The B9 RS4 came with a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, co-developed with Porsche. Alongside its implementation in the RS4 and RS5 coupe and Sportback, this specific V6 was also found in Porsche’s Cayenne S and Panamera S, as well as the updated Macan Turbo, and lives on in hybridised form in the new plug-in hybrid Audi RS5 and RS5 Avant. Whereas the V8 of the B8 RS4 was connected to a dual-clutch transmission, the B9 made do with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic.

Aside from the obvious benefit of improved wet-weather traction, all-wheel drive also meant the RS4 was quick from a standstill, reaching 62mph in 4.1sec – on a par with the old Mercedes-AMG C63 S Estate and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which both pack at least 50bhp more than the 444bhp B9.

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Unfortunately this parity doesn’t last, as the Audi will quickly lose ground to almost all of its direct rivals in the mid-range. In-gear response isn’t prohibitively worse, but compared with the hypersonic responses that both the AMG and Alfa are able to muster, the Audi can feel a tad more cumbersome. When on boost, the V6’s willingness to rev right through to its red line was also less apparent than in its rivals.

There’s an industrial feel to the powertrain of the B9 RS4, like it’s an extremely well-executed executive car that has been given some aggressive mapping rather than being an inherently performance-biased package. This is unsurprising when you remember this engine’s shared parentage and the role it played in two Porsche SUVs and a mid-level Panamera.

The transmission was always well-mannered when just pootling around, yet capable of impressively quick changes when the correct mode was selected. Gears change cleanly and smoothly, but select manual mode from the transmission’s Sport setting (the selected gear will turn red on the virtual cockpit) and the aggression rises, with ignition cuts, fuel dumps into the exhaust and short, sharp downshifts.