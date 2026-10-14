It’s no secret that the Defender has been JLR’s golden goose in the six years since it launched. In all its iterations, from the utilitarian 90 Commercial to the Defender Octa super SUV, it’s as talented as it is popular. That it’s taken this long for JLR to capitalise on the name and prepare a cheaper, smaller version, is something of a surprise. But a ‘Defender Sport’ is on the way and these prototype testing images have given us our best look yet.

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What’s obvious is that it’s not going too far down the ‘sport’ road appearance-wise. It’s still sturdy and upright, at least from the side and rear. At the front, there’s definitely more of a droop snoot than on the big Defender, its face more like a Range Rover’s than its big brother.

We can see gaps in the disguise where the front lights are, showing they’re wider and thinner (again, more Range Rover-like) in shape than the blocky items on the standard Defender. In truth, this isn’t really a new model line. It’s actually a replacement for the Discovery Sport, which itself was a replacement for the Freelander.

The car is set to be the second to use JLR’s upcoming Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform that’s electric-first but with the ability to accommodate some form of combustion power in a hybrid set-up. While full electric-only was the plan to begin with, cooled-off EV demand in global markets – especially in the US – have prompted a rethink. The US is a huge focus for JLR, with new CEO P.B. Balaji referencing this and an expanding Defender range back in summer

‘To truly manifest the power of our brands, we will increase our focus on North America, our biggest market. Apart from accelerating our existing offerings, we are also exploring new high potential segments for our Defender brand, which will allow us to offer tailored luxury products and experiences for even more of our US clients.’

The Defender Sport, if it is to take that name, will join the Range Rover GT (also on the EMA platform) and three other new model introductions over the coming two years. What’s yet to be revealed is what is to become of Discovery within the house of brands, given the Defender has largely cannibalised all the full-size Discovery’s sales and the Defender Sport almost certainly being a replacement for the Discovery Sport.

Exactly when the Defender Sport will arrive and whether it’ll arrive with electric and hybrid options straight away, is yet to be revealed. More as we have it.