With the world falling out of love with the large family estate car, preferring to continue its blind love affair with the SUV, there remain a few stalwarts that will still sell you all the car you’ll ever actually need™. In Audi’s case it continues to also offer a halfway house with its A6 Allroad, which was first introduced in 1999 and the fifth generation is now here, costing from £70,495.

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This latest A6 Allroad retains its predecessor's increased ride height (it offers 55mm of ride height adjustment over a regular A6 Avant) and while the bodywork continues to include additional rugged protective cladding, it’s less overt than previous generations. With its RS6-esque blistered arches there’s also a skunkworks feel about its appearance. Overall it also looks far more considered than its predecessors, in terms of being less of an afterthought and more of a considered cohesive design. Even the RS6 GT’s cut-away air vents behind the front wheel arches have been included.

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Engine choice is down to a six-cylinder turbo diesel or a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid petrol; the V6 is a mild-hybrid with a 24bhp electric motor integrated within the seven-speed double-clutch gearbox. While the petrol engine is the same 367bhp unit that Audi also fits to the S5 and SQ5, the 295bhp, 428lb ft diesel is the same engine that powers the standard A6 and new Q7. It therefore features the new electronic compressor and variable geometry turbocharger.