No, you can’t drive the ‘flying’ Tesla Roadster on the road, or buy one…

Almost a whole decade since its initial announcement and after the most tumultuous, and controversial launch in automotive history, the second-generation Tesla Roadster is finally here. Or at least it’s been revealed, again, now in a completely different form to the car previewed in 2017, ahead of its new proposed production date of 2028 – given CEO Elon Musk once said this car would hit the road eight years earlier, we’ll believe it when we see it.

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Seeing it to believe it is certainly something that can be applied to its live-streamed reveal. As if the event location at a SpaceX rocket testing facility in McGregor, Texas, wasn’t enough of a hint, this car comes with tech derived from rockets that, in the case of this demonstration, allow it to fly. Yes, really.

> Tesla Roadster (Mk1, 2008 - 2012) review – the original electric sports car

Tesla Roadster Mk2: the ‘rocket’ thrusters

The system responsible utilises the same ‘cold gas thruster’ technology found in SpaceX rockets, with bursts of ultra-high pressure air used to reorientate the vehicle in space via ten separate nozzles. Of course, you need somewhere to store that high pressure air, so Tesla says it has packed ‘every usable void’ in the car with a pair of carbonfibre overwrapped pressure vessels, the tried-and-tested method for storing gas at such a high pressure – in the case of the Roadster, that means you have one just inches behind your head. Musk did say this was '...not a safety optimised car’ after all.

In 2024, Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac responded to the suggestion that Tesla would employ this rocket-derived tech: ‘...it is possible with thrusters. We did the simulation. Problem is, you release the air in 2-3 seconds and then you have a lot of dead weight that you are carrying around (tanks, compressor, valves, nozzles etc.).’ He went on to say that such an acceleration figure could also be achieved through the use of fans as we’ve seen in the McMurtry Spéirling, but added that ‘the tyres would be overloaded very fast with any kind of car with “normal supercar” weight’. Rimac concluded that ‘thrusters are really the only way to go. But bring a lot of downsides as well.’