Pros – Beautiful design, enthralling powertrain
- Cons – Interior finish, MC20’s dynamic flaws remain
- Evo rating: 4.5 stars
The MCPura is a lightly updated MC20 in all but name, and that’s no bad thing. The MC20 was a superb supercar that appealed not because of its glamour or tech, but for the simple and pure driving experience it delivered. That lives on in the MCPura, which gets no mechanical changes over the MC20 but a (very) subtly tweaked design and interior.
Underpinning it is a carbon tub chassis that’s built by Dallara, just down the road from Maserati’s factory. Within this sits a twin-turbocharged V6 of Maserati’s own design, incorporating Formula 1-derived pre-combustion chamber technology. This, plus two turbochargers, gives the MCPura all the power it needs, with no less than 621bhp.
But the beauty of the MCPura isn’t just its engine, but the way Maserati has set the car up. It’s aggressive, sharp and agile, but has a definite whiff of Alpine A110 to the way its suspension allows it to glide over rough road surfaces with more delicacy and composure than you might expect. As a driving experience, it’s still satisfying and distinct from most rivals. It’s inherited the MC20’s major flaws, however. The brake pedal is inconsistent and long at times, sapping confidence, the body control struggles at pace in all but the Corsa mode and the cabin materials are mixed. The McLaren Artura is a more cohesive package.
‘When dialled up to Sport – or particularly Corsa – the MCPura really comes to life. You can find a wonderful rhythm, bursting between corners under the pull of the V6 and picking precise lines, enjoying its poise and flow. In Corsa there’s a fierce energy to the powertrain, the exhaust becoming more vocal and the throttle being more reactive, the eight-speed DCT punching gears home with a thump through the car.’ – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer, who tested the Maserati MCPura in Italy.
Alternatives to the Maserati MCPura
The Aston Martin Vantage is a car you should look at seriously if you’re in the market for an MCPura. It’s dynamically excellent, plays the GT role really well and has a characterful V8 powertrain. The McLaren Artura, meanwhile, offers greater precision, delicious steering, more tech, and offers true supercar exoticism with its sci-fi looks and skyward-rising doors.
Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale
- Prices from £508k
- Pros – Adds an extra dimension to the 12 Cilindri…
- Cons …at a price. And it’s not totally convincing
- Evo rating: 4.5 stars
There will come a time when the naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari dies a death but that time hasn’t arrived quite yet. In fact, with the Manuale, Ferrari has taken a deliberate step way back into the old-school, albeit with high-tech modern methods. The 12 Cilindri Manuale is – the clue’s in the name – a celebration of that rarest of beasts, a V12 manual Ferrari supercar.
Connecting its 6.5-litre, 9500rpm, 819bhp V12 engine to the rear wheels is a dual-clutch transmission, yes, but with a new manual interface that simulates, ery convincingly if not perfectly, the manual experience. There’s a stick, a third pedal, a bite point you have to find, rev matches you have to perfect and yes… you can even stall it. The 12 Cilindri was chosen for this treatment as Ferrari reckons it’s the ‘most pure’ car it makes.
That it’s also a nod to Ferrari’s past in its design, with that Daytona-esque front end for example, adds to this enormously. It’s not a ripsnorting beast of a thing, though. There’s a strong GT-vibe to the car with a supple ride and well-appointed cockpit. And the transition to having a manual interface has done nothing to spoil the 12 Cilindri’s poise, agility and controllability.
‘Fast laps over and helmet off, working the V12 from unusually low revs in high gears and hearing the rich vocal character of the engine feels like a revelation unlocked by the manual shift. Indeed, bimbling about, batting the lever around the gate and discovering bits of the engine mapping you might never find in the regular car, even when selecting gears manually with the paddles, feels like the major gain of the Manuale.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the 12 Cilindri Manuale on road and track.
Alternatives to the Ferrari 12 Cilindri Manuale
The 12 Cilindri Manuale is an entirely different character to the standard 12 Cilindri, or any front-engined V12 Ferrari supercar since the last manuals, the 599, 575 and 550. At over £500,000 it’s also astonishingly expensive. For the purely analogue experience, you’re either moving down into a 911 GT3 – a much more aggressive car – or up into the likes of Aston Martin’s Valour, Pagani’s Utopia, Koenigsegg’s CC850 or GMA’s T.50. Ferrari really has cornered the market with this, evidently, as all 1499 are sold.
Aston Martin Vanquish
- Prices from £334k
- Pros – Astonishing performance and dynamics, glorious V12
- Cons – Some road noise, limited space, unsettled on bumpy roads
- evo rating: 5 stars
At its launch we called the Vanquish the best Aston yet – praise indeed given some of the excellent machinery that’s come out of Gaydon of late. Conventional wisdom is that adding turbos strangles and engine’s vocal cords but nobody told this to Aston and the Vanquish’s 824bhp 5.2-litre V12 sounds sensational as well as delivering a 0-62mph time of 3.3sec and a top speed of 214mph. Not far off a certain V12 Ferrari.
Like the 12 Cilindri the Aston nails the GT brief as well as delivering so much more. It’s supple and refined in GT mode with the double wishbone front end and multi-link set-up at the rear ironing out the worst road imperfections but select Sport or Sport+ and it really comes alive. Throttle response is even sharper, its pace is monumental and the steering is nicely weighted allowing you to precisely position the car despite the Vanquish’s weight and girth. It’s not quite as sharp or vivid as the Ferrari though and finished behind both the 12 Cilindri and the Revuelto in our group test.
Inside it’s as you’d expect with swathes of leather, comfortable seats and an excellent sound system. The drawbacks are some road noise and not a huge amount of interior space given the car’s footprint. All this can easily be forgiven when the V12’s strutting its stuff, ranging from bombastic and guttural before rising to a glorious howl.
> Aston Martin Vanquish review
‘The Vanquish ticks an awful lot of boxes: It looks wonderful, sounds amazing and offers spectacular performance. It’s sharp, tactile and engaging when you want it to be, satisfying the super-GT part of the brief, and nails the pure GT part too, with a continent-crossing combination of supple low-speed ride, firm but comfortable seats, superb wind noise refinement and an outstanding sound system. The brakes are outstanding too, with a great sense of power and great feel.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Aston Martin Vanquish on the launch.
Alternatives to the Aston Martin Vanquish
The Vanquish and the Ferrari 12 Cilindri are perhaps the closest, fiercest rivals in the performance car world right now. Even to the point that both can count their predecessors as their next biggest rivals. A used DBS 770 Ultimate for half the price would be incredibly tempting.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Prices from £182,920
- Pros – Screaming naturally asprated engine that’s still got guts, stunning balance
- Cons – Dull steering, pricey in the UK, can struggle with UK roads
- Evo rating: 4 stars
By switching to a mid-mounted V8 for the latest C8 Corvette, Chevrolet has created the perfect basis to tackle the supercar establishment head on. The track-focused Z06 version is by no means the first hardcore Corvette, but it is the first available in right-hand drive; better still, it's the most visceral, engaging model yet.
Chevrolet's engineering team makes no secret of its inspiration for the harder, sharper Z06. The newcomer's 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 marks a significant change in character over the standard car and recalls the response, noise and drama of the Ferrari 458's naturally aspirated motor, rather than the rumbling big-chested nature of traditional American performance cars.
With an 8600rpm redline and 661bhp sent to the rear wheels alone, the Z06 adopts wider tracks, stiffer springs and comprehensive aero modifications to contain its raised power output and provide extra bite. The result is a thrilling, massively potent supercar that’s quite unlike any Corvette we’ve driven before.
> Chevrolet Corvette Z06 review
‘The tyres would probably like another five degrees C but they’re delivering, and the Z06 chassis feels direct and positive, its steering accurate and well-weighted. The hammer goes down and the revs stay mostly above 5000rpm for a couple of miles. It’s thrilling and absorbing, a challenge to keep the engine in the manic zone and exploit the enormous grip, the Z06 scything through long sweeps and hanging on through the tighter stuff like a conker on a string.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Corvette Zo6 in Europe.
Alternatives to the Corvette Z06
The Z06 is an oddity in today’s market, employing as it does high litreage and natural aspiration. The obvious alternative is its benchmark, the Ferrari 458, though that’s been a used proposition for a decade now. The 911 GT3 is the only other remaining free-breather close to this segment, but in terms of raw revs, engagement and excitement, a McLaren Artura isn’t far off, its turbocharged V6 redlining just 100rpm lower than the Corvette’s V8, at 8500rpm.
Lamborghini Temerario
- Prices from £259,567
- Pros – Agility, blistering performance, 10k redline
- Cons – Lacks some of the grit and soul of the Huracán
Lamborghini went out on a spectacular high with the last-of-the-line Huracáns. The STO, Tecnica and Sterrato were all stellar, melding a sensational V10 with real depth and dynamic finesse. The question of how Lamborghini would follow this up was answered with the Temerario – an all-new V8 hybrid supercar to go up against Ferrari’s 296, one that revs to an astonishing 10,000pm…
At its core is a new, stiffer aluminium monocoque, housing the V8 – supported by twin-turbos – and a hybrid system. As in the Temerario’s bigger brother, the Revuelto, there’s a pair of motors driving the front axle, with another sandwiched between the engine and gearbox. The result is hypercar rivalling performance figures, with over 900bhp and a 0-62mph time of well under 3sec.
We’ve only driven the Temerario on track so far, but its speed, balance and the fabulous response from its engine made a big impression. As with the Revuelto, the torque vectoring from the hybrid system makes it more wieldy and approachable than you’d expect, to the point where you can exploit and enjoy the full 900bhp. If not so much the noise it makes, which isn’t as musical as the V10 of old.
> Lamborghini Temerario review
‘Select Sport mode and you immediately feel the Temerario become more playful, which requires more input in terms of countersteering and throttle applications. This is because the rear e-motor makes its contribution earlier in the corner and fractionally ahead of the front axle, so you get that extra rotational energy for maximum ‘fun-to-drive’, which from what I can gather is a de-Deutsche-ified replacement for ‘sportiv Faszination’. It is indeed a brave new world.’ – Richard Meaden, evo Editor-at-Large, who tested the Lamborghini Temerario on track in Italy.
Alternatives to the Lamborghini Temerario
There are a variety of different flavours in the current supercar space, from pure non-hybrid offerings like the McLaren 750S and Maserati MCPura, to the electrified Ferrari 296, to super GTs like Aston Martin’s Vantage. We need to spend more time in the Temerario to judge exactly where it sits in this group, but the signs are that it’s less of an old school thrill than a 750S, and the electrification shapes the way it drives more than any of its rivals. Testing it against them is going to be fascinating.
Ferrari 849 Testarossa
- Prices from £407,617
- Pros - Blisteringly quick and properly engaging
- Cons - V8 can’t match emotional pull of a V12
- Evo rating: 4.5 stars
The 849 Testarossa’s task is not an easy one. It follows in the tyre tracks of the SF90, a flawed but compelling supercar whose broad spectrum of parts never quite amounted to a cohesive, engaging whole. It was a car defined by complication and a difficult lesson in the importance of properly calibrating such complex hardware.
The 849 is the follow-up built on the bones of the SF90 – twin-turbo V8 in the middle, augmented by an electric motor, with two further motors powering the front axle for all-wheel drive. The Testarossa however does benefit from hindsight, five years of fine tuning and the vast improvement that was the SF90 XX from which to develop. The work has been largely successful, the 849 more natural in feel, easier to trust and more engaging than the SF90 ever managed to be.
> Ferrari 849 Testarossa review
It even inspires a bit more confidence on track than the Lamborghini Revuelto thanks to its smaller V8 being set so much lower than the Lambo’s V12. What it lacks is anything like the Lambo V12’s character, but it’s still a phenomenal machine and an impressive increase in form.
‘Make no mistake, the 849 is a hugely impressive car – one that should lay to rest the ghost of the early SF90 and pose a serious threat to the Lamborghini Revuelto.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large.
Alternatives to the 849 Testarossa
The big three of 2026 are the Testarossa, the Lamborghini Revuelto and the Aston Martin Valhalla. All three are mid-engined flagships boasting more than 1000bhp, thanks to a marriage of electric and combustion power. The next best Testarossa alternative comes from within Ferrari’s own ranks – the 296 Speciale is a phenomenal thing, with a more exciting engine and natural feel.
Lamborghini Temerario
- Prices from £259,567
- Pros – Agility, blistering performance, 10k redline
- Cons – Lacks some of the grit and soul of the Huracán
- Evo rating: 4 stars
Lamborghini went out on a spectacular high with the last-of-the-line Huracáns. The STO, Tecnica and Sterrato were all stellar, melding a sensational V10 with real depth and dynamic finesse. The question of how Lamborghini would follow this up was answered with the Temerario – an all-new V8 hybrid supercar to go up against Ferrari’s 296, one that revs to an astonishing 10,000rpm…
At its core is a new, stiffer aluminium monocoque, housing the twin-turbo V8 and a hybrid system. As in the Temerario’s bigger brother, the Revuelto, there’s a pair of motors driving the front axle, with another sandwiched between the engine and gearbox. The result is hypercar rivalling performance figures, with 907bhp and a 0-62mph time of 2.7sec.
Its speed, balance and the fabulous response from its engine make a big impression. As with the Revuelto, the torque vectoring from the hybrid system makes it more wieldy and approachable than you’d expect, to the point where you can exploit and enjoy the full 907bhp. If not so much the noise it makes, which isn’t as musical as the V10 of old. On the road its devastatingly quick but the steering is light and over-filtered. Ultimately the Temerario’s weakness is that it’s a little too polite.
> Lamborghini Temerario review
‘Select Sport mode and you immediately feel the Temerario become more playful, which requires more input in terms of countersteering and throttle applications. This is because the rear e-motor makes its contribution earlier in the corner and fractionally ahead of the front axle, so you get that extra rotational energy for maximum ‘fun-to-drive’, which from what I can gather is a de-Deutsche-ified replacement for ‘sportiv Faszination’. It is indeed a brave new world.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Lamborghini Temerario on track in Italy.
Alternatives to the Lamborghini Temerario
There are a variety of different flavours in the current supercar space, from pure non-hybrid offerings like the McLaren 750S and Maserati MCPura, to the electrified Ferrari 296, to super GTs like Aston Martin’s Vantage. The Temerario is less of an old school thrill than a 750S, and the electrification shapes the way it drives more than any of its rivals.
Audi Nuvolari
- Prices from £526,000
- Pros – Stunning design that looks a million dollars
- Cons – Doesn’t drive like a £500,000 car
- Evo rating: 4 stars
Even having driven Audi’s Nuvolari, we’re still recovering from the surprise that it actually exists. Revealed ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year, the car world was blindsided by Audi’s most extreme and exclusive model ever – a car that sits well above where Audi’s beloved bygone supercar, the R8, once operated.
It looks spectacular, marrying some real avant-garde angularity with exotic proportions, clothing the bones it borrows from the Lamborghini Temerario in a supremely engrossing skin. It looks like it's hewn from a solid block of metal, but the body is all carbonfibre.
The Lamborghini’s bones are the source of both the Audi’s strengths and some of its weaknesses. It’s astonishingly fast, with power bumped to 987bhp. The V8 is visceral, revving just like in the Temerario to over 10,000rpm. There is however a coldness and a confusion to the Audi, its new 6D dynamic control system unable to influence its suspension because… its dampers are passive – manually adjustable coilovers. Audi presents its rapid gestation as a virtue but there is a feeling that the Nuvolari would have benefited from a bit more time being taken on it.
‘To Audi’s credit they have succeeded in differentiating the Nuvolari’s dynamics from the Lamborghini with which it shares so much, but the results are different rather than emphatically better. The Aston Martin Valhalla proves you can have genuine feel, colossal high-speed stability and a playful balance in the same heavily torque vectored 1000+bhp hybrid supercar. The Nuvolari could have done with some of that bandwidth and sparkle to make its mark, and set it sufficiently apart from the Temerario.’ – Richard Meaden, evo editor-at-large, who tested the Nuvolari on track around Jarama.
Alternatives to the Audi Nuvolari
The Lamborghini Temerario is an obvious alternative, if you’re willing to trade the Audi’s style and exclusivity for a more upmarket badge, series production status and lairy supercar style. We’d also look to Ferrari’s 296 Speciale or for less than the Nuvolari’s price, a Lamborghini Revuelto.
All-time great supercars
Often the best alternative to a new supercar is an old(er) supercar. Such is the march of regulatory pressure and the relentless pursuit of performance, modern supercars can often be heavier, less characterful and less involving than their predecessors. Here are a few of the very best of the breed, of all shapes and sizes, prices and technical constitutions
Ford GT
- Values from £350,000
- Pros – Beautiful balance, poise and manual transmission
- Cons – Not subtle; retro vibe not for some; not so cheap now
- Consider also: Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Gallardo
We’ve all heard the story of Ford versus Ferrari at Le Mans, but in 2005, lightning struck a second time – just on the road, rather than the race track. In that year’s evo Car of the Year test, the new Ford GT beat the Ferrari F430 in a straight fight, taking an emphatic win – and becoming, in our words, one of the greatest analogue supercars of all time. If you want another superlative, consider that we also described it as being like a “550bhp Elise”. Tactile, progressive, fluid, exploitable, and blisteringly fast (with 550bhp from a 5.4-litre supercharged V8, and a manual gearbox), Ford got it just right, on what was effectively its first try at a modern supercar. Don’t be fooled by the (gorgeous) looks. The GT was no recalcitrant retro revival, but an all-time great driver’s car.
Lexus LFA
- Values from £600,000
- Pros – Explosively entertaining tech-fest, dripping with stunning details
- Cons – Imperfect transmission, still expensive
- Consider also: Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0, Ferrari 599 GTO
At launch in 2009 the Lexus LFA’s £340,000 price tag was inconceivable for a product from Toyota’s luxury brand. But as is so often the case, the numbers alone didn’t, and couldn’t, tell the full story. The LFA was the same kind of moonshot from Lexus that the NSX had been for Honda a couple of decades earlier. With a 4.8-litre V10 engine co-developed with Yamaha and capable of screaming to 9500rpm, you sensed that Toyota’s F1 programme hadn’t been in vain. Had the LFA arrived with a manual gearbox, it’d be considered among the greatest cars of all time, but even with the now-dated automated-manual it’s tactile, approachable, and mechanically fascinating. Nürburgring package cars, optimised for track use, were equally exciting. Today, the price seems tame, given that on the rare occasion an LFA does change hands in the UK nowadays, it’s for no less than £600,000.
Mercedes-AMG GT R
- Values from £85,000
- Pros – Stonking performance, precise, exploitable, shines on track
- Cons – Rides firm on the road
- Consider also: Porsche 911 GT3 (991)
“Fun but flawed” is probably the best descriptor of the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. The transaxle sports car looked great and its 4-litre twin-turbo V8 provided walloping performance, but it didn’t quite have the all-round polish of a Porsche 911, and it could sometimes feel a little scrappy when driven hard. Mercedes worked hard to develop it though and by the time the AMG GT R arrived in 2016, it was as serious sports car – more rigid, with a wider track, active aerodynamics, rear wheel steering, and spherical bearings in the suspension made it a kind of “GT3” – backed by a 577bhp variant of the V8. It felt so much more connected than the GT and GT S, and hugely agile – if quite firm – on the road. The later GT R Pro was even more intense, and even more fun.
Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Values from £130,000
- Pros – Engine, gearbox, drivability and excitement
- Cons – Ultra-quick steering doesn't feel entirely natural
- Consider also: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Lamborghini Aventador S
Ferrari quickly ramped up the “super” element of the super grand-tourer formula in the 2010s. The F12 Berlinetta was a notably sharper and more exotic car than the 599 it replaced, smaller and lighter yet significantly more powerful – Ferrari’s latest V12, now 6.3 litres, revved to 8700rpm and made 730bhp on the way. A dual-clutch gearbox came in with the F12 too, for smoother yet also quicker shifts than before. The car’s dynamics felt more mid-engined than front-engined, the F12 always feeling hyper-alert and agile, the steering sometimes a little too quick. While it didn’t match the 599’s eCoty-winning result, a second place in 2013 (to a 911 GT3, natch) demonstrated its talents.
Lamborghini Huracán STO
- Values from £260,000
- Pros – The Huracán at its very best
- Cons – Very loud, not subtle
- Consider also: McLaren 675LT, Ferrari 458 Speciale
Anyone concerned that Lamborghinis had got a little too subtle (is there anyone who still thinks that, by the way?) would have been heartened by the arrival of the Huracán STO in 2021. From the clamshell nose with integrated splitter, to the enormous rear wing (for 57 per cent more downforce than the Performante) and the shark fin/intake engine cover, the STO had all the subtlety of a punch in the face, and that’s before you even got to the colour combinations available. But the driving experience was wild too, the 631bhp V10 aurally uncorked for an absolutely unholy sound, bespoke tyres, and weight savings contributing to a characterful drive that had testers buzzing on its evo Car of the Year 2021 appearance.