Lotus is bringing the Esprit back as a V8-engined hybrid supercar, built in Europe and going on sale in 2028. Now we can confirm details on its V8 hybrid powertrain, including its size, output and who will be supplying it.

Coming from Lotus’s fellow Geely subsidiary, Horse Powertrain, the V8 will be a 4-litre and package twin-turbochargers above the cylinder heads in a ‘hot-v’ configuration, a-la the Mercedes-AMG 4-litre twin-turbo V8. Power maxes out at 670bhp from the combustion engine alone, while torque is 590 lb ft.

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The engine will be mated to Horse’s proprietary eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The gearbox is said to be rated for torque outputs of up to 774lb ft and be good for shift times of under 20 milliseconds.

While details of the electrified element of the powertrain aren’t confirmed, Horse’s description of the 8LDCT ‘box as a ‘hybrid transmission’ suggests it will feature an integrated electric motor. It’s expected the Esprit will also feature an electric motor of Lotus’s own design to augment the V8, potentially on the supercar’s front axle.

That Horse is providing the V8 for Lotus doesn’t come as a surprise. Horse announced a new 536bhp twin-turbocharged V6 earlier this year, which has the capability to be mated to either a 402bhp or 603bhp electric motor. The V6’s modularity back then suggested it would be the ideal basis for the new V8.