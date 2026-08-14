The Land Rover Defender Dakar is a 626bhp race car for the road, with ‘Flight mode’
As if the Defender Octa wasn’t enough, Land Rover has created the road-going Defender Dakar to celebrate the success of its race-winning D7X-R
The Land Rover Defender Dakar D7X-R came top in its class in the 2026 Dakar Rally on its very first attempt, proving just how capable the platform is. It wasn’t based on a bespoke thoroughbred platform either, but as the name suggests, the exact same D7X architecture as the road-going Octa. In a strange full-circle move, its maker has taken advantage of this by creating the limited-run Defender Dakar, a fully-fledged road-going take on its race-winning creation.
Revealed in ‘design preview’-form at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, this first look reveals that despite having been homologated for the road, you’ll be hard-pressed to find differences between it and the extreme Dakar racer. Despite using the already focused Octa as a platform, it’s wider still, with an increased ride height, what it’s calling ‘rally-derived’ coilover suspension, Bilstein Advanced Dampers and huge 35-inch all-terrain tyres to match the racer – the wheels they’re mounted to are different, though, being 20-inch forged items three inches larger than those on the D7X-R.
> The Land Rover Defender's toughest test: how the D7X-R triumphed at the Dakar Rally
The racer produces 390bhp from a restricted iteration of the Octa’s BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged S68 V8, but free of race regulations, the Defender Dakar here makes the full 626bhp and 553lb ft of torque – that’s more than the current Octa too, given it has just been restricted in-line with emissions regulations. Its transmission is the same eight-speed ZF automatic, but unlike the Octa, it comes with some unique software…
Developed specifically for the Dakar Rally, ‘Flight Mode’ was added to the D7X-R to detect when the Defender was airborne and slip the transfer case clutch, preventing shock on landing from damaging the driveline. The Octa goes without this, but the Defender Dakar gets the full suite, including unique ‘Dune’ and ‘Gravel’ drive modes.
Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: ‘We’ve pushed our engineers to go further than they’ve ever gone before. First, we evolved Defender OCTA into D7X-R and then we asked: could we make the Dakar Rally-winning D7X-R road legal? The result is the Defender Dakar. This limited-run model will showcase everything we’ve learned in some of the toughest environments and most competitive conditions imaginable.’
Beyond the new wheel and tyre package and obvious changes in stature, the Defender Dakar gets roof-mounted light pods, a fixed metal roof, raised carbonfibre intakes, a carbonfibre bonnet, exposed rivets on the extended wheel arches and even a blanking plate for the tailgate where the spare wheel would usually go. There’s enhanced underbody protection too and while the D7X-R’s Dakar Sand and Yanbu Turquoise colour scheme will be available to buyers, other colours are on the menu.
It’ll be bold inside too, with a completely new 2+2 seating configuration, optional four-point racing harnesses and unique racing seats. Buyers will even have dedicated mounting points in the back for racing helmets, a spare wheel and air compressor. Just in case they ever need to unexpectedly traverse a desert.
Details on pricing and the number to be sold are not yet available, but we do know that the Defender Dakar will be limited-run. Further details will be announced at the 2027 Dakar Rally in January before reservations open.