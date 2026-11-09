One thing which did make an impression were the brakes, which felt sharp and needed a conscious effort to apply smoothly at low speeds, especially in stop-start traffic. Transient inputs were also tricky to judge, the initially sharp tip-in response followed by a subsequent lack of feel or linear progression. It was possible to find ways of partially mitigating this, and they were extremely impressive on track, but the best brakes don’t need you to drive around their inconsistencies.

Audi contends that the Nuvolari offers a more advanced and sophisticated style of supercar performance and handling than the raw, exuberant Temerario. Yet not only does this description of a wild and flighty Lamborghini not tally with our experience of that car, but the Audi’s safe handling balance and lack of edge doesn’t square with the compromises which come with choosing passive, manually adjustable track-focussed dampers.

Such choices betray the development time crunch that came with racing to gain vital type-approval under the outgoing Euro 6 regulations. Missing that deadline wasn’t an option as stringent Euro 7 rules would have effectively scuppered the project before it turned a wheel. Would the car have featured adaptive dampers if Audi had the more usual three or more years to develop the car? We’ll never know.

For this and other reasons the Nuvolari is a somewhat strange and enigmatic car. One with a split personality that's confused as to its ultimate objective. Immaculately styled, beautifully built and indecently fast, it is every inch the cultured, statement supercar to enjoy on weekend tours and park outside fancy hotels. But the aforementioned dampers and uncompromising S-duct aerodynamics that consume the front luggage compartment suggest a serious track focus.

To Audi’s credit they have succeeded in differentiating the Nuvolari’s dynamics from the Lamborghini with which it shares so much, but the results are different rather than emphatically better. Neither a grip monster nor a natural drifter, it doesn’t ask enough of you or give enough back, delivering its drama between the corners rather than through them. The Aston Martin Valhalla proves you can have genuine feel, colossal high-speed stability and a playful balance in the same heavily torque vectored 1000+bhp hybrid supercar. The Nuvolari could have done with some of that bandwidth and sparkle to make its mark, and set it sufficiently apart from the Temerario.

Unrestricted access and meaningful time on our favourite roads will give us the opportunity to fully interrogate the Nuvolari, something we hope to do in 2027. It deserves that chance to shine. Until then, it’s hard to shake the feeling that not only has it inherited the Temerario’s well-documented shortcomings, but such a curtailed development window left Audi with insufficient time to craft the car they would have preferred to deliver under less pressured circumstances.

Price and rivals

Limited to 499 units and priced at £526,990, it sits well above (if not beyond compare with) the car on which it is based and propels Audi into uncharted waters as the maker of low volume, high price collector-grade supercars. Just 25 are coming to the UK. All are left-hand drive and reportedly all are sold.

The same money would obviously get you into a well-specced Temerario, a Revuelto, a Ferrari 296 Speciale and a Ferrari 849 Testarossa, if not Aston Martin's Valhalla.