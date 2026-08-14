The Land Rover Defender Dakar D7X-R came top in its class in the 2026 Dakar Rally on its very first attempt, proving just how capable the platform is. It wasn’t based on a bespoke thoroughbred platform either, but as the name suggests, the exact same D7X architecture as the road-going Octa. In a strange full-circle move, its maker has taken advantage of this by creating the limited-run Defender Dakar, a fully-fledged road-going take on its race-winning creation.

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Revealed in ‘design preview’-form at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, this first look reveals that despite having been homologated for the road, you’ll be hard-pressed to find differences between it and the extreme Dakar racer. Despite using the already focused Octa as a platform, it’s wider still, with an increased ride height, what it’s calling ‘rally-derived’ coilover suspension, Bilstein Advanced Dampers and huge 35-inch all-terrain tyres to match the racer – the wheels they’re mounted to are different, though, being 20-inch forged items three inches larger than those on the D7X-R.

> The Land Rover Defender's toughest test: how the D7X-R triumphed at the Dakar Rally

The racer produces 390bhp from a restricted iteration of the Octa’s BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged S68 V8, but free of race regulations, the Defender Dakar here makes the full 626bhp and 553lb ft of torque – that’s more than the current Octa too, given it has just been restricted in-line with emissions regulations. Its transmission is the same eight-speed ZF automatic, but unlike the Octa, it comes with some unique software…