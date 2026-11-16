Unless, of course, you want to see what those three motors can really deliver. They’re housed in Lucid’s integrated drive units, which combine motor, inverter and transmission in either a single-motor unit, as at the front, or a twin-motor assembly that also incorporates a differential, as at the rear. All-in, the weight is around 73kg per motor, with each motor producing 670bhp.

Stepping up to Swift mode still sees the Sapphire pegged at 767bhp, as per the default Smooth mode, but it brings it to a higher state of alert; still measured and calm, but with an undercurrent of intent. Unleashing its full performance, the Air Sapphire feels, well, as you’d expect a car with 1121bhp (Sapphire mode) or 1234bhp (Track) to feel: exhilarating, eye-widening and ever so slightly scary.

Deploy the full extent of its performance and it’s possible to see 60mph from rest in 1.9 seconds and arrive at 100mph two seconds after that. Astonishing and honestly, one of very few ‘track’ modes where you genuinely agree, it’d be best to avoid its use on the public highway.

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The Sapphire doesn’t hit you like a monstrously powerful ICE car. It’s more intense than that. There’s not quite the flick-switch power you expect, but instead it’s like being caught up and then carried relentlessly forward in a stampede. The sheer scale of the forces at work feels oddly elemental. It hardly seems to matter, but for the record Lucid claims 0-60mph in 1.89sec, 0-100mph in sub-4sec and the quarter-mile in less than 10sec at something approaching 160mph. The acceleration alone leaves me feeling queasy for the next 12 hours or so. It obliterates an M5 CS, of course. Or a Ferrari SF90 come to that.

Ride and handing

New front and rear wings stretch over wider tracks, the Sapphire rides lower and spring and damper rates for the Bilstein suspension are considerably increased. The changes made by chassis and vehicle dynamics director David Lickfold and his team have created a car of genuine intrigue and interest; one that you learn more about with every journey as you uncover ability and talent you genuinely weren’t expecting. There’s a solid reason for this, too, and it hails from Bavaria. When developing the Air, Lickfold leased a BMW M5 CS, and so impressed was he with the 2021 evo Car of the Year winner that he bought it off the lease company to retain it as a dynamic benchmark.