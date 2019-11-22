Tesla Cybertruck production will end in 2027, with the pick-up spending less than four years on sale. Company CEO Elon Musk confirmed production would ‘wind down’ next year at the Texas Gigafactory, to make room for increased Cybercab production.

It’s fair to say that what was the most controversial car of this century so far (or is that the Ferrari Luce?) has failed to deliver in terms of sales, certainly by comparison to initial projections and what the huge hype would have suggested. Current sales estimates are at around 63,000 units, with reports that Musk’s Space X and xAI companies made bulk fleet purchases in an attempt to make a dent in the glut of unsold stock.

Following the announcement of production commencing in October 2023, Elon Musk used an earnings call to 'temper expectations', stating that the Cybertruck would be 'incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume’. So it has come to pass, with Musk’s target output at the time of 250,000 units per year by 2025 proving to have been a pipe dream.

The Cybertruck represented an extraordinary investment for Tesla, costing in the region of $5.6billion to realise as a production car. It’s thought some $3.6billion went into development of the battery alone, though there is some solace in this being an investment that’s transferable to other models. What is incredibly expensive and unique to the Cybertruck, is how its body and chassis were made. The laser-cut, cold-rolled stainless steel panels required development of a special ‘air bending’ process for shaping the metal.