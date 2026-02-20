It’s been over 30 years since the Audi A6 went on sale and in that time it’s become a staple in the practical family car segment. It’s had its ups and downs, but the A6 has remained a strong alternative to offerings from BMW and Mercedes-Benz for all those years – and now it’s received its most significant development. As is the way of the market in 2026, Audi is now selling the A6 with an all-electric powertrain.

Unlike some EVs, it’s not immediately obvious that you’re looking at a car without an engine, which is perhaps what Audi was aiming for. The silhouette of the e-tron is near-identical to its combustion-powered counterpart in both saloon and estate forms, and while it’s not a particularly appealing one (it looks a little cumbersome and bulky in our eyes), there is consistency across the range. Look more closely and you’ll spot a pair of huge charging flaps (more on those later), and a more aggressive, modern front fascia than the ICE equivalent.

The Audi A6 has traditionally been a car for all occasions – the school run, a weekend shopping trip or a run down to Europe – but whether or not this EV can truly meet the same criteria as its ICE predecessors in the real world is another question entirely.

Powertrain and technical highlights

This might be an EV, but don’t expect neck-snapping acceleration from the bottom of the range. Even in the middling A6 e-tron Performance we tested, performance is strong but not overwhelming, with the 0-62mph sprint coming in 5.4sec. This should be no surprise though, because the Performance is a single-motor, rear-wheel drive model; you’ll need to spend an additional £5000 to get the dual-motor Quattro for an improved 4.7sec time, although the A6 does gain weight in the process (185kg more than the entry-level car, to be precise).