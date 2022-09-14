It’s no secret that high-end electric performance cars are a tough sell at the moment, ordinarily at least. But the Renault R5 Turbo 3E is anything but ordinary. Being a 547bhp rear-drive hatch built for track driving (and drifting), it promises a heavy dose of nostalgia, supercar levels of performance, customisability and exclusivity, not to mention and a huge dose of fun to go with it, albeit for a very punchy £140k asking price. There’s almost no way to rationalise a six-figure hot hatch, but that’s potentially part of its appeal. Having ridden in the Turbo 3E around Goodwood Circuit and had its rationale explained to us by its creators, its appeal is clear as day.

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Despite looking like a concept car the Turbo 3E is far from a fantasy creation, being road legal and available to reserve, with a limited production run of 1980 units. As of October 2026, half of that 1980-car run is sold out, with the process of customer specification set to begin in mid-2027. Renault names everything from the Lotus Emira to the Nissan GT-R as the Turbo 3E’s potential competitors, although there’s currently nothing like it on the market.

‘With this car, we have no real direct rival. This car is really unique,’ the car’s product lead, Florent Ingargiola, told evo. That’s because the Turbo 3E is a highly bespoke electric hot hatch that shares almost nothing with the base Renault 5. The exterior mirrors, door handles, tail lights, windscreen (albeit cut down) and the infotainment system are the only major shared components, with the Turbo 3E getting significantly widened, redesigned carbon bodywork and a unique aluminium EV platform developed by but not shared with Alpine Engineering. At 4.08 metres long and 2.03 metres wide, it’s as short as a supermini but the width of a supercar.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E: Innovative in-wheel electric motors

Like the original 5 Turbo, the 3E is rear-drive, but its source of propulsion couldn’t be more different. Being an EV it swaps the classic’s midship turbocharged four-pot for batteries and motors, with a 70kWh pack mounted in the floor powering a pair of rear e-motors with a combined 547bhp.